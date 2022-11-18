IDW Full February 2023 Solicits Launches Star Trek Day Of Blood Event

Star Trek: Defiant, and Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures both launch in IDW's February 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as the listing for May's Star Trek: Day Of Blood #0, while TMNT gets a Saturday Morning Adventure as well.

FCBD 2023 STAR TREK

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC220010

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Christopher Cantwell (CA) Malachi Ward

To boldly go, join us for the exclusive prelude to IDW's FIRST Star Trek Summer Crossover Event as STAR TREK and STAR TREK: DEFIANT collide in STAR TREK: DAY OF BLOOD!

But that's not all! Join the crew of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS as they take to the holodeck, enjoying some much-needed recreational time-until a bloodthirsty visitor joins in on their games…

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 0

FCBD 2023 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC220029

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Tim Lattie, Chad Thomas (CA) Steve Lavigne

In 1987, the world at large was introduced to the TMNT by way of a catchy theme song and an action-packed cartoon, shell-shocking the world into an era of Turtlemania! Since then, the characters have appeared in countless comics, a multitude of animated series, and several motion pictures.

Turn the nostalg-o-meter up to 11 this FCBD and revisit two fan favorite eras of TMNT animation in comic book form with this special presentation of stories from IDW's smash-hit Saturday Morning Adventures and the recent small-screen venture Rise of the TMNT!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 0

BREATH OF SHADOWS #2 CVR A CORMACK (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221388

DEC221389 – BREATH OF SHADOWS #2 CVR B BARENDS (MR) – 3.99

DEC221390 – BREATH OF SHADOWS #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV QUAH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

With Jimmy and the rest of his band at each other's throats, their anthropologist guides wonder what sort of mess they've gotten themselves into. But as the road into the jungle becomes stranger and stranger, the crew will quickly realize that these spoiled rock stars are far from their biggest problem. Horrors beyond all comprehension awaits in this journey into the mouth of madness from Rich Douek and Alex Cormack!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #1 CVR A KAMBADAIS

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221391

DEC221392 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #1 CVR B HICKEY – 3.99

DEC221393 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #1 CVR C LEVINS – 3.99

(W) Sam Maggs (A / CA) George Kambadais

Long before the world turned upside down and new generations discovered D&D, six kids boarded a magical roller coaster and were transported to the Forgotten Realms! Noble ranger Hank, intrepid acrobat Diana, quiet thief Sheila, impulsive barbarian Bobby, fearful cavalier Eric, and uncertain magician Presto only want to get back to their own world. But escaping the Realms has turned out to be much harder than getting there! Danger lurks at every turn, the enigmatic Dungeon Master is less than helpful, and Venger, the force of evil, will stop at nothing to get his hands on the magical weapons the kids have come to rely on. To top it off, Hank has made a startling discovery: Despite the dangers, Sheila, Bobby, Diana, and the others aren't so sure they want to go home after all!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #5 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221394

DEC221395 – EARTHDIVERS #5 CVR B TBD (MR) – 3.99

DEC221396 – EARTHDIVERS #5 CVR C CAMPBELL (MR) – 3.99

DEC221397 – EARTHDIVERS #5 CVR D VAUGHAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

It's time to stop thinking and start cutting throats. Christopher Columbus' ships are weeks closer to landfall, and Tad has nothing to show for it. Battered and bruised after a string of slick but failed attempts to stop the mission's progress, Tad is ready to admit that history will never change if he doesn't spill blood and he's too pissed off to care about collateral damage anymore. But even if he succeeds, his friends in 2112 look doomed as Emily fights for her life at the cave and Sosh confronts Yellow Kid about the unforgivable origins of their plan to save the world.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA RIVALS MOTHRA VS TITANOSAURUS CVR A TBD (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221398

(W) Blue Dellaquanti (A) Wind, Ferio (CA) TBD

A Mothra cocoon has washed ashore near a big city, and a team of kaiju specialists has been deployed to study it. The team of scientists has discovered that the kaiju of the world may have a way of telepathically communicating with each other as a way to mark their individual stomping grounds, and have brought along an experimental device that they hope will detect this field of telepathic energy so that they can tune it to Mothra's frequency and chart its migration patterns in the future. When they activate the device, however, they are shocked to discover that there are two sources of these telepathic waves-the cocoon and a kaiju beneath the ocean, Titanosaurus. Detecting an intruder on its turf, Titanosaurus surfaces and closes in on the cocoon, leveling anything in its way. The scientists scramble to transport the cocoon out of range in the hopes that it will pacify Titanosaurus and keep the cocoon from hatching early.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 7.99

GODZILLA RIVALS MOTHRA VS TITANOSAURUS CVR B TBD (MR)

GODZILLA RIVALS MOTHRA VS TITANOSAURUS CVR C 10 COPY INVC (M

MY LITTLE PONY #10 CVR A MEBBERSON

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221401

DEC221402 – MY LITTLE PONY #10 CVR B JUSTASUTA – 3.99

DEC221403 – MY LITTLE PONY #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FORSTNER – 3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Amy Mebberson

Armed with a message from the past, the ponies think they finally have enough to take down Discord. But they haven't been this disconnected since before Equestria was reunified… Our hooves are crossed that this story ends happily ever after!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #4 CVR A

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221404

DEC221405 – MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #4 CVR B – 3.99

DEC221406 – MY LITTLE PONY CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES #4 CVR C – 3.99

(W) Jenna Ayoub (A) Jenna Ayoub (CA) Heather Breckel

The Little Fillies adventure comes to a close, and those definitely aren't tears in my eyes. Meg is studying magic in Canterlot, Amy is living it up in the fashionable Las Pegasus, even Laurie is thriving in Appleloosa. Jo, however, is still in Orchard House and hating it. She decides to set out on her own in search of something, anything, to write about.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ROCKETEER GREAT RACE TP (RES)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221407

(W) Stephen Mooney (CA) TBD

Ace stunt pilot Cliff Secord has returned from his New York adventure to a West Coast steeped in paranoia over the looming war in Europe. Having finally had enough of his near-death scrapes as the high-flying Rocketeer, the only thing in Cliff's crosshairs is the Great Race: a prestigious, winner-take-all air race that runs from California to France! Maybe it's finally time to smarten up and fly straight, by taking his best girl, Betty, to Paris! But other parties want to win the race for their own nefarious ends, and Cliff will need to decide which prize is truly the most valuable. As a bonus, this book also contains an oral history, featuring Dave Stevens' friends and fellow artists, culled together by Kelvin Mao, longtime friend of Stevens and the director of the forthcoming documentary on the beloved artist!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 17.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #58 CVR A YARDLEY

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221408

DEC221409 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #58 CVR B OZ – 3.99

DEC221410 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #58 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FOURDRAINE – 3.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Tracy Yardley

Sonic to Restoration HQ: Requesting backup immediately! The Eggperial City is too much for Sonic, Tangle, Whisper, and Lanolin to handle on their own, so it's Tails, Amy, Silver, and Blaze to the rescue! With two teams on the case, surely victory will be achieved without a hitch, right?!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK #5 CVR A ROSANAS

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221411

DEC221412 – STAR TREK #5 CVR B – 4.99

DEC221413 – STAR TREK #5 CVR C – 4.99

DEC221414 – STAR TREK #5 CVR D 10 COPY INVC ROSANAS – 4.99

DEC221415 – STAR TREK #5 CVR E 25 COPY INVC – 4.99

DEC221416 – STAR TREK #5 CVR F 50 COPY INVC – 4.99

(W) Collin Kelly (A / CA) Ramon Rosanas

A fight for the fate of the universe has broken out in the God City. Up against an enemy ship that easily cracks the Theseus' shields, the crew staves off enemy interlopers while the Orb of Destruction powers up with the Theseus in its scope. Already facing the impossible, the crew makes a shocking discovery that tests their faith in the mission and each other.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #1 CVR A UNZUETA

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221417

DEC221418 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #1 CVR B WARD – 4.99

DEC221419 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #1 CVR C SHALVEY – 4.99

DEC221420 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #1 CVR D – 4.99

DEC221421 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #1 CVR E – 4.99

DEC221422 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #1 CVR F 100 COPY INCV – 4.99

DEC221423 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #1 CVR G 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

DEC221424 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #1 CVR H 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Angel Unzueta

A brand-new series comes spinning directly out of the hit Star Trek comic book! Someone is killing the gods. But Benjamin Sisko's Prophets-guided dealings of the higher cosmos has led him to forget about the very real casualties on lower ground. The enemy is a man, not a god. And Worf of House Martok has put together his own crew aboard the U.S.S. Defiant in hopes of defeating the dangerous messiah behind this genocidal cult. The Dirty Dozen meets Star Trek in this new series from the creative mind of Chris Cantwell and drawn by Angel Unzueta! Star Trek: Defiant is the first expansion of IDW's exciting new Star Trek initiative that started with the 400th issue and carries on into a bold new storytelling future!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK LOWER DECKS TP

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221425

(W) Ryan North (A / CA) Chris Fenoglio

Ensign, report to the bridge! Board the U.S.S. Cerritos for a mission to the enigmatic Qvanti system as the hit Paramount+ animated series comes to comics! Captain Carol Freeman leads her crew on an expedition aimed to build bridges and advance Federation technology, but she and the away team quickly suspect that the planet and its people are not all what they seem… Meanwhile, the crew in the lower decks take to the holodeck for some much-needed recreational time-until a bloodthirsty visitor decides to join in on their games. Can Boimler, Mariner, Tendi, and Rutherford save the ship from the likes of Dracula?

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR TP

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221426

(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A) Gavin Smith

Return to the Mirror Universe of The Next Generation with Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the ISS Enterprise-D as they plot to reestablish their dominance. As the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance rules, having overrun the Empire, destroying its fleet, and driving it back to Earth, rumors and propaganda spread throughout the Alpha Quadrant the news of the Empire's final demise. Those rumors are, however, untrue. A handful of Imperial ships remain, intent on protecting Earth and what's left of the Empire. And commanding the newest and most powerful of those ships is a man equally intent on seeing it rise again-Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Collects issues #1-8 of Star Trek: The Mirror War.

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: 24.99

STAR TREK RESURGENCE #4 CVR A HOOD (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221427

DEC221428 – STAR TREK RESURGENCE #4 CVR B SMITH (MR) – 3.99

DEC221429 – STAR TREK RESURGENCE #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HERNANDEZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Andrew Grant (A / CA) Josh Hood

The chase is on! With the Talarians hot on their tail, the Resolute crew has set course for Federation space in a desperate race against time. But with the dilithium refining process keeping the Resolute at impulse power, Solano is faced with two options: spend time reinstalling the old dilithium matrix or finish the refining process and use Dr. Brahms' new experimental matrix.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK SNW ILLYRIAN ENIGMA #3 CVR A LEVENS

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221430

DEC221431 – STAR TREK SNW ILLYRIAN ENIGMA #3 CVR B – 3.99

DEC221432 – STAR TREK SNW ILLYRIAN ENIGMA #3 CVR C 10 COPY INC ALVARADO – 3.99

DEC221433 – STAR TREK SNW ILLYRIAN ENIGMA #3 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PRICE – 3.99

(W) Kirsten Beyer (A / CA) Megan Levens

Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise delve deeper into the mystery surrounding the Illyrians! With the fate of Number One at stake, a secret is revealed that will shake the Federation to its core! Don't miss this all-new series set between seasons one and two of the hit Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds!

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #137 CVR A FERO PE (RES)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221434

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

Official Armageddon Game tie-in! Donnie's willing to do anything to defend his new friend Triceraton Regenta Seri from Ch'rell's Utrom assassins, but some lines are not meant to be crossed. Now, the crisis in Mutant Town has escalated beyond anything Donnie could have ever imagined and Ch'rell is taking matters into his own hands. Amid the riots, Jennika helps April, Lola, and Mona formulate a plan to expose the truth about the mysterious Turtles posing as the TMNT. All the while, the Rat King and his allies revel in the glorious chaos they've created.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #138 CVR A FERO PE

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221437

DEC221438 – TMNT ONGOING #138 CVR B CAMPBELL – 3.99

DEC221439 – TMNT ONGOING #138 CVR C 10 COPY INCV EASTMAN – 3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Fero Pe

Attack of the Utroms! The Mutant Town wall is compromised, and Cherell's forces have declared all-out war in search of the young Triceraton Regenta, Seri. And while our heroes need support more than ever, the imposter Turtles have sowed distrust, leaving the TMNT and their allies vulnerable on all fronts. In an effort to quell the riots and protect her clan, Jenny races to prove the real Turtles? innocence. But gaining back the trust of an entire city seems impossible, especially with a literal god of Chaos working against her. It's all-out war in this exciting tie-in issue to the epic Armageddon Game!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #6 CVR A FEDERICI

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221440

DEC221441 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #6 CVR B – 4.99

DEC221442 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #6 CVR C EASTMAN – 4.99

DEC221443 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV QUALANO – 4.99

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

The End Stage begins! As the Armageddon Game reaches its iniquitous climax, the Rat King must take special care to keep his masterfully woven tapestry of anarchy from unraveling too quickly-a feat proving more and more difficult in the wake of mistakes made by his petulant and impatient puppets. No matter-chaos IS the name of the game. Meanwhile, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have regrouped in the city and are ready to go on the offensive… and this time they have reinforcements. Will the added strength of allies new and old be enough to stop the Rat King from bringing on the apocalypse, or will they meet their doom in the perilous game?

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #5 CVR A MERCADO

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221444

DEC221445 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #5 CVR B VERDUGO – 3.99

DEC221446 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME ALLIANCE #5 CVR C 10 COPY INVC SANTOLOU – 3.99

(W) Paul Allor (A) Pablo Verdugo (CA) Roi Mercado

A team of imposter mutant ninja turtles, puppeteered by the Rat King, have sown discord across the city, turning everyone against the real TMNT. Now, armed with a lead on the true identities of the pretenders, April O'Neil is set on turning the tide in this war of disinformation. To uncover the truth, April must enter the smoldering ruins of TCRI-which was all but destroyed by the fake TMNT-and to do that, she'll need the help of an old enemy… Even if she's successful, will the world believe what she has to say, or will chaos reign? Lines are drawn in the sand as the The Armageddon Game nears its epic conclusion!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #2 CVR A GALLANT (RES)

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221447

DEC221448 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #2 CVR B EASTMAN (RES) – 4.99

DEC221449 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #2 CVR C 25 COPY INCV (RES)

DEC221450 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #2 CVR D 50 COPY INCV (RES)

DEC221451 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #2 CVR E 100 COPY INCV (RES

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (CA) Kevin Eastman

In the past, Michelangelo has mastered his first fighting form and has overcome his first gladiatorial challenge in Japan. With Master Splinter's journal in his hands-and a burning desire for vengeance in his heart-Michelangelo resumes his westward trek across Asia and Europe in order to test his skills against his next deadly opponent. If he's to have any chance of attaining victory in the final battle royal, Michelangelo will have to master an essential new martial skill-or die trying. Only then can he return to New York City to confront the Foot Clan. Thing is, he's not alone. His dead brothers have joined him on his quest… and they won't shut up! Meanwhile, in the present (a.k.a. our future!), Casey Marie Jones also follows the sage teachings found in Splinter's journal as she continues her own journey as master and sensei to the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT BEST OF KRANG

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221452

(W) Various (CA) James Biggie

From Dimension X to Earth and even beyond, the legend of Krang is long reaching. He's gone from coward to conqueror, from warrior prince to fallen emperor. He's been hated and feared and even revered. Delve into the history of one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' most infamous adversaries in this collection of tales!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 5.99

TMNT BEST OF TMNT COLLECTION TP VOL 03

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221453

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird

This collection digs into the dark underbelly of the Turtles' New York, focusing on Leatherhead, Baxter Stockman, Rat King, and of course, the sinister Shredder! Gathering stories from their almost 40-year history, see the characters develop from their early roots in the original comics to their monstrous present day incarnations. Delve into issues from the original Mirage series, TMNT Adventures, and Tales of the TMNT to IDW's current ongoing universe. Uncover crucial tales of tragic occasional TMNT ally Leatherhead, conniving scientist Baxter Stockman, the otherworldly Rat King, and the Turtles' archnemesis, Shredder!

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 29.99

TMNT ULTIMATE COLL HC VOL 07

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221454

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird

All the covers and development art from the earliest days of Mirage Studios in one archival collection with notes from co-creator Kevin Eastman! From finished pieces to the the original sketches, pencils, inks, and paintings, including behind-the-scenes insights and never-before-seen works made available through the incredible archives of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird! Also includes photos from the early days in the original studio and appearances at conventions. A must-have volume for Turtles fans and collectors.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 49.99

ASHES SC

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221455

(W) Ortiz, Alvaro (A / CA) Ortiz, Alvaro

Three old friends reunite for the mother of all road trips! One of Spain's most brilliant graphic novelists finally makes his English-language debut in this elegantly unpredictable gem! Polly, Moho, and Piter haven't seen each other in years. Now they've piled into a car for a loooong journey to a mysterious cross marked on a map. All their old personality quirks and conflicts are resurrected (with new wrinkles) as this surreal reunion gets underway. Up ahead are car chases, alcohol, roadside motels, banjo-playing thugs, a ship graveyard, violence, sensual tension, and, of course, a monkey! The captivating first graphic novel from internationally renowned cartoonist Álvaro Ortiz is an explosive mix of emotional road movie and hooligan thriller in which nothing is what it seems.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

COSMIC CADETS BOOK 01 CONTACT

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221456

(W) Crane, Ben (A / CA) Alves, Mimi

Strap in for a colorful and action-packed space adventure about friendship, family, and fear of the unknown! Humanity has gone to the stars, and the ESS Khonsu and its crew are leading the charge to explore the galaxy. As the son of the ship's captain, Jimmil might not always live up to his mom's expectations… but right now he and his friends might be the galaxy's only hope. After they're stranded on a strange alien planet, they'll have to do what their parents couldn't: explore the surface, discover the secrets of the terrifying race that lives there, and try to prevent a full-scale war! In their debut graphic novel, Ben Crane and Mimi Alves serve up a heartfelt, thrilling, and vividly colorful and escapade about kids taking the lead, for middle-grade readers who are ready to seek out new life of their own!

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MICHAEL GOLDEN MARVEL STORIES ARTIST ED HC

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221457

(A / CA) Michael Golden

The work of one of the most influential artists in comics gets the Artist's Edition treatment! Michael Golden is a true "Artist's Artist"; his work has inspired several generations of comic artists, and fans across the globe eagerly await his new releases. This Artist's Edition of Golden's Marvel work will include four stories (two short NAM stories from Strange Adventures, and the Wolverine Christmas story), including one of his most fondly remembered, the Spider-Man/Hulk from Marvel Fanfare #47, considered to be one of his very best! Additionally, this collection will include pages from Doctor Strange #55, Avengers Annual #10, and covers galore! If you are a Michael Golden fan then this is the Artist's Edition you have been waiting for!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 150

WILL EISNERS BEST OF SPIRIT ARTISAN EDTION TP

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221458

(W) Will Eisner (A / CA) Will Eisner

Will Eisner's work on The Spirit was, in its way, as groundbreaking as Orson Welles' Citizen Kane. Both artistic achievements rewrote the book on sequential storytelling and had lasting impacts on all that followed them. Featured within these pages are 17 Spirit stories all from Eisner's peak period, 1946-1950, generally regarded as his best work on The Spirit. An Artisan Edition collects stories, covers and pages that have been reproduced from the original art. While appearing to be in black and white, these images have been scanned in color, allowing the reader to view them as closely as possible to the original art. Ink gradients, blue pencil, corrections, and more are all clearly visible, all the wonderful subtle nuances that make original art so special and unique.

In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

SRP: 39.99

Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Comics, Solicits