Ibrahim Moustafa Signs 3 Book Deal With Humanoids, Preview of "Count"

Ibrahim Moustafa has signed a three-book deal for new graphic novels with the publisher Humanoids, beginning with his new comic book Count out this month.

A sci-fi reimagining of the greatest revenge story of all time: The Count of Monte Cristo. Framed for treason and wrongfully imprisoned at the hands of a jealous and corrupt magistrate, Redxan Samud escapes his breathtaking hover-prison with only one thing on his mind: revenge. Disguised as a Man of Status and with a newfound fortune and his Automaton Retainer Unit (Aru) by his side, Samud sets out to dismantle the lives of those who have wronged him. But when innocent lives begin to get caught in the middle of his quest for vengeance, Samud will have to decide between using his new fortune for the good of the people or to pursue the revenge he so desperately desires.

Count will be published by Humanoids on the 16th of March, and we have an exclusive preview below.

"Ibrahim Moustafa's COUNT is phenomenal," said Humanoids Publisher Mark Waid. "Ibrahim has taken a classic text and brought a modern sensibility to it, with widescreen storytelling and clever reinvention. This book is a signpost for the kind of graphic novels that we'll be publishing in the months and years to come."

"Humanoids has always been at the forefront of publishing beautifully produced, imaginative graphic novels," said Ibrahim Moustafa. "I'm incredibly honored to have COUNT added to that pantheon, and grateful for a long-term commitment to publish more of the kinds of stories I'd like to tell."

"With everything going on in the publishing world right now, we felt that it was important to let the creative community know that Humanoids is open for business and looking for transgressive, thought-provoking graphic novels," said Waid. "And that's just the beginning. It's too early to do much more than tease our 2021 slate next year, but it's thrilling to see so many creative voices joining Humanoids."

Oh and they have some press quotes to accompany it… as well as an early preview from Count.

