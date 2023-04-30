What You Should Read Before Batman #900 (Spoilers) Batman #900 (or #135 if you prefer) is out this week. As is an invitation to do a bit more Batman reading - and watching. Spoilers ahead.

Batman #900 (or #135 if you prefer) is out this week. As is an invitation to do a bit more Batman reading – and watching. Spoilers ahead. Well, the big one is going to be Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland. Fairly obviously. The Red Mask is a Joker without a Batman, and is still sane. Evil, but not insanely so. And he is looking to try and create his One Bad Day to flip him, as portrayed in The Killing Joke.

But it also looks to Batman: The Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, which surprisingly worked as a sequel to The Killing Joke, or at least retconning what happened to the Joker's pregnant wife in the story.

But also, you know, having Batman: Three Jokers. Remember this dream of Batman's recently?

Maybe, like in the MCU, when he dreams, he dreams of parallel universes… because from Batman #900 courtesy of pre-sale-date bought copies…

But there are other universes to ponder.

Such as Gotham By Gaslight, made the first DC Comics Elseworlds title, from Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola.

And then Kingdom Come, a far future version of the DC Universe by Mark Waid and Alex Ross, which bore passing similarity to the unpublished Twilight Of The Gods pitch by Alan Moore…

Batman & Dracula: Red Rain, asking what if Batman was a vampire by Doeg Moench and Kelley Jones. And giving him a new Joker to play with.

And the daddy of them all, The Dark Knight Returns by Frank Miller and Klaus Janson. But it's not just the comics, there's the cartoons as well.

But also the live-action movies, such as one from 1989 by Tim Burton, with Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson. Or a live-action movie before even that, from 1966.

This is Every Batman, Every Batchannel, All At Once. Coming to a comic store on Tuesday. Apart from, you know, the ones that are already selling it.

