I Hate This Place #1 is The Biggest Launch of Kyle Starks' Career

Kyle Starks has become one of the go-to writers for Skybound's big original series launches, from Assassin Nation with Erica Henderson in 2019 to Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton with Chris Schweizer just last year.

Skybound also recently announced a new comic series from Starks, Artyom Topilin, and Lee Loughridge titled F*ck This Place but soon changed the name to I Hate This Place after probably realising they used a naughty word.

But now we're hearing that I Hate This Place #1 has come in with FOC orders close to 30,000 units, making it the biggest launch of Starks' career. That's a nearly 40% increase over orders for Six Sidekicks #1 and 50% greater than Assassin Nation #1. And I Hate This Place #1 has launched higher than even Starks' series at Oni Press including Dead of Winter #1.

It's even more impressive that I Hate This Place #1 did this with only one open-to-order variant cover (with just a logo change to the original explicit series name) versus the three on Six Sidekicks and in an industry that usually leverages ratio variants to drive sales figures.

And it continues Skybound's original series winning streak from 2021, which began with the launch of James Harren's Ultramega and will continue with launches like Skybound Presents Afterschool from top Marvel Cinematic Universe writers and the Skybound Comet imprint, including Clementine Book One from Tillie Walden.

I Hate This Place #1 – or F*ck This Place #1 for those of us who aren't cowards- hits the stands on Wednesday, the 18th of May.

SERIES PREMIERE FOR FANS OF GIDEON FALLS AND HOME SICK PILOTS! After inheriting a farm house, Trudy and Gabby are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together…except it's already home to a mysterious force that's attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades. Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the "house rules" in order to survive living among the most frightening creatures on Earth in this new series from KYLE STARKS (ASSASSIN NATION, THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON) and ARTYOM TOPILIN (ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS: QUARANTINE COMIX SPECIAL).In Shops: May 18, 2022

