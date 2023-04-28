Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC (Spoilers) Michael Keaton is returning as Batman, and I don't just mean in the Flash movie. Spoilers going forward obviously. You have been warned.

Michael Keaton is returning as Batman, and I don't just mean in The Flash movie. Spoilers going forward, obviously. You have been warned.

Next week sees the publication of Batman #135 or Batman #900, depending on how you count, and it involved Batman entering the multiverse in search of the Red Mask, someone who might have been but isn't the Joker. But who is trying to seize his destiny by becoming the Joker, which means going through a tonne of realities in which the Joker either doesn't exist or is ineffectual, o as to create a new Joker for that reality. And one of those realities where the Joker is dead, is very familiar indeed. It's the one where The Joker – looking very much like Jack Nicholson – dies, killed by the Batman – looking like Michael Keaton – after Batman uses a grappling hook to attach Joker's leg to roof gargoyle to stop his escape by helicopter, that eventually falls off, dragging him to his doom. As seen in the 1989 Batman movie directed by Tim Burton, with Keaton reprising his role in the cancelled Batwoman and now The Flash.

But thanks to the Red Mask's influence, the Jack Nicholson Joker is back, As are many other Jokers spread across time and space. Every Joker Everywhere All At Once. And there has to be a Batman or two to match them… which is quite handy.