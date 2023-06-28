Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Ike Perlmutter, Marvel Comics | Tagged: florida, Sean Hannity

Ike Perlmutter Moves Next Door to Sean Hannity in Florida's Palm Beach

Former chair of Marvel Entertainment Ike Perlmutter has bought a new house next door to that of Fox News' Sean Hannity in Palm Beach.

Former chair of Marvel Entertainment, who sold the company to Disney for four-billion, after setting up the deal for Marvel to create its own movies, Ike Perlmutter, has bought a new house. And it happens to be just next door to that of Fox News' Sean Hannity on the South End of Palm Beach's private estate in Florida.

Ike Perlmutter was notoriously camera-and-journalist shy. However, after Ike and his wife Laura Perlmutter became Trump's biggest donor, served on the Trump administration and dined with Trump on Thanksgiving, he appeared on camera. And, after being fired by Marvel earlier this year, he gave a couple of interviews. But perhaps Sean Hannity could pop by for a cup of sugar and a quick word about gun rights.

Ike Perlmutter is famously always packing a gun, and Sean Hannity wore a bootleg Marvel Punisher-as-Trump pin on his show a few times, so they must have much to discuss.

The Perlmutters used a trust to pay $10 million for the Palm Beach townhouse No. 2 in the Residences at Sloan's Curve. Sean Hannity bought a townhome there for $5.3 million in April 2021. But who will be there and for how long? The Perlmutters already own a double apartment in the North Building at Sloan's Curve, which is not being listed for sale, according to Palm Beach Daily News. Who report that "the Perlmutters bought the townhome from friends, according to sources familiar with the transaction. The deed, recorded in April, lists the sellers as Sandra Bornstein and her real estate businessman husband, Richard, who died at 72 on April 13, a week after the townhouse sale was recorded at the Palm Beach County Courthouse. He had headed the Koffler Group of Providence, Rhode Island. The Bornsteins had owned the townhouse since 1991 when they bought it for $1.8 million, property records show."

Chump change for Ike Perlmutter, of course…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!