IDW Announces "Spooky" Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island Series

It's October solicits time, which means everyone is scrambling to announce a new horror series or otherwise dark comics property. Yes, even Sonic the Hedgehog. With that goal in mind, IDW has announced that October will see the launch of a "spooky four-issue miniseries" called Scrapnik Island by Daniel Barnes, Jack Lawrence, and Nathalie Fourdraine. A press release from the publisher tells us:

Just in time for Halloween, the spooky four-issue miniseries Scrapnik Island, written by Daniel Barnes and illustrated by Jack Lawrence with colors by Nathalie Fourdraine, will release in October 2022. Alongside formidable new foes, Sonic and Tails run afoul of old adversaries—including long-lost fan favorites like Mecha Knuckles—as they battle to survive isolation on an island of robots programmed to destroy them. Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #1 will be available in stores in October 2022 with three cover variants, including Cover A by series colorist Nathalie Fourdraine, Cover B by Min Ho Kim, and a retailer incentive edition by Diana Skelley.

Writer Barnes had the following to say about Scrapnik Island:

When coming up with Scrapnik Island, I took a lot of influence from horror movies and comics. My goal was to tell a really creepy and atmospheric story with a vibe that Sonic fans aren't normally used to. There are some surprises in this one that I don't think readers are going to see coming!

Artist Lawrence added:

I jumped at the chance to work on Sonic again, but I didn't expect to be having this much fun! I have a deep love of creepy stories, of dark corners and creaky floorboards, and Scrapnik Island has really given me the opportunity to scratch that itch. It's fun, fresh, exciting—basically everything I really enjoy in a Sonic story (and I think everyone else will, too!) I'm back with my blue buddy; I couldn't be happier!

The press release also contains a quote by editor David Mariotte, but Bleeding Cool has a strict "no editors" policy, which is why they refuse to hire one to proofread the articles and leave the writers to look like idiots when a typo or mistake gets through. As if we needed any help with that! So sorry, editors. You aren't wanted here.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #1 will be in stores in October.

