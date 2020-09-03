Ice Cream Man #20 Gets a Third Printing

The Dr Seuss homage first printing for Ice Cream Man #20 has sold from $140-$150 on eBay in a CGC 9.8 slab while up to $25 raw (though you should be able to pick one up for $20 if you look) The second printing still sells for cover price, but it appears to have been selling well. And now Image Comics has sent Ice Cream Man #20, which benefitted from a lot of promotion during lockdown, to its third printing with another Dr Seuss-style cover that appears to show the Lorax chopped down to size by the Ice Cream Man.

Just hope the Dr Seuss lawyers don't think it is worthy of note. They can be a little hair-triggered.

Ice Cream Man #20 by W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo is being rushed back to print again in order to keep up with the steadily growing reader demand. Only the Lorax would stand in the way of more copies being printed—and the third printing cover art will pit this tree-loving Seuss character against the reprint-loving Ice Cream Man. Ice Cream Man is a genre-defying comic book series featuring disparate 'one-shot' tales of sorrow, wonder, and redemption. Each installment features its own cast of strange characters, dealing with their own special sundae of suffering. And on the periphery of all of them, like the twinkly music of his colorful truck, is the Ice Cream Man-a weaver of stories, a purveyor of sweet treats. Friend. Foe. God. Demon. The man who, with a snap of his fingers—lickety split!—can change the course of your life forever.

Ice Cream Man #20, third printing will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, September 30th.

ICE CREAM MAN #20 3RD PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL209197

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"FOR KIDS"

One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. Three fish, four fish, have some more fish. Five fish, six fish-are you sickish? Seven fish, eight fish…it's getting late fish. Nine fish, ten fish, everyone you love will die and life is pointless so why even get out of bed you little worm you sick little insect with your sad flailing arms and creepy-crawly legs my god I've never seen such a pathetic specimen how sad how truly tragic…red fish, blue fish.In Shops: Sep 30, 2020

Final Orders Due: Sep 07, 2020

SRP: $3.99