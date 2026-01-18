Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: i hate fairyland

I Hate Fairyland #47 Preview: Matchmaking for Monsters

I Hate Fairyland #47 hits stores Wednesday! Gertrudenstein's monster needs a pal. What could possibly go wrong with that plan?

Article Summary I Hate Fairyland #47 stalks into comic shops January 21st with gothic horror vibes and monstrous matchmaking.

Gertrudenstein attempts to find a best friend for her Frank-like monster, avoiding the cliché bride creation route.

Skottie Young and Derek Laufman continue the twisted, hilarious adventures in a world where friendship is monstrous.

Once you've mad-scienced your way to a Frank-like monstrosity, there's just one thing left to do… No, not make it a bride, that's gross. You gotta find it a friend! Skottie Young, Derek Laufman, and the IHF crew continue their gothic horror experiment in THE BFF OF GERTRUDENSTEIN!

I HATE FAIRYLAND #47

Image Comics

1125IM0333

1125IM0334 – I Hate Fairyland #47 Cover – $3.99

1125IM0335 – I Hate Fairyland #47 Skottie Young Cover – $3.99

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Derek Laufman

In Shops: 1/21/2026

SRP: $3.99

