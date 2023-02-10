Icon Vs. Hardware #1 Preview: Worlds Collide Again The new Milestone has barely started season two and it's already time for a crossover with this preview of Icon vs. Hardware #1.

ICON VS. HARDWARE #1

DC Comics

1222DC107

1222DC108 – Icon Vs. Hardware #1 Caanan White, Chris Sotomayor Cover – $4.99

(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (CA) Rahzzah

Two titans of the Milestone Universe clash — and in the process, set in motion a chain of events leading to a story bigger than you could ever imagine! When Hardware discovers a long-suppressed time machine hidden in a government warehouse, his obsession with righting the wrongs of the past — those of both American history and his own tragic family — will unravel the fabric of time for the Milestone Universe. But while there are many problems with Hardware's plan, there's one big one: wherever he goes in America's last two centuries, Icon is there, having lived through it! And a man as powerful as Icon knows the profound danger of the forces Curtis Metcalf is unleashing…and he'll do whatever it takes to put the genie back in the bottle! Icon Vs Hardware is the official kickoff of Act One of Milestone's WORLDS COLLIDE event—and if you think you know what that phrase means, you'd better not get overconfident! This is the ideal jumping-on point for those who've sat out the story of Dakota so far, because this ride is headed somewhere unexpected!

In Shops: 2/14/2023

SRP: $4.99

