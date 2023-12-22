Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: Alessio Zonno, dune, I Heart Skull Crusher, Josie Campbell, Man's Best, march 2024, power rangers, siktc, Solicits

I Heart Skull-Crusher #1 in Boom Studios' Full March 2024 Solicits

Boom Studios sees the launch of I Heart Skull-Crusher, Man's Best Friend, Dune: House Corrino and more in their March 2024 solicits.

Boom Studios sees the launch of I Heart Skull-Crusher #1 from Josie Campbell and Alessio Zonno, as well as launches for Man's Best Friend by Pornsak Pichetshote and Jesse Lonergan. The final Dune prequel, Dune: House Corrino by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson and Simone Ragazzoni. A Pen & Ink version of Steve Skroce's BRZRKR: Poetry Of Madness, and the usual Power Rangers, House Of Slaughter and some deluxe Something Is Killing The Children editions.

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER! #1 (OF 5) CVR A ZONNO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240009

JAN240010 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER! #1 (OF 5) CVR B VAR R1C0

JAN240011 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER! #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV R1C0

JAN240012 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER! #1 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV ALLEN

JAN240013 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER! #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE ZONNO

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

18-year-old Trini will do anything to compete in her favorite sport, Screaming Pain Ball, alongside her longtime hero Skull-Crusher! But she can't do it alone, and a gaggle of misfits is just what she needs to cross the American wastes and battle in Queen Mob's deadly tournament.

With Trini's dreams of being just like Skull-Crusher on the line, do she and her friends have what it takes to win a coveted spot on their team?

Breakout writer of DC's Amazons Attack event and screenwriter Josie Campbell (Wonder Woman, She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power, My Adventures With Superman) along with rising star artist Alessio Zonno (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) bring sports action to post-apocalyptic America with comic relief and brevity at its brutal heart, perfect for fans of Do A Powerbomb and Fence!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

MANS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR A LONERGAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240014

JAN240015 – MANS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR B VAR FORSTNER

JAN240016 – MANS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY

JAN240017 – MANS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

JAN240018 – MANS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV NGUYEN

JAN240019 – MANS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR

JAN240020 – MANS BEST #1 (OF 5) CVR G UNLOCKABLE LONERGAN

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

Homeward Bound on an alien planet, Man's Best follows three emotional support pets living on the Starship Horizon – a spacecraft searching for a new planet to house a humanity compromised by bad decisions and corporate corruption.

But after the ship crashes and their crew is captured, these loyal pets are their owners' only hope. Outfitted in outrageous mech suits, these three best friends must traverse a hostile world to rescue their owners – leaving them the only hope for a humanity that might not be worth saving, in an adventure threatening to tear their friendship apart.

Pornsak Pichetshote, writer of the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning The Good Asian, soon to be adapted by director James Wan, in his first collaboration with Eisner Award-nominated rising star artist Jesse Lonergan (Hedra, Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea) provide an action-packed sci-fi romp with something to say in a tale that spans the furthest reaches of space to tug at readers' hearts.

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #1 (OF 8) CVR A SWANLAND

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240022

JAN240023 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #1 (OF 8) CVR B VAR FISH

JAN240024 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #1 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SWANLAND

JAN240025 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #1 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV PUEBLA

JAN240026 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #1 (OF 8) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR

JAN240027 – DUNE HOUSE CORRINO #1 (OF 8) CVR F UNLOCKABLE

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Raymond Swanland

House Corrino, once the deadliest house in the Dune universe as the Imperial family, plays a key role in the developments leading into the events of the first novel.

While conflicts escalate between the Fremen and House Harkonnon on Arrakis, the Bene Gesserit keep a close eye on Jessica's fateful pregnancy, and House Atreides takes part in the plan to seal Ix's fate…

Legendary authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson are joined by artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers Universe) for the third and final prequel to one of the most celebrated science fiction novels of all time!

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

BRZRKR POETRY OF MADNESS PEN & INK CVR A SKROCE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240034

(W) Steve Skroce (A / CA) Steve Skroce

Delve into the madness at the foundation of it all, and relive BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness (or experience it for the very first time) in all of its raw and gritty glory!

Collectors won't want to miss this Lovecraftian dive into B.'s past in Atlantis, presented in a brand new format with commentary and insights from writer/artist Steve Skroce.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

BRZRKR POETRY OF MADNESS PEN & INK CVR B SPOT UV VAR

BRZRKR POETRY OF MADNESS PEN & INK CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240038

JAN240039 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 CVR B DELL EDERA

JAN240040 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 CVR C SPOT UV VAR FUSO

JAN240041 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 CVR D 15 COPY INCV MALAVIA

JAN240042 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MARQUEZ

JAN240043 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 CVR F 50 COPY INCV

JAN240044 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 CVR G FOC REVEAL VAR

JAN240045 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #21 CVR H UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Nimit Malavia

After the terrifying conclusion to Bait's tale, Jace Boucher's final story begins!

For the first time in 25 years, the feeble Old Dragon is welcomed to the Butcher Shop, and the stark contrast in power between the House of Boucher and the others is clear as day.

Through clandestine scheming in the shadows, the House of Slaughter will do whatever it takes to track down the rogue Jace as their target, including aligning with Jace's former house.

But… will Jace go on the run, or finally seize the opportunity for the revenge he's always wanted?

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #118 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240053

JAN240054 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #118 CVR B DARK GRID VAR BAREND

JAN240055 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #118 CVR C HELMET VAR MONTES (C

JAN240056 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #118 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARENDS

JAN240057 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #118 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CLARKE

JAN240058 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #118 CVR F 25 COPY INCV WALSH (

JAN240059 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #118 CVR G UNLOCKABLE MONTES (C

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice, Marco Renna (CA) Taurin Clarke

Reality hits Mistress Vile hard and she does the unthinkable, which puts her in dire straits, to the point where her survival is on the line!

As Dark Specter's relentless assault continues, Mistress Vile finds refuge in a familiar place, but finds unexpected company.

But most importantly, where will fate lead a trapped Tommy, desperate to reunite with the other Rangers?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #2 (OF 4) CVR A MONT

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240060

JAN240061 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #2 (OF 4) CVR B VAR

JAN240062 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 C

JAN240063 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS THE RETURN #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 C

(W) Amy Jo Johnson, Matt Hotson (A) Nico Leon (CA) Goni Montes

Amy Jo Johnson-the Pink Ranger herself-continues leading this alternate universe story, with the classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers plagued by tragedy. Kimberly reflects on a shocking choice she had to make all those years ago when telling the story of the Rangers' final hour against Rita and Zedd!

But, did they make it out in time, and what ramifications did their final battle have for Earth in the present, including for Trini's mysterious niece, Selena?

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

RANGER ACADEMY #5 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240064

JAN240065 – RANGER ACADEMY #5 CVR B CHARACTER DESIGN VAR MI-GYEONG

JAN240066 – RANGER ACADEMY #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MI-GYEONG

JAN240067 – RANGER ACADEMY #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MORA

(W) Maria Ingrande Mora (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong (CA) Miguel Mercado

Sage finally gets what she wants and successfully morphs, but the results are unexpected, and she harbors a taboo secret from her friends and the rest of the Academy!

Meanwhile, Sage is feeling low with Parent Weekend approaching, and in a sparring session with Tula, makes a shocking confession that Tula never saw coming…

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

DISPLACED #2 (OF 5) CVR A CASALANGUIDA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240073

JAN240074 – DISPLACED #2 (OF 5) CVR B SHALVEY

JAN240075 – DISPLACED #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CASALANGUIDA

JAN240076 – DISPLACED #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV PEREZ

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Luca Casalanguida

The survivors of the Oshawa, Ontario disappearance are few and far between, and those that don't stick together continue to vanish without a trance.

Down to a final 12, what will the remaining desperate group do to survive in a world where by all verifiable means… they don't exist?

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

PINE AND MERRIMAC #3 (OF 5) CVR A GALAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240077

JAN240078 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #3 (OF 5) CVR B VAR LIEBER

JAN240079 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GALAN

JAN240080 – PINE AND MERRIMAC #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV CORONA

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Fran Galan

Small town detectives Linnea and Parker have discovered something big and sinister, and they're on the run… for their lives!

Unable to return home and without a safe corner to hide in, an unexpected figure offers a symbol of hope that may lead them somewhere…

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

SRP: 0

LOTUS LAND #5 (OF 6) CVR A ECKMAN-LAWN

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240081

JAN240082 – LOTUS LAND #5 (OF 6) CVR B FRANCAVILLA

JAN240083 – LOTUS LAND #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ECKMAN-LAWN

JAN240084 – LOTUS LAND #5 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV SORRENTINO

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

As the series approaches the highly anticipated conclusion, Tabitha and Ethan continue to struggle through their strained relationship and her inability to see his new body as anything but an imposter.

Meanwhile, Bennie and Wickstrom uncover more details in the drowning girl's case, and through a more esoteric form of interrogation, Bennie, discovers some devastating answers concerning the missing children…

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #13 (OF 15) CVR A OLIVETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240085

JAN240086 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #13 (OF 15) CVR B VAR DEL D

JAN240087 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #13 (OF 15) CVR C 5 COPY IN

JAN240088 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #13 (OF 15) CVR D 10 COPY I

JAN240089 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #13 (OF 15) CVR E 15 COPY I

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Nick Dragotta (CA) Ariel Olivetti

The Ravagers, a group that Mezzy was once involved with who are hellbent on destroying the world, are primed to do just that, having been interested in Maceo's machines.

With Maceo determined to stop them from doing the unthinkable, will Mezzy be able to find him in time to save not just the one she once loved, but what's left of the world?

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

SRP: 0

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #10 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240090

JAN240091 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #10 (OF 12) CVR B INFANTE

JAN240092 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #10 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON

JAN240093 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #10 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV WARD

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

As the final story arc continues, The Transport Union controls all commerce between the thousand worlds that lie beyond the alien Ring Gates, but a conspiratorial cancer has spread through the Union's heart.

A devastating attack in the Sol System suddenly brings peace to an end, and the Rocinante crew suits up for battle once again…

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

ZAWA #5 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240100

JAN240101 – ZAWA #5 (OF 5) CVR B VAR GONZALES

JAN240102 – ZAWA #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GONZALES

JAN240103 – ZAWA #5 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FAERBER

JAN240104 – ZAWA #5 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR

(W) Michael Dialynas (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

Zawa is captured-on food festival day, of all days! But a rebellion brews in town…

However, as a terrifying force is unleashed upon the townsfolk, Zawa will give everything to make sure only those responsible pay for what they've done, and give the town a fresh start.

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

NOMADS THE SKY KINGDOM OGN

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238321

(W) Captain Juuter (A / CA) Captain Juuter

Lance never wanted to be a Nomad, but on his 19th birthday, he leaves his homeland in the Sea Kingdom behind while searching for his brother in the Sky Kingdom. However, things take an unexpected turn when he meets the mysterious Satra and the magical cat Saber who imbues Lance with supernatural powers. When the two decide to join Lance, it ignites a series of misunderstandings that will chase them throughout the kingdoms, branding Lance as a kidnapper, with bounty hunters competing for their capture.

Together, the trio will face unexpected foes, mysterious new creatures, and their own deep secrets as they search for Lance's missing brother and, perhaps, company to call home.

Creator Captain Juuter brings the first 23 episodes of the fan favorite Webtoon series that's One Piece meets Hooky to print.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED HC BOOK 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238330

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

With the unforgiving Order of St. George on her trail, the deadly Duplicitype on the hunt, and Cutter in pursuit, Erica is in dire straits.

Collecting the entire second story cycle of Something is Killing the Children, this epic deluxe hardcover edition is the perfect place to continue reading the national bestseller, with over 2.5 million copies sold!

Erica Slaughter returns after the Archer's Peak Saga in this collection of the multiple Eisner Award-winning and Harvey Award-nominated series from GLAAD Award-winning author James Tynion IV (The Department Of Truth, W0rldtr33), artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades), colorist Miquel Muerto (Bleed Them Dry), and letterer AndWorld Design (Nightwing).

Collects Something is Killing the Children #21-35.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN DLX ED HC SLIPCASE BOOK 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238331

(W) James Tynion Iv (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

With the unforgiving Order of St. George on her trail, the deadly Duplicitype on the hunt, and Cutter in pursuit, Erica is in dire straits.

Collecting the entire second story cycle of Something is Killing the Children, this limited edition hardcover collection with a unique slipcase is the perfect place to continue reading the national bestseller, with over 2.5 million copies sold!

Erica Slaughter returns after the Archer's Peak Saga in this collection of the multiple Eisner Award-winning and Harvey Award-nominated series from GLAAD Award-winning author James Tynion IV (The Department Of Truth, W0rldtr33), artist Werther Dell'Edera (Razorblades), colorist Miquel Muerto (Bleed Them Dry), and letterer AndWorld Design (Nightwing).

Collects Something is Killing the Children #21-35.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

SRP: 0

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS DLX ED HC BOOK 02

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238319

(W) Ryan Parrott, Rachel Wagner, Marguerite Bennett, Dorado Quick (A) Marco Renna, Dan Mora, Francesco Mortarino, Moises Hidalgo, Anna Kekovsky Chandra, Giuseppe Cafaro, Brenna Bythewood (CA) Goni Montes

Even the most bitter of old foes will have their enemy status called into question as some of the most epic and mind blowing events in Power Rangers history come together in this deluxe hardcover.

As Lord Drakkon's loyalty remains in question, both the Mighty Morphin team and the new Power Rangers on the scene will have to contend with a dark secret from Zordon's past…one revealing the long-debated true identity of Lord Zedd.

In addition, calamity looms for fan-favorites Andros and Zhane from the hit series Power Rangers in Space. Discover their past growing up on KO-35, their journey to becoming Rangers, and the epic battle that changed their lives forever…

Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Firefly: Bad Company), and others deliver the second volume of intertwined tales that changed the Power Rangers universe forever.

Collects Mighty Morphin #9-16, Power Rangers #9-16, Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1, and an all-new 10 page short story from writer Dorado Quick and artist Brenna Bythewood.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

SRP: 0

SIRENS OF THE CITY TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238328

(W) Joanne Starer (A / CA) Khary Randolph

Runaway teen Layla struggles to survive on the mean streets of 1980s New York City, far from home. But now every supernatural creature from the darkest corners of the urban grime is after Layla… and the fetus with great power she never wanted growing inside her. Being a Siren also comes with its share of power, and Layla wouldn't dare let that go to waste.

A mysterious villain known as the Rat King will use any means necessary to find out more about the boundless power Layla carries against her will, but will her power be enough to escape from his clutches, and save her friends, the city, and… even herself?

Writer Joanne Starer (Fire & Ice: Welcome To Smallville, The Gimmick) and artist Khary Randolph (Excellence) shine a light on bodily autonomy in a patriarchal world in this gritty urban fantasy.

Collects Sirens of the City #1-6.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

ALICE NEVER AFTER TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238305

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

Wonderland is Alice's new home, but the mad residents are turning against her. As Alice's sister Edith and her childhood friend Earl fight for a way to bring her back, Alice has to contend with whether or not her torment is due to her father, herself, or a curious combination of both.

Though all of Wonderland's citizens profess to love their new queen, Alice is beginning to wonder if she needs more than friends. Perhaps she needs a family. But even if she escapes Wonderland, will home be what she remembers?

Superstar writer/artist Dan Panosian (Unkindness of Ravens, Black Tape) and artist Giorgio Spalletta (007: For King & Country) explore the morbid side of escapism in this twisted tale that blurs the line between fantasy and reality.

Collects Alice Never After #1-5.

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

EXPANSE GN VOL 02 DRAGON TOOTH

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238310

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Francesco Pisa (CA) Christian Ward

Fire up the Epstein Drive and get ready to set course for the second story arc of the record-breaking series, The Expanse!

Ten years have passed since the stunning climax of the first arc of The Expanse: Dragon Tooth, legendary comics writer Andy Diggle (The Losers, Green Arrow: Year One) and artist Francesco Pisa (Stable) chart the next chapter of the series that has enraptured fans.

As mysterious technological troubles and human disconnection abounds on an interstellar scale, problems arise with the Laconia gate that could prove deadly. In an effort to gather more intel on the Laconia gate and the Transport Union, Dhillon sends his compromised agents on a suicide run…

The Rocinante crew hunt down an elite cadre of deep-cover operatives who'll stop at nothing to cover their tracks-no matter how many innocents they kill in the process. And when the true enemy hides among you… trust can be a dangerous thing…

Collects The Expanse: Dragon Tooth issues #5-8.

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

SRP: 0

FIREFLY RETURN TO THE EARTH THAT WAS TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238311

(W) Greg Pak (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Bengal

Can the Serenity crew finally take care of the Alliance once and for all?

What happens when your worst enemy becomes your only ally? With her sights set on freeing Leonard, Kaylee's team chases the Jefa across the Earth That Was only to be led directly into a trap. But everything changes when they get attacked by plunderer robos who have been tracking both groups… to exterminate them all. Now, Kaylee must team up with the Jefa in order to fend off the robos. But if they survive this, how will they survive each other?

Meanwhile, Kaylee faces the grim choices… and sacrifices involved in saving the Earth That Was. Which of the crew will follow their Captain, ready to make peace with the past and face what future the 'Verse holds for them? And if our heroes can take care of the Alliance once and for all, what destiny will the Washbot choose?

Collects Firefly #33-36.

In Shops: May 01, 2024

SRP: 0

MAGIC BOOK ONE TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP238317

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara, French Carlomagno (CA) Miguel Mercado

Across the vast Multiverse, those gifted with a "spark" can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms. They are Planeswalkers, and in Ravnica, they are hunted. Three Planeswalkers from rival guilds–Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya–together investigate a series of assassination attempts that left Jace Beleren, the famous mind mage, in peril.

They soon learn that the assassins came from a cult with members from all of Ravnica's guilds. A cult that worships the ancient, incomprehensibly powerful being Marit Lage, whose physical manifestation is hurtling toward the city in a frozen comet. The influence of Marit Lage upon her followers tends in one direction: toward obsessive worship, and endless death as tribute. The Planeswalkers' investigation becomes a battle: to rid Ravnica of the influence of the Cult of Marit Lage, and to save their world and every other world in the Multiverse from her maddening power. It will take more than three Planeswalkers working together, and one Planeswalker's ultimate sacrifice.

Collected for the first time in a value-priced softcover edition are the first two groundbreaking story arcs by bestselling acclaimed writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Avengers), and artist Ig Guara (Silk), as well an issue by guest artist French Carlomagno (The Dead Lucky, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

Collects Magic #1-10.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

SRP: 0

