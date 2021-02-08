Ultramega #1 is Skybound's Biggest Launch Since Fire Power #1

It wasn't so long ago that we were telling you that Ultramega #1 from James Harren and Dave Stewart was the next series to watch from Image/Skybound.

Now I'm never one to say "TOLDJA" but I'm hearing that Ultramega #1 is set to be the biggest launch at Skybound since Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee's Fire Power #1 with initial orders already 25% over their big 2020 launch in Stillwater from Chip Zdarsky and Ramon Perez.

We already have several preorders in on this series and that is always a good sign! In my experience when people ask for a thing early it usually means that even more likely intend to pick up when it hits the shelf, but didn't say anything. https://t.co/wkBTiNNGti — Lord Retail of the Known Universe (@LordRetail) February 5, 2021

Not only will that number grow as retailers (who are already seeing early interest) confirm their orders before the issue FOCs on February 22, but expect the recently-announced incentive covers to drive that number even higher and probably turn a lot of heads with collectors & speculators.

The series is also drawing comparisons to Image's break out hit Little Bird, which was also a high-concept genre series that debuted with an extra-sized first issue and we all remembered went to a fourth printing to keep up with demand.

Even more impressive, at $7.99 and with 60 pages of story content – that's three issues of a normal comic – Ultramega #1 is the size of some graphic novels and, if released in that format, would surely make it one of the top-charting releases on the graphic novel list in 2021.

But Image has only become even hotter since then, with the company posting their biggest year since the 90s, absolutely staggering numbers for Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover that would make Marvel jealous and the recent huge launch of Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa's Radiant Black #1 showing just how much interest there is in the publisher's new takes on superheroes.

And Skybound is seeing some big returns already in 2021, with Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore's The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 going back to print for second printings, Invincible #1 becoming one of the hottest speculator and collector books and a new comic book series tie-in to the gaming phenomenon that is Summoner's War coming in May.

We'll keep an eye on Ultramega #1 numbers before it hits comic shops on March 17, but given Image's streak of sellouts thanks to overwhelming reader buzz on their recent massive launches, I wouldn't be surprised to hear about a sell-out before this one hits stores.