Icon and Rocket Season One #5 Preview: Take a Hint, Static!

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Rocket needs a world-threatening disaster to escape the advances of Static in this preview Icon and Rocket Season One #5… and it looks like she'll get one. Check out the preview below.
ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0921DC145
0921DC146 – ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6) CVR B DOUG BRAITHWAITE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke
Static is extremely interested in the new teen hero on the scene—but the feeling on Rocket's part is most certainly not mutual! Can't someone threaten the entire world again so she has an excuse to shake this guy? Be careful what you wish for…
In Shops: 1/18/2022
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0921DC145 ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6) CVR A TAURIN CLARKE, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0921DC146 ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #5 (OF 6) CVR B DOUG BRAITHWAITE CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Doug Braithwaite, in stores Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC145 Icon and Rocket Season One #5, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC145 Icon and Rocket Season One #5, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC145 Icon and Rocket Season One #5, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC145 Icon and Rocket Season One #5, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC145 Icon and Rocket Season One #5, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0921DC145 Icon and Rocket Season One #5, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.