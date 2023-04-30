What You Should Read Before Batman #900 (Spoilers)

Batman #900 (or #135 if you prefer) is out this week. As is an invitation to do a bit more Batman reading - and watching. Spoilers ahead.

Published
by
|
Comments

Batman #900 (or #135 if you prefer) is out this week. As is an invitation to do a bit more Batman reading – and watching. Spoilers ahead. Well, the big one is going to be Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland. Fairly obviously. The Red Mask is a Joker without a Batman, and is still sane. Evil, but not insanely so. And he is looking to try and create his One Bad Day to flip him, as portrayed in The Killing Joke.

What You Should Read Before Batman #900

But it also looks to Batman: The Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, which surprisingly worked as a sequel to The Killing Joke, or at least retconning what happened to the Joker's pregnant wife in the story.

Batman Three Jokers Barnes & Noble Exclusive HC Cover

But also, you know, having Batman: Three Jokers. Remember this dream of Batman's recently?

What You Should Read Before Batman #900

Maybe, like in the MCU, when he dreams, he dreams of parallel universes… because from Batman #900 courtesy of pre-sale-date bought copies…

Batman #900
Batman #900

But there are other universes to ponder.

Such as Gotham By Gaslight, made the first DC Comics Elseworlds title, from Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola.

Batman #900
Batman #900

And then Kingdom Come, a far future version of the DC Universe by Mark Waid and Alex Ross, which bore passing similarity to the unpublished Twilight Of The Gods pitch by Alan Moore…

Batman #900
Batman #900

Batman & Dracula: Red Rain, asking what if Batman was a vampire by Doeg Moench and Kelley Jones. And giving him a new Joker to play with.

Batman #900
Batman #900

And the daddy of them all, The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson. But it's not just the comics, there's the cartoons as well.

DC Comics

But also the live-action movies, such as one from 1989 by Tim Burton, with Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson. Or a live-action movie before even that, from 1966.

DC Comics

This is Every Batman, Every Batchannel, All At Once. Coming to a comic store on Tuesday. Apart from, you know, the ones that are already selling it.

BATMAN #135/#900
Written by CHIP ZDARSKY
Art by JORGE JIMENEZ, MIKE HAWTHORNE, and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO
Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ
$6.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 5/2/23
It's Batman versus Red Mask in a brutal Gotham that's never known hope! Can the Dark Knight overcome the terrifying infection that Red Mask has unleashed? Only one thing is certain: he won't be able to do it alone. The conclusion to the bestselling "The Bat-Man of Gotham" is so big it could only be contained in an oversize #900 anniversary issue featuring the return of fan-favorite artist Jorge Jiménez and a wild collection of guest stars! Full of wild revelations and a new path for Batman, this is one issue you won't want to miss!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.