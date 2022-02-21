Iconic Jose Gonzalez Vampirella in CGC 9.8, Up for Auction

There have been a lot of memorable and iconic images of the character Vampirella over the decades. Publisher James Warren helped set the stage for this from the beginning by working with some of the very best artists of that (or any) era. Frank Frazetta's instant-classic for the original Vampirella #1 comes to mind as iconic. But Jose Gonzalez's painting of Vampi standing tall, one arm outstretched with a bat perched on her finger might even be more memorable. The image was used as a six-foot-tall door poster beginning in 1972, but it had previously appeared on the cover of Vampirella #19, and also the cover of the 1972 Comic Art Convention Program Book (based on the dates of the convention that year, these two publications likely appeared around the same time). The poster of the image was advertised for sale beginning in the next issue, Vampirella #20. The debut of an iconic rendition of an enduring character, there's a Vampirella #19 (Warren, 1972) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages, plus several other high-grade issues up for auction in today's 2022 February 20-21 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122208 at Heritage Auctions.

Vampirella #15 (Warren, 1972) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. 1971 Warren Creator Awards. Count Dracula cameo. Manuel Sanjulian cover. Richard Corben frontispiece. Bill DuBay biography. Luis Garcia, Jose Gonzalez, and Jose Bea art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $115. CGC census 2/22: 6 in 9.6, 7 higher.

Vampirella #17 (Warren, 1972) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages. Enrich Torres cover. Interior art by Jose Gonzalez, Esteban Maroto (the beginning of the "Tomb of the Gods" feature), and Jerry Grandenetti. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $100. CGC census 2/22: 8 in 9.8, none higher.

Vampirella #19 (Warren, 1972) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages. Text feature about the creation of Vampirella. Dracula appearance. Raquel Welch photo. 1972 yearbook. Jose Gonzalez cover and art. Wally Wood, Neal Adams, Reed Crandall, Jerry Grandenetti, and Ernie Colon art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $120. CGC census 2/22: 15 in 9.8, 1 higher.

Vampirella #20 (Warren, 1972) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages. Dracula appearance. Bondage cover by Luis Dominguez. Jose Gonzalez and Esteban Maroto art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $100. CGC census 2/22: 10 in 9.6, 2 higher.

