Icon and Rocket Season One #5 Preview: Take a Hint, Static!

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Rocket needs a world-threatening disaster to escape the advances of Static in this preview Icon and Rocket Season One #5… and it looks like she'll get one. Check out the preview below.

ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC146 – ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6) CVR B DOUG BRAITHWAITE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke

Static is extremely interested in the new teen hero on the scene—but the feeling on Rocket's part is most certainly not mutual! Can't someone threaten the entire world again so she has an excuse to shake this guy? Be careful what you wish for…

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

