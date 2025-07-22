Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: ICE, savage dragon

ICE Are Coming For The Savage Dragon's Grandkids (Spoilers)

Article Summary Jackson Dragon, grandson of Savage Dragon, stars in a new arc tackling modern issues and classic heroics.

At just nine years old, Jackson faces mind-controlling villains and grapples with trauma beyond his years.

The US government, via ICE, detains Jackson for being part-alien as the stakes get even higher.

Upcoming Savage Dragon issues will spotlight each of the Dragon children in solo adventures.

It is Bleeding Cool's considered opinion that the legacy of Savage Dragon by Erik Larsen will be one of reflecting the mores of the modern world better and faster than any other comic book on the stands. Which is remarkable, especially given how late the comic book is. Savage Dragon #277 was solicited for the 19th of March. Two issues in one month was rather optimistic, even then. It was published on the 9th of July, but couldn't have come at a more topical time.

And Savage Dragon #277 begins, giving Jackson Dragon, son of Malcom Dragon and grandson of Paul Dragon, a solo spot in the series alongside the Bay Guardian and at nine years old, playing the role of Robin, The Boy Wonder. And homaging some of his best moves.

And at the age of nine, gets a lesson in the bird and the bees that may be a little much to handle.

But helping these people is only the start, given that the role of the US government isn't exactly stellar either. Stuck between a rock and a hard place, there is sanctuary in religion.

Though freeing such people is harder in a superhero universe, where literal mind control is one of the many superpowers on offer

And dealing with Gator and Maneater, the supervillains doing the controlling (Jackson Dragon is immune thanks to being part alien) can also be out of the control for a nine-year old with the powers of a Hulk. First one…

… and then the other.

Which is not something any nine-year old should have to go through, and knowing Erik Larsen, setting up some serious trauma to come in the boy's life, no matter how the Bay Guardian frames things.

But therapy will have to wait for another day, because that's where the US government steps in.

As agents of ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement steps in, not only taking the women into custody…

… but also Jackson Dragon. As we said before, he is a quarter-alien. And with no one to appeal to, it seems… still when has that ever got in the way of a Dragon? The next issue of Savage Dragon #278 is due to be published in September.

SAVAGE DRAGON #277 (MR)

(W/A/CA) Erik Larsen

Jackson Dragon takes center stage in the second of four issues that star one of the Dragon children. The Bay Guardian takes nine-year-old Jackson Dragon under his wing to show him the ropes as the dynamic duo face off against the San Francisco hero's deadly rogues' gallery in the City by the Bay. Comes with our highest possible recommendation. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/9/2025

SAVAGE DRAGON #278 (MR)

(W/A/CA) Erik Larsen

Tyrone Dragon takes center stage in the third of four issues that stars one of the Dragon children. When the undersea legions invade the surface world in search of revenge, it's up to Tyrone to face them—alone! What chance does a nine-year-old have against the Vicious Fishes? Comes with our highest possible recommendation. Retail: $3.99 9/3/2025 SAVAGE DRAGON #279 (MR)

(W/A/CA) Erik Larsen

Maddy Dragon takes center stage in the fourth of four issues that star one of the Dragon children. Lightning Girl takes Maddy under her wing to help train the plucky seven-year-old, but the two find themselves up to their eyeballs in trouble! Comes with our highest possible recommendation. Retail:

$3.99 10/8/2025

