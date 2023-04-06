Howard Chaykin Lets Us Know What He Thinks About Hamilton

From yesterday's delicious Hey Kids! Comics! Vol 3 Shlock Of The New #1 published by Image Comics, written and drawn by Howard Chaykin.

Published
by
|
Comments

From yesterday's delicious Hey Kids! Comics! Vol 3 Shlock Of The New #1 published by Image Comics, written and drawn by Howard Chaykin, and diving into comic book industry culture in the thirties' and the seventies, with comic creators and fandom mixing between the time periods, and the impact of one decision felt heavily across the other. It's a glorious comic book, and if you enjoyed What We Can Know About Thunderman from Alan Moore recently, this series, now into its third volume, should be next on your list.

Howard Chaykins Lets Us Know What He Thinks About Hamilton

And occasionally it also allows Howard Chaykin a little editorialisation regarding certain moments in the passing of time. Such as looking at pop culture crazes and the effects on a population, beginning with the famous Tulip boom and bust as well as examples closer to modern Americana.

Howard Chaykins Lets Us Know What He Thinks About Hamilton

Which means, before settling on the Chicago World's Fair of 1933 as the precursor of modern fandom, comic book and otherwise, managing to get a dig in at Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton as a "morally performative bullshit narrative" sold to kids. I mean, probably not the harshest criticism the Broadway musical has ever received, but it does stick out rather…

Howard Chaykin Lets Us Know What He Thinks About Hamilton

But for those wanting to learn about the earlier days of comic book publishing and fandom, Howard Chaykin's series does a very good job of placing you in the room where it happened. Using all his skills he has honed telling tales of pulp fiction and then given the chance to turn them back on the people who told those tales, he is not throwing away his shot. I can do this all day you know. Twice with matinees.

Howard Chaykin Lets Us Know What He Thinks About Hamilton

Right, that's me done, off to go and see Black Superhero at the Royal Court.

HEY KIDS COMICS VOL 03 SCHLOCK OF THE NEW #1 (OF 6) (MR)
IMAGE COMICS
FEB230045
(W) Howard Chaykin (A/CA) Howard Chaykin
A generation of artists ashamed of their careers has come to this, scratching out a living entertaining children who wonder why anyone would want to do anything else. With the birth of the comics industry comes the afterbirth, a shadow twin that will sustain and occasionally sabotage it for generations to come… Fandom.In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.