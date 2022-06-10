Humble Manga Bundle "School of Rebels" to Benefit The Trevor Project

Humble Bundle and Kodansha have teamed up to release its newest manga bundle, titled "School of Rebels by Kodansha," with proceeds from the sales going to The Trevor Project. This comes in time for Pride Month.

This Humble Bundle is available from now until July 7, 2022. It features $1,273 worth of action-packed academia, high-school romance, and classroom drama in this mega manga bundle of 112 books from Kodansha! Take a time-traveling journey back to middle school in Tokyo Revengers. Meet the body-swapping students of Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches. Pick up Initial D, Air Gear Omnibus, and more.

The full bundle consists of the Air Gear Omnibus Vols. 1-6, Grand Blue Dreaming Vols. 1-10, The Not-So-Sweet Boys Vols. 1-5, Initial D Vols 1-30, GE: Good Ending Vols. 1-8, Peach Girl Vols. 1-9, Yamada-Kun Vols. 1-13, Boarding School Juliet Vols. 1-9, BECK Vols. 1-15, Tokyo Revengers Vols. 1-5, and Until Your Bones Rot Vols. 1-5. That's the complete run of eleven popular manga series. We're not even going to calculate how many thousands of pages that takes. The full bundle of all 11 titles goes for a minimum of $35.

As stated above, each purchase of this bundle will help support The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. It operates The Trevor Lifeline, a confidential service that offers trained counselors.

The stated goals of the project are to provide crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for the LGBT youths (defined by the organization as people under 25), as well as to offer guidance and resources to parents and educators in order to foster safe, accepting, and inclusive environments for all youth, at home and at school. The Trevor Hotline is the first nationwide, around-the-clock crisis and suicide prevention helpline for LGBTQ youth. The project also provides online support to young people through the project's website, as well as guidance and resources to educators and parents. The Trevor Hotline can be reached at 1-866-488-7386.

The School of Rebels by Kodansha bundle is available at the Humble Bundle site.