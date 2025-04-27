Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, fcbd

Humberto Ramos Draws Fantastic Four For Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Humberto Ramos draws the Fantastic Four for Free Comic Book Day next Saturday (FCBD Spoilers)

We got a look inside the new Fantastic Four #1 relaunch from Joe Kelly and Humberto Ramos yesterday. But on Free Comic Book Day you will get an even earlier first look. And confirmation that, yes, the Human Torch is sporting a moustache…

As the Fantastic Four make the kind of alien contact they weren't expecting. So how are their powers looking? The Thing might be what you expect, but it seems that the Human Torch is keeping more of his looks – and his hair – when flaming on…

The Invisible Woman is being more aggressive with her forcefields… we saw her creating Japan-style armour robots before in the preview to issue 1, and here they are used as weapons…

And Mister Fantastic is getting back into the spring of things with this slinky-alike move… the Fantastic Four/X-Men will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day 2025 in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May, and you can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag right here. I guess there will be quite a lot over the next week.

FCBD 2025 FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240007

(W) Ryan North, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise! We're simply too good to you! Exclusive Original Material RATED T+

