How Scottish Comic Cons Are Returning – Or Not – For 2021

We've had a look at how English comic cons, festival and shows will be returning in 2021, with MCM and The Lakes in October, Thought Bubble in November – and the London Film And Comic Con in July! That latter show from Showmasters has picked up flack for launching a) before everyone has been offered a vaccine and b) definitely before most have been offered a second dose. But there is more to the United Kingdom than England.

Scotland has different restrictions and reopening schedules than England. Scotland is planning to ease restrictions every three weeks until April 26th when the former "levels" system will return. England has the previously mentioned four-stage road map to remove all lockdown measure, potentially as early as the 21st of June. In Scotland there has been no detail of what happens beyond April.

Nevertheless, Scotland has also seen its first shows scheduled. As with England, Showmasters will be returning first, with Film & Comic Con Glasgow on the 14th and 15th of August 2021 at Braehead Arena, Braehead Shopping Centre, Glasgow.

Comic Con Scotland from Monopoly Events will be returning on the 9th-10 October 2021 at the Edinburgh Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh.

We are greeting today's announcement from the government with great optimism and hope. For the first time in what seems like forever we've all been given a potential date when restrictions can lift and life can return to some semblance of normality. We never imagined after closing the doors to a phenomenally successful Comic Con Liverpool in March 2020 that we wouldn't be running another event for 18 months. We would like to acknowledge how tough this has been on so many people. Our physical and mental health has been tested, and our condolences are with everyone who lost a friend or loved one during this time, as we did ourselves. As always there are small caveats and details to be answered before we welcome everyone back to a Monopoly Events convention. 90% of our guests will travel from overseas, so exactly how that will work (quarantine periods etc…) is still to be confirmed. However we are cautiously optimistic that by October there will be a system in place that will allow us to proceed, and bring you the guests and stars once again.

They promise;

Comic Con Scotland 2021 promises to be something very special indeed for fans everywhere as we bring you some never before seen in the UK special guests such as the one and only Duane "Dog" Chapman and his son Leland from Dog the Bounty Hunter, Joey Cramer from Flight of the Navigator, anime superstars Alexis Tipton, Emily Neves and Luci Christian and other great guests such as the one and only Michael Madsen, Steve Guttenberg, voice acting royalty Frank Welker and Peter Cullen, Flash Gordon stars Sam Jones, Brian Blessed and Melody Anderson, John Challis, anime star J. Michael Tatum and the one and only sax machine himself Tim Cappello!!!

The Edinburgh Comic Con from Hero Conventions has been rescheduled for April 2022. And the Glasgow Comic Con is still postponed until further notice.