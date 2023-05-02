How To Deal With The Joker Sharks Of Batman #900 (Spoilers) Batman #900, or Batman #135 if you prefer, by Chip Zdfarsky, Mike Hawthorne, Jorge Jimenez and Adriano Di Benedetto is published today by DC Comics.

Batman #900, or Batman #135 if you prefer, by Chip Zdfarsky, Mike Hawthorne, Jorge Jimenez and Adriano Di Benedetto is published today by DC Comics, brings back many aspects of Batman's long history and finds new ways to join some of them up. Such as the Joker Sharks from Batman: The Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok.

Which had a certain appeal, but haven't been seen much since in the wide scale of DC Comics.

Today's Batman #900 sees Batman visit lots of other Batmen from various different realities across the multiverse, who are keen to lend him a hand.

The Dark Knight Batman is not the only one who hates the Multiverse. But it's not just the Michael Keaton Batman who makes an appearance…

So does the Adam West version who offers something rather familiar to this Batman.

So when he comes across Joker Sharks again, across the Multiverse, there is a history here.

And it's a history right inside that yellow utility belt.

Some Batmen have always knows how to deal with sharks.

Here's how it originally played out back in 1966…

