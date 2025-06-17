Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ignition Press, sdcc

Ignition Press Will Have A Pop-Up Thing At San Diego Comic-Con

Ignition Press will have a Pop-Up Thing at San Diego Comic-Con for The Beauty, Murder Podcast, Voyeur and more

Ignition Press has money to burn. Or at least to spend on a San Diego Comic-Con pop-up called the Ignition Press Room, to launch the new publisher. I mean it's nothing like Radical Studios had, when they took over the Hard Rock Hotel in 2009 and got Gene Simmons to play, with Stan Lee dancing, but still. It's definitely a thing, with the Ignition Press Room in the Gaslamp district, and the comics publisher will be leading up to it with Ignition Sequence: SDCC, over a dozen announcements leading up to the convention event. You might have got an idea from Bleeding cool over one, or two, or three or four of these announcements so far.

"The Ignition Press Room is a standalone, boutique pop-up experience designed to introduce visiting press, fans, and convention goers to Ignition Press through interactive photo opportunities, a retail experience, programming for fans and industry members, exclusive after-hours events, along with meet-and-greets and signings with Ignition Press creators. The Ignition Press Room will host appearances from creators including Jeremy Haun, Cullen Bunn, Leah Williams, Stephanie Williams, Inaki Miranda, Mike Tisserand, and David Baldeó,n with more to be announced ahead of SDCC. The retail experience will include exclusive comic books, T-shirts, enamel pins, stickers, and other merchandise items to be revealed in the coming weeks. Members of the press, including journalists, podcasters, bloggers, and influencers, can relax in a private part of the Ignition Press Room and enjoy light refreshments, beverages, and high-speed internet."

"When we began building Ignition Press nearly one year ago, we knew we wanted to do comics differently," said Ignition Press Publisher, Filip Sablik. "The Ignition Press Room is the first manifestation of the type of community we are building around our amazing creators and a celebration of everything we love about this amazing medium!" The Ignition Press Room will be open with free admission to the public during SDCC with additional details to be revealed throughout "Ignition Sequence: SDCC" in the coming weeks. The Ignition Press Room will be located in the heart of the Gaslamp District at 643 G St, San Diego, CA 92101. Ignition Press was co-founded by publishing and media industry veterans Eric Gitter (CEO), Filip Sablik (Publisher), Jamie S. Rich (Editor-in-Chief), and Jeremy Haun (Creative Director) in July 2024 and will exclusively publish creator-driven original series beginning in September 2025, including Murder Podcast and Voyeur.

