Naughty Image Comics Puts Cuss Word on Variant Cover

Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics aren't just for kids anymore! And never has that been more clear than with the latest totally badass press release from Image Comics announcing plans to print a variant cover for the upcoming Skybound comic I Hate This Place that puts a cuss word right on the cover! So cool!

LOS ANGELES 02/17/2022 — Today Image/Skybound announced new clean and explicit cover options to I Hate This Place, a new supernatural horror series from the all-star team of Eisner Award-nominee Kyle Starks (Sexcastle, Rock Candy Mountain), artist Artyom Topilin (Ice Cream Man Presents Quarantine Comix Special), and colorist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian). In order to provide retailers and fans with options, each issue of I Hate This Place will have open-to-order covers with the new series title and explicit version of the series' original title, F*ck This Place.

Obviously, you can still get the regular cover with the regular title of I Hate This Place #1, but if you're as cool and edgy as Image generously thinks you are, you're obviously going to want to go for the other one.

"We've heard the requests from fans and retailers to have different versions of I Hate This Place #1 that meet their needs, so we've decided to offer a variety of options for each issue of the series," said Skybound editor Jon Moisan, taking a brief break from vaping on a skateboard to deliver this quote for the press release. "Kyle, Artyom and Lee have created a captivating horror series that really speaks to the fears we have about our uncertain futures, and we know you're going to fall in love with the first issue, no matter the title on the cover."

To find out if Moisan knows what he's talking about, Bleeding Cool asked a twelve-year-old boy which cover he would prefer to buy.

"Obviously the one with the bad word on the cover, dork!" he told us. "That cover that says 'I hate' is obviously for babies. You'd probably get that one 'cuz you're a baby, but I would get the other one."

You mean the one that says fu–

"SHHHHHHHHH!!!" he interrupted. "Do you want my mom to hear?!"

So obviously, Image is onto something. I Hate This Place #1 is in stores on May 18th.

I Hate This Place #1 CVR A (Diamond Code MAR220046)

Fuck This Place #1 CVR B Explicit Variant (Diamond Code JAN228364) In this buzzed-about new series, Trudy and Gabby have inherited a farmhouse and are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together…except it's already home to a mysterious force that's attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades. Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the "house rules" in order to survive the most frightening place on Earth.