IDW Full Publishing Solicits and Solicitations For June 2021

IDW Publishing's June 2021 solicits and solicitations are up… A new Avengers #1, a new Usagi Yojimbo, John Buscema Artists Edition and all the GI Joe, Transformers, Sonic The Hedgehog, Star Trek, Star Wars, My Little Pony and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles you can swallow.



The Art of Rush: Serving A Life Sentence—Certified Cool

Hugh Syme, Stephen Humphries (w)

Newly expanded and updated, this beautiful coffee table book delves into the 40-year relationship between Rush and their longtime artist and illustrator, Hugh Syme, with a foreword by drummer and lyricist Neil Peart!

Containing original illustrations, paintings, photography, and the incredible stories behind each album that Hugh Syme has designed with the band since 1975. The book's narration was written by music journalist Stephen Humphries and includes in-depth interviews with each Rush band member and the artist. The Art of Rush also contains entertaining anecdotes and commentary from a wide array of notable musicians, actors, athletes, writers, radio personalities, and Rush insiders about their favorite Rush album covers, which clearly reveals how vital and impactful the visual representation of their music has been through the years. One of the hallmarks of Rush releases is the considerable care and consideration that goes into each one—including the conceptual artwork. Readers may be surprised to discover just how much effort went into each concept and the execution for every album cover!

Some of the regaled stories include furtively crossing the border for a guerilla-style shoot for A Farewell to Kings, trying to herd a warren of rabbits for the cover of Presto, descending into the depths of an autopsy lab to find a brain for Hemispheres, and a stunt involving fire, whiskey, and photographer Deborah Samuel for Moving Pictures. But no history of the band's art would be complete without the story of the creation of arguably the band's most iconic image, The Starman from 2112.

"From the first time Hugh and I met, we shared a level of communication that would sustain us through all the years of discussing art by long distance," said Rush's Neil Peart. The Art Of Rush is a must for fans of Rush, art, and music everywhere.

HC • FC • $99.99 • 288 pages • 12" x 12" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-869-3

Available in September.

The Art of Pulp Fiction: An Illustrated History of Vintage Paperbacks—Certified Cool

Ed Hulse (editors)

Judge these books by their covers! Get immersed in the definitive visual history of vintage pulp fiction paperbacks from 1940 to 1970.

The mid-20th century saw paperbacks eclipse cheap pulp magazines and expensive clothbound books as the most popular delivery vehicle for escapist fiction. To catch the eyes of potential buyers they were adorned with covers that were invariably vibrant, frequently garish, and occasionally lurid. Today the early paperbacks–like the earlier pulps, inexpensively produced and considered disposable by casual readers–are treasured collector's items.

Award-winning editor Ed Hulse (The Art of the Pulps and The Blood 'n' Thunder Guide to Pulp Fiction) comprehensively covers the pulp fiction paperback's heyday. Hulse writes the individual chapter introductions and the captions, while a team of genre specialists and art aficionados contribute the special features included in each chapter, which focus on particularly important authors, artists, publishers, and sub-genres.

Illustrated with more than 500 memorable covers and original cover paintings. Hulse's extensive captions, meanwhile, offer a running commentary on this significant genre, and also contain many obscure but entertaining factoids. Images used in The Art of Pulp Fiction have been sourced from the largest American paperback collections in private hands, and have been curated with rarity in mind, as well as graphic appeal. Consequently, many covers are reproduced here for the first time since the books were first issued.

With an overall Introduction by Richard A. Lupoff, novelist, essayist, pop-culture historian, and author of The Great American Paperback (2001).

HC • FC • $49.99 • 240 pages • 9.75" x 11" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-799-3

Available in September.

Better Place [TSP]—Certified Cool

Duane Murray (w) • Shawn Daley (a & c)

This sidekick misses his superhero… After hearing that his grandfather has gone to a "better place," a boy sets off on a grand adventure to find him, dressed as his favourite comic book character.

Dylan just moved to a new house, with no friends, and a mother who doesn't have time for him. Luckily, he has his grandad. Together, they are Red Rocket and Kid Cosmo, who save the world from evil every day with the power of imagination! But one day, Dylan learns that his grandad is suddenly gone… to a "better place." Now, Kid Cosmo will have to save the day, all by himself.

Debut author Duane Murray joins artist Shawn Daley (Samurai Grandpa) for a touching story about family, grief, change, and growth.

Duane Murray has been writing, producing and acting professionally since graduating from York University's Acting Conservatory in 1998. He has script consulted on projects for studios including Warner Brothers, Dreamworks, HBO and Netflix. He is currently developing TV adaptations of International Bestselling novels The Last Rituals and The Mythago Wood. Duane is also an actor appearing in over 65 film and TV productions highlighted by playing the role of Hansi Kalkofen in the Academy Award-winning Best Picture Spotlight. Duane's latest feature film Red Rover, which he both co-wrote and produced, was recently released in North America. He is an alumni of both the prestigious TIFF Studio and National Screen Institute and currently lives in Hamilton with his wife, daughter and cat.

Shawn Daley is a Ringo Award nominated cartoonist and chiptunist from Toronto. Majoring in audio production and working a number of years in the recording industry, he began to focus on telling stories through comics in 2015 with his debut, TerraQuill Collected. Since then his published works include Samurai Grandpa and Ogre. When not writing or drawing comics, he's writing music for independent game developers. Or, sometimes, just for fun.

SC • FC • $19.99 • 160 pages • 6.5" x 9.5" • ISBN: 978-1-60309-495-5

Available in August

Canto & The City of Giants #3 (of 3)

David M. Booher (w) • Sebastián Perez (a & c)

Having been betrayed by the Misturian Witch deep within the deadly labyrinth, Canto stands alone against the mechanical nightmare named Ferro. Canto's prize—Ferro's horn—is within reach, but so are the beast's gaping jaws. The brave knight has found his way out of tight spots before… Can he do it again? Don't miss the thrilling conclusion that bridges Canto II: The Hollow Men and Canto III: Lionhearted!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Drew Zucker!

Chained to the Grave #5 (of 5)

Brian Level & Andy Eschenbach (w) • Kate Sherron (a & c)

Outlaw Roy Mason has come back from the dead, chained to the headstone that marked his grave. On the trail of buried gold and hunted by a Big Bad, Roy struggles to hold his family—and his body—together.

Writers Brian Level (Darth Vader, Thanos, Deadpool) & Andy Eschenbach (Heavy Metal Magazine, Red Shoes) and artist Kate Sherron (Invader Zim, The Amazing World of Gumball) bring you a tale of intrigue, murder, magic, and the good ol' wild, wild west!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Brian Level!

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero: Yearbook #2

Larry Hama (w) • Michael Golden (a) • Tim Lattie (c)

Relive the classic era of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero in this very special reprint of Yearbook #2. From the prolific imaginations of Living Legends Larry Hama and Michael Golden, the yearbook features the epic tale "Triple Play," as well as tons of amazing extra materials, and is a must-have for long-time collectors and new fans alike. Includes a brand-new cover by modern-day fan-favorite artist Tim Lattie (Ghostbusters)!

FC • 68 pages • $5.99

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #284—Cover A: Andrew Griffith

"Murder by Assassination" Part 4! Murder, mystery, and mayhem as the newest JOE continues her investigation into Cobra's chaos. Can she, with the help of some special friends, solve the mystery and save the day before it's too late? The plot thickens as Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Andrew Griffith (Transformers), continue their bombastic tale featuring the exciting new JOE team member—codename: SHERLOCK!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #284—Cover B: Freddie Williams II

Larry Hama (w) • Andrew Griffith (a) • Freddie Williams II (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by John Royle!

The Girl and the Glim—Certified Cool

India Swift (w & a & c)

An original graphic novel about being the new kid in a different school, getting picked on by the class bullies, and what happens when a magical presence takes notice. Like, can things get any worse?

Starting out at a new school is tough, and Bridgette isn't having much luck, seeing as, well, she's not great at making a first impression. Or, maybe, any impression. Ugh, all these nervous feelings!

Will I fit in? Will I make new friends? Will they still like me when they get to know me?

Nope. For now the best she can manage is… awkward. This is not going great.

That's when she sees it. Something dark and scary… something only she can see. And she's scared, of course she is. But as the only one able to see the dangers, maybe it's time for her to face that fear and unravel the mystery of the Glim and the Glums.

The Girl and The Glim is about accepting the fact that fear is okay, and that while letting other people see your vulnerabilities can be scary, it can also lead to closer friendships in the end.

TPB • FC • $12.99 • 128 pages • 6" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-741-2

Available in September.

Godzilla Rivals: Vs. Hedorah—Spotlight

Paul Allor (w) • E.J. Su (a & c)

It's the 1970s, and the world's most terrifying Kaiju smash their way through New York City! As Godzilla and Hedorah do battle above, down below Todd Hopkins is racing across Manhattan in a desperate bid to save the only scientist who can stop the chaos and drive the monsters back into the sea. But before the day is over, secrets will be revealed and terrible choices made to save the city from utter destruction!

Writer Paul Allor (TMNT, G.I. Joe) and artist E.J. Su (Transformers, Godzilla: Legends) join forces to bring the premiere Godzilla Versus quarterly one-shot to life in explosively shocking fashion! And each stand-alone issue features special wrestling poster-themed retailer incentive variants by fan-favorite artist Jeffrey Veregge (Transformers, Judge Dredd).

FC • 52 pages • $7.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jeffrey Veregge!

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #3 (of 5)—Cover A: Dan Schoening

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a & c)

While the Shobijin seek out proof that mankind is worth saving, the Linival Corporation, upset that their plans to help mankind with a new energy source have been interrupted by Godzilla, have come up with a plan to fight back against the King of the Monsters… and that plan is a kaiju of their own: BIOLLANTE. The titans will tussle here in the third chapter, and no matter which monster wins, it could spell trouble!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors #3 (of 5)—Cover B: Photo Cover

Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a) • Photo Cover (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jorge Monlongo !

Godzilla: World of Monsters

John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Joshua Fialkov (w) • Alberto Ponticelli, Dave Wachter, Brian Churilla (a) • James Stokoe (c)

The King of Monsters reigns supreme, no matter the timeline or world, in this compendium collecting three graphic novels–Gangsters & Goliaths by John Layman and Alberto Ponticelli, Cataclysm by Cullen Bunn and Dave Wachter, and Oblivion by Joshua Fialkov and Brian Churilla!

First, in Gangsters & Goliaths, monster recognizes monster, which quickly becomes obvious when Godzilla collides head on with the Yakuza-dominated Tokyo underworld. In Cataclysm, does any hope remain for humanity in an apocalyptic future devastated by never-ending kaiju attacks? And, when a reckless scientist opens a portal to an alternate dimension ruled by Godzilla and his brethren, a single baby kaiju stowaway could spell disaster for our monster-free world, in Oblivion.

TPB • FC • $29.99 • 376 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-830-3

Available in August.

John Buscema's Marvel Heroes Artist's Edition

John Buscema (w & a & c)

Featuring an outstanding sampling of Big John Buscema's classic stories, covers, and interior pages from the mid 1960s to the later '70s, all in the groundbreaking and multi-Eisner Award-winning Artist's Edition format!

Buscema was a true "artist's artist," his stellar anatomy, coupled with dynamic storytelling, made him one of the most revered and respected artists in the Marvel Pantheon. This volume will contain several complete stories (including Avengers and Sub-Mariner), plus incredible examples of art from his runs on Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thor, Sub-Mariner, and more. There will be a gallery section chock full of covers. And, as with all Artist's Editions, all the art in this book has been scanned from Buscema's originals, enabling the reader to be able to clearly view each page as never before—clearly seeing pencils, editorial notations, ink gradients, more—all the little details and nuances that makes original art unique. Unless you were looking over John Buscema's shoulder in his studio, you'll never have a better opportunity than this to see his artwork as it truly looks!

BONUS—This book will feature several foldouts presenting a number of Buscema's early, larger covers at full size—a true treat for art lovers!

HC • BW • $150 • 176 pages • 12" x 17" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-871-6

Available in October

Marie Curie: A Quest For Light—Certified Cool

Frances Andreasen Østerfelt, Anja Cetti Andersen (w) • Anna Blaszczyk (a & c)

Marie Curie's exceptional life and groundbreaking research changed the world, expanding scientific understanding and creating new opportunities for women, as explored in this lavishly illustrated graphic biography endorsed by the Curie Estate.

Curie's unique drive–against all odds–to understand Nature's ways and laws led to groundbreaking discoveries, which revolutionized medical theory and practice. She was the first female Nobel Prize winner and, to date, the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two categories: first physics and later in chemistry.

Marie Curie: A Quest For Light presents a special collaboration between two internationally acclaimed Danish scientists, Frances Andreasen Østerfelt and Anja Cetti Andersen, and features delightful illustration by the prize-winning Polish artist Anna Blaszczyk. Together they have made Curie's fascinating story accessible to young readers.

TPB • FC • $17.99 • 136 pages • 7" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-837-2

Available in August.

Marvel Action: Avengers #1

Che Grayson (w) • Ark Revner (a & c)

Riri Williams A.K.A. Ironheart is taking the next step toward being a fully-fledged super hero as the newest member of the Avengers! But balancing her college course load at MIT and fighting bad guys and trying to fit in with the older and more experienced members of the team might prove harder than she expects—especially when super villain Blackheart arrives on the scene!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Gretel Lusky !

Marvel Action: Origins #5—Cover A: Lanna Souvanny

Chris Eliopoulos (w) • Lanna Souvanny (a & c)

Share the most important moments in Marvel history with young readers—two at a time! In this issue: Clint Barton learns to use his excellent aim as an archer and super hero as Hawkeye! Then, Thor's brother Loki uses his powers as the god of mischief for his own gain!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Marvel Action: Origins #5 (of 5)—Cover B: Lanna Souvanny

Chris Eliopoulos (w) • Lanna Souvanny (a & c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Agnes Garbowska!

Marvel Action: Origins, Vol. 1

Chris Eliopoulos (w) • Lanna Souvanny (a & c)

From Spider-Man to Loki, and more faces in between, these kid-friendly stories put the action, adventure, and fun of big budget Hollywood in the palm of your hand.

Discover the secret histories of the Marvel heroes you love and the villains you love to hate! New takes on the classic origin stories of your favorite characters, suitable for young readers. A science exhibit and a spider bite change Peter Parker's life forever when he becomes Spider-Man! The seemingly unstoppable cosmic conqueror Thanos embarks on his path to take over the galaxy! Pilot Carol Danvers finds a new destiny as the strongest Avenger, Captain Marvel! Norman Osbourne begins a life of crime as the sinister Green Goblin! Plus the Hulk, Venom, and more!

MCU fans of all stripes can find their favorite characters in these middle-grade adaptations of the famous origin stories of Marvel Comics' most iconic heroes and villains. Collects Marvel Action: Origins #1–5.

TPB • FC • $12.99 • 120 pages • 5.8" x 8.5" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-793-1

Available in August.

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #99—Cover A: Robin Easter

Thom Zahler (w) • Robin Easter (a & c)

Marble Pie is off to college! It seems like the only pony fit for the job of planning her going away party would be the fabulous Pinkie Pie herself—but Pinkie's having a bit of trouble feeling happy about her sister heading so far away… looks like she's going to need a little help from Cheese Sandwich to plan the best party ever!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #99—Cover B: JustaSuta

Thom Zahler (w) • Robin Easter (a) • JustaSuta (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Akeem S. Roberts!

My Little Pony/Transformers II #3 (of 4)—Cover A: Tony Fleecs

James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (w) • Priscilla Tramontano, Tony Fleecs (a) • Tony Fleecs (c)

Sombra's evil plans continue to spell trouble for our unlikely heroes! Meanwhile, Vinyl Scratch, Octavia, and Soundwave have to figure out how to work together—what could possibly go wrong?!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

My Little Pony/Transformers II #3 (of 4)—Cover B: Bethany McGuire-Smith

James Asmus, Tony Fleecs (w) • Priscilla Tramontano, Tony Fleecs (a) • Bethany McGuire-Smith (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jon Gray!

Read Only Memories—Certified Cool

Sina Grace (w) • Stefano Simeone (a) • Aaron Hammerstrom (c)

Based on the hit game, this graphic novel bridges the gap between 2064: Read Only Memories and the upcoming sequel Neurodiver!

Enter a cyberpunk universe like you've never seen before! Lexi Rivers, former detective with the Neo-San Francisco Police Department, has left the big city lights behind in favor of opening her own agency in the beach town of Santa Cruz. When a robot's human lover goes missing, Lexi will be faced with a case unlike any she's tackled yet.

Comes with a download code for 2064: Read Only Memories—Sights and Sounds of Neo-SF package. Along with the game, you receive a digital copy of The Sights of Neo-SF, the official art book by director and lead artist John "JJSignal" James. The Sounds of Neo-SF is the FM-synthy, funky, and positively-charged soundtrack to Read Only Memories!

TPB • FC • $17.99 • 120 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-679-8

Available in August.

Scarenthood—Spotlight

Nick Roche (w & a & c)

What's scarier: fighting demons or letting your kids down? That's what a group of parents will find out as their plans to solve the school's long standing mystery lead to one parenting nightmare after another!

Most days, the To-Do List is the same: Drop kids at preschool; Grab coffee with other parents; Go ghost-hunting in woods; Fight demonic entity; Collect kids; Nap time.

But with the kids away on a field trip, a group of parents disturbs an ancient evil buried beneath the old Church Hall, unearthing a decades-old mystery about a missing child, and inviting something… hungry into their lives. Suddenly, their mornings go from playdates and peanut allergies, to a battle for the souls of a broken family–and one child in particular—in this original story that combines the highs of parenthood with horror movie scares.

TPB • FC • $15.99 • 112 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-831-0

Available in August.

Sonic the Hedgehog #42—Cover A: Priscilla Tramontano

Ian Flynn (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a) • Priscilla Tramontano (c)

"Zeti Hunt," part two! Now that Zavok has his pack, it's time for them to make a big move. But Jewel the Beetle, newly appointed Restoration leader, has called on Sonic, Tails, and the Chaotix to run interference. Will they be able to stop the Zeti and make it home in time for spaghetti!?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Sonic the Hedgehog #42—Cover B: Abby Bulmer

Ian Flynn (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a) • Abby Bulmer (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nathalie Fourdraine!

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Special—Cover A: Sonic Team—Gem of the Month

Ian Flynn; Gale Galligan; Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy (w) •Aaron Hammerstrom & Reggie Graham, Mauro Fosenca, Thomas Rothlisberger (a) • Sonic Team (c)

After 30 years of going fast, it's time for fans to celebrate the speediest hedgehog of all time! It's an unbelievable birthday celebration for Sonic the Hedgehog with his first Classic Sonic special!

First, in "Seasons of Chaos" by longtime Sonic scribe Ian Flynn and artists Aaron Hammerstrom & Reggie Graham, Sonic goes on an adventure from pleasant spring valleys to wintry wonderlands in search of the Chaos Emeralds. But Sonic's not alone, with a little help from his friends Miles "Tails" Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, Amy Rose, Mighty the Armadillo, and Ray the Flying Squirrel, they'll race, fight, and fly their way to victory against the baddest of baddies!

Then, in "Dr. Eggman's Birthday," the vile, villainous Dr. Eggman takes center stage in a story written by New York Times bestseller Gale Galligan (The Babysitters Club)! And how does the bad doctor celebrate the occasion? Only his Badniks know for sure…

Finally, in "Sonic Learns to Drive," Sonic's up against a tough challenge: Driving! When the fastest thing alive can outrun any car, will Sonic have the patience to learn… or will he finally get left in the dust? Written by the hosts of My Brother, My Brother, and Me, The Adventure Zone, and New York Times bestsellers, the McElroy Brothers!

Grab a slice of chili dog cake and don't get left in the dust on the most way past cool book of the year!

FC • 80 pages • $8.99

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Special—Cover B: Christina-Antoinette Neofotistou—Gem of the Month

Ian Flynn; Gale Galligan; Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy (w) •Aaron Hammerstrom & Reggie Graham, Mauro Fosenca, Thomas Rothlisberger (a) • Christina-Antoinette Neofotistou (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Patrick Spaziante!

Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by Tyson Hesse!

Praise for IDW's Sonic The Hedgehog comics:

"High-quality all-ages entertainment." —Weird Science

"It has never been more apparent that the heroic stories of Sonic are in excellent hands at IDW." —Comicbook.com

"Fresh and entertaining." —Monkeys Fighting Robots

Sonic The Hedgehog, Vol. 2: El destino del Dr. Eggman

Ian Flynn (w) • Tracy Yardley, Adam Bryce Thomas, Evan Stanley (a) • Nathalie Fourdraine (c)

Después de su última batalla, el Dr. Eggman ha estado misteriosamente ausente de la vida de Sonic. ¿Qué electrizante secreto descubrirá Sonic cuando se entere de la localización del doctor?

¡Además, Sonic no es el único buscando a Eggman; también está su viejo amigo-enemigo: Shadow, el erizo! ¡Muchas ideas y vueltas en el curso de esta trepidante aventura, veloz y llena de acción; pero con un poco de ayuda de sus amigos–incluyendo un nuevo aliado–Sonic será lo suficientemente rápido como para superar cualquier obstáculo!

Incluye los números 5 al 8 de la serie regular.

TPB • FC • $15.99 • 96 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-783-2

Available in August.

Star Trek: Debt of Honor Classic Edition—Spotlight

Chris Claremont (w) • Adam Hughes (a) • Jason Palmer (c)

In this oversized graphic novel from comics legends Chris Claremont and Adam Hughes, Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise find themselves teamed with the Klingons and Romulans to fight the galactic threat that no government dares admit exists…

A stunning 96-page adventure that celebrates Star Trek's enduring legacy, IDW is thrilled to present this Debt of Honor reprint in its original 8.2" x 11" size.

FC • 100 pages • $9.99

Star Trek: Year Five #24

Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (w) • Stephen Thompson (a & c)

Their journey has taken them to the edge of the known universe and beyond. They've faced down impossible odds, conquered incredible enemies, and now, here in the shadow of home, their mission will come to an end… and nothing will ever be the same. The crew of the Enterprise will put it all on the line in the grand finale of Star Trek: Year Five from showrunners Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Gotham City Garage, Green Arrow) and artist Stephen Thompson (Satellite Falling, Die Hard: Year One).

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by J.J. Lendl!

Star Wars Adventures #10—Cover A: Francesco Francavilla

Michael Moreci, Dave Scheidt (w) • Michael Avon Oeming, Stefano Simeone (a) • Francesco Francavilla (c)

Mace Windu and his Lightning Squadron land on the planet Ridlay, which has gone mysteriously dark, expecting a Separatist attack. But what they find instead is a surprise to them all. Then, Zak and Tash Arranda sneak off to investigate a creepy cave, where they find a strange artifact—and a mysterious cult waiting for them!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Star Wars Adventures #10—Cover B: Stefano Simeone

Michael Moreci, Dave Scheidt (w) • Michael Avon Oeming, Stefano Simeone (a) • Stefano Simeone (c)

*Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free black-and-white variant cover by Francesco Francavilla!

Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run—Spotlight

Greg Rucka (w) • Ingo Römling (a & c)

All-star writer Greg Rucka (The Old Guard, Wonder Woman) sets the galaxy's most infamous smugglers on a high-stakes mission that will require all their cunning and courage!

Han Solo and Chewbacca team up for an exciting adventure in this thrilling middle grade graphic novel. Set between Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, follow everyone's favorite pair of smugglers as they fly the Millennium Falcon on a top-secret mission for the Rebellion. Clues scattered throughout the story foreshadow events to come in Episode VII, The Force Awakens, adding extra depth to the grand Skywalker saga.

TPB • FC • $9.99 • 80 pages • 6" x 9" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-811-2

Available in September.

Star Wars Adventures: Weapon of a Jedi #2 (of 2)

Jason Fry & Alec Worley (w) • Ruairí Coleman (a & c)

The Rebel Alliance has destroyed the Empire's dreaded Death Star, but the Imperial Starfleet continues hunting the rebels throughout the galaxy. Luke Skywalker now seeks to support the Rebellion as an X-wing fighter. But as he flies with the pilots of the Red Squadron, Luke feels the stirrings of the Force. And this farm boy turned fighter pilot begins to suspect that his destiny lies along a different path.

FC • 48 pages • $5.99

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #5

Daniel José Older (w) • Harvey Tolibao (a & c)

The Nihil have launched an attack on Burundang. The Republic sends Yoda and his Padawan learners, along with other Republic and Jedi ships, to try to stop them from escaping. Zeen and Lula pursue Krix, hoping for a final confrontation between the two friends.

Writer Daniel José Older, bestselling author of Star Wars: Last Shot, and artist Harvey Tolibao bring IDW into The High Republic, a massive publishing crossover spanning comics and prose!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*IDW Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free connecting variant cover by Yael Nathan!

Steranko Nick Fury Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Artisan Edition—Spotlight

Jim Steranko (w & a & c)

Previously presented in the much-acclaimed Artist's Edition format, and winner of an Eisner Award, now you can appreciate this historic run of comics in the new Artisan Edition format.

In the mid-1960s, Jim Steranko burst into the Marvel Age of comics in a BIG way, and the innovative, cinematic techniques he introduced in his brief tenure at The House of Ideas stand to this day as a high-water mark in the history of graphic storytelling. More than any other series, Steranko is most associated with Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. This Artisan Edition collects the first 12 stories of Steranko's run, from Strange Tales #151–162, as well as his covers from these issues. Additionally, there will be a select number of extras presented. And, as usual, nearly all the pages have been scanned from the original art, from Steranko's private archives.

Story and art by Jim Steranko with additional script by Stan Lee and Roy Thomas. Additional Layouts by Jack Kirby.

TPB • FC • $39.99 • 184 pages • 8.5" x 12" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-863-1

Available in August.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #118—Cover A: Nelson Daniel

Sophie Campbell (w) • Nelson Daniel (a) • Nelson Daniel (c)

The Shredder returns! Oroku Saki has been to Hell and back, but will he now come to the Turtles as friend or foe? Meanwhile, April makes a stand against Baxter Stockman– with dangerous consequences.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #118—Cover B: Kevin Eastman

Sophie Campbell (w & a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

*IDW Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Karl Johnsson

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2021—Cover A: Casey Maloney —Gem of the Month

Tom Waltz. (w) • Casey Maloney (a & c)

For millennia, the Pantheon family have played a deadly chess game with humanity, willingly sacrificing innocent and guilty alike in their twisted pursuit of victory. But now, one member of the family sees the opportunity to end the eternal contest once and for all — a final, crushing triumph over his immortal siblings and all of human- and mutant-kind. The time has arrived for the Rat King to make his most chaotic and destructive moves yet. The time has come at last for… THE ARMAGEDDON GAME! Written by Tom Waltz and illustrated by Casey Maloney, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2021 is the official prelude to the major TMNT event years in the making.

FC • 48 pages • $6.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2021—Cover B: Kevin Eastman—Gem of the Month

Tom Waltz. (w) • Casey Maloney (a) • Kevin Eastman (c)

*IDW Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Max Dunbar!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika II—Spotlight

Brahm Revel (w & a & c)

The newest TMNT member, Jennika, is back with another solo adventure, descending into the depths of Mutant Town to unravel a terrible mystery affecting its citizens!

Mutants are turning into monsters and fear is spreading in Mutant Town. Jennika digs into the situation, and the underworld, but enemies old and new await. Teaming with one former foe, she soon learns the cause of the bizarre transformations is far more complicated, and dangerous, than she originally thought!

The expanded TMNT family's adventures continue in the latest volume!

TPB • FC • $19.99 • 144 pages • 6.625" x 10.187" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-832-7

Available in August.

Transformers #32—Cover A: Umi Miyao

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Umi Miyao (c)

"Lords of Misrule: Test Flight II." Jumpstream's expanded teleporting powers have left her stranded and alone. She has only one option to return home, but is she willing to do it? Plus, her adventures herald the return of Cybertron's Lord of Misrule. But who are they and how will they change Cybertron's future?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers #32—Cover B: Josh Burcham

Brian Ruckley (w) • Anna Malkova (a) • Josh Burcham (c)

*IDW Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Winston Chan!

Transformers: Beast Wars #5—Cover A: Josh Burcham

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a & c)

"Savage Landing", Part 5! It's the opening salvo of the Beast Wars as Megatron's Predacons launch their assault on the Axalon, Optimus Primal's Maximal base! Outnumbered, outgunned, and still healing from their wounds, how will the Maximals be able to keep from being overwhelmed? And whose side does Dinobot fight for?

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

Transformers: Beast Wars #5—Cover B: Dan Schoening

Erik Burnham (w) • Josh Burcham (a) • Dan Schoening (c)

*IDW Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Alex Milne!

Transformers: The IDW Collection Phase Three, Vol. 1

John Barber, Mairghread Scott, Cullen Bunn (w) • Fico Ossio, Sara Pitre-Durocher (a) • Sara Pitre-Durocher (c)

Presenting the final phase of IDW's Transformers universe in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series!

The Revolution begins here! Explosions rip across Earth–and all signs of blame point to OPTIMUS PRIME and the TRANSFORMERS! G.I. JOE refuses to go quietly however–and they assemble heroes big enough to stop the invaders! ACTION MAN and M.A.S.K. fight for humanity as well, but where do ROM and the MICRONAUTS stand?

Plus, a wave of undead TITANS threatens Cybertron! Starscream will need more than secret police to stop the oncoming horde, but the Fearless Leader finds himself short on friends and firepower. Who can be called upon, and why aren't they stepping up to the plate?

Collects Revolution issues #0–5; the Transformers: Till All Are One, Transformers, Action Man, and Transformers: More Than Meets The Eye Revolution one-shots; Transformers: Till All Are One issues #5–8; and Revolutionaries issues #1–4.

HC • FC • $59.99 • 392 pages • 7" x 11" • ISBN: 978-1-68405-842-6

Available in September.

Usagi Yojimbo #20

Stan Sakai (w & a & c)

Yukichi, part one.

The introduction of a new recurring character as Usagi encounters a young swordmaster carrying out the dying wish of his master. Yukichi must deliver Itsuki-Sensei's swords to his nephew, Daido, who will take over his school. However, they must pass through the territory of a rival school intent on possessing that heirloom.

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

*IDW Retailer incentives:

Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Jesus Hervas!

Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #1 (of 6)—Certified Cool

Stan Sakai (w & a) • David Petersen (c)

Presenting the start of perhaps Usagi's greatest story ever! A sinister plot to overthrow the Shogun percolates and one of Usagi's friends is captured! The ensuing machinations will draw in not only Usagi, but bounty hunter Gen, and the blind swordspig Zato-Ino! All new color makes this a must-have for any long-time fan, as well as a great place to start for any new readers looking to start their own Usagi Yojimbo journey!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99

IDW GAMES

Pre-Order Now!

Batman: The Animated Series—Shadow of the Bat

Pete Walsh & Kevin Wilson (d) Sean Galloway, Jack Lawrence, Chris Fenoglio, Dario Brizuela, Jay Fotos (a&c)

The next core box entry in the Adventures Universal Games System (AUGS), Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat lets 1–4 players become Batman, Robin, Batgirl, Commissioner Gordon, or even Catwoman as they work together to save Gotham City. Hero players will roll and share their custom dice to generate their team's actions and make use of special ability and gadget cards during battles. Strategy is a must as they face off against The Joker and Harley Quinn, Two Face, Man-Bat, The Riddler, The Penguin, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze in 24 battles that are all based on fan favorite episodes of the iconic animated series.

IDW Bullet points:

· Includes 40 highly detailed miniatures and 24 game play scenarios

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles!

· All battles can be played in Cooperative Mode, or a 5th player can join to take control of the villains

1–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 60–90 minutes • MSRP $124.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01932-2

Item #: IDW 01932

IDW Summer 2021 Release!

Pre-Order Now!

Batman: The Animated Series—Arkham Asylum

Pete Walsh & Kevin Wilson (d) Sean Galloway, Jack Lawrence, Chris Fenoglio, Dario Brizuela, Jay Fotos (a&c)

When it comes to villains, there's no set of foes more iconic than Batman's rogues' gallery. In Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Arkham Asylum the villains have taken over and it's up to batman and his allies to return order to the hospital's halls. An expansion set for Shadow of the Bat, Arkham Asylum adds Clayface, Poison Ivy, Jervis Tetch, The Ventriloquist, Killer Croc, Maxie Zeus, Lock-Up, Clock King, Baby Doll, and Hugo Strange to the roster of villains, and 13 new battles based on classic episodes of the animated series. A new game type, Clayface mode, even adds a hidden traitor mode where one hero is actually Clayface in disguise, able to reveal their true identity at any time!

IDW Bullet points:

· Includes 15 highly detailed miniatures and 16 game play scenarios

· Fully compatible with all Adventures Universal Games System titles!

· Batman: The Animated Series Adventures—Shadow of the Bat is required to play this expansion

1–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 60–90 minutes • MSRP $59.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01934-6

Item #: IDW 01934

Summer 2021 Release!

IDW New Release!

Galaxy Hunters

Daniel Alves (d)

In Galaxy Hunters, 2–4 players take on the role of mercenary pilots in battle mechs hired by Megacorporations to hunt and harvest rampaging mutants. Galaxy Hunters blends the excitement of crafting a unique character with the deep strategy of Euro-style, worker placement. Pick your Merc, customize your Mech and compete in a fierce rivalry to be the top mutant hunter in the Galaxy!

· Includes four large (65mm) Battle Mech miniatures!

· Mix and match pilots and mechs to unlock new powers and special abilities with Galaxy Hunters' inventive neural-link system

· New Ways to Hunt expansion allows for 5 players to compete with more rewards and higher risk!

2–4 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes per player • MSRP $79.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01533-1

Item #: IDW 01533

IDW Available Now!

New Release!

Galaxy Hunters: New Ways To Hunt Expansion

Daniel Alves (d)

With the New Ways To Hunt expansion, Mercs can take on bigger risks for bigger rewards. This expansion offers a 5th player to compete for top Mutant Hunter in the Galaxy! Duar Krill joins the hunt as the newest Mercenary and the Iron Smoker Mech is included in this expansion!

· Battle through the four main sagas, gaining power and perfecting techniques as you progress, or create a single battle against iconic villains

· Increase your Power Level to gain access to power Transformations

· Techniques provide unique abilities that modify your attack rolls

· Requires Galaxy Hunters Base Game to play

· Includes one additional Battle Mech Miniature!

2–5 players • Playable from ages 14+ • 30 minutes • MSRP $29.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01997-1

Item #: IDW 01934

IDW Available Now!

Fan Favorite!

Ghostbusters: Blackout

Jon Cohn (d) Dan Schoening (a & c)

Suffering from a city-wide blackout and an onslaught of ghosts, it's up to the Ghostbusters to quell the chaos and bust those ghosts! Fully cooperative, players allocate dice to bust ghosts, buy upgrades, and move around the city in a game that will have players wishing for just one more die!

· The Ghostbusters are out to bust familiar faces and foes after a city-wide blackout allows all the ghosts in their containment unit to escape!

· A terrifyingly tough threat management game, players to travel all over New York City to bust baddies and keep the mass hysteria to a minimum

1–4 players Playable from ages 12+ 30–45 minutes MSRP $39.99 UPC: 8-27714-01678-9

Item #: IDW 01678

AVAILABLE NOW!

IDW Best Seller!

Batman The Animated Series: Rogues Gallery

Sen-Foong Lim & Jessey Wright (d) • Chris Fenoglio, Jack Lawrence, Dario Brizuela, Marcelo Ferreira & TableTaffy (a)

Defeat the Batman to rule the city! Gotham City's coffers are ripe for the robbing, but one thing stands in the way of the city's supervillains—the reviled Batman. It's time someone finally took out that nuisance! Choose your favorite villain, then go on crime sprees, steal powerful upgrades, recruit nefarious accomplices, and race to complete your master plan and be the first to defeat the World's Greatest Detective!

3-5 players • Playable from ages 12+ • 30-45 minutes • MSRP $34.99 • UPC: 8-27714-01658-1

Item #: IDW 01658

AVAILABLE NOW!