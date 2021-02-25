Illustrated by Jim Woodring, Introduction by Alan Moore – Kickstarter

"Illustrated by Jim Woodring, featuring an introduction by Alan Moore." That's a good way to kick things off on Kickstarter.

Painter Kent Williams, Frank cartoonist Jim Woodring, and Italian illustrators the Balbusso Twins are collaborating with Beehive Books to create new illustrated editions of literary classics and forgotten works. Having previously released six volumes with artists Rebekka Dunlap, Brecht Evens, Dave McKean, Paul Pope, Yuko Shimizu, and Bill Sienkiewicz, Beehive Books is returning to Kickstarter with a new campaign to crowdfund three new volumes of Illuminated Editions, the company's line of book art editions of literary classics.

Beehive Books' Illuminated Editions also features original essays and forewords from the likes of Alan Moore, Guillermo Del Toro and Darren Aronofsky.

The new books in the Illuminated Editions line are:

THE GREAT GATSBY by F. Scott Fitzgerald, illustrated by the Balbusso Twins. Featuring an introduction by Nathan Robinson.

The Italian illustrators known as the Balbusso Twins are taking on F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY, bringing out the richness and satire and sorrow that suffuses this saga of wealth and corruption and decadence and love. Their modern illustration style highlights the incredible relevance of Fitzgerald's story, which has only seemed to increase over time. Their illustrations bring us into Gatsby's world ― but they also bring Gatsby into ours.

KWAIDAN & SHADOWINGS by Lafcadio Hearn, illustrated by Kent Williams. Featuring an introduction by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, a foreword by writer Kyoko Yoshida, and an essay by Bon Koizumi.

The great painter and multimedia artist Kent Williams is depicting the supernatural Japanese stories of Lafcadio Hearn, originally published in his books KWAIDAN and SHADOWINGS. These books are full of ghost stories, nightmares and strange tales ― of possessed forests, of monks tormented by demons and ghosts, of corpse brides, man-eating goblins, and undead samurai.

A VOYAGE TO ARCTURUS by David Lindsay, illustrated by Jim Woodring. Featuring an introduction by Alan Moore.

Visionary cartoonist Jim Woodring has chosen to illustrate an unclassifiable 1920 novel by the legendary British writer David Lindsay. A VOYAGE TO ARCTURUS is a baffling amalgam of mysticism, science fiction, sexual politics, and outrageous fantasy, and stands as one of the greatest works of sustained, untrammeled imagination ever achieved. Woodring's drawings capture the writhing currents of interacting forces that lie beneath the wonderfully arcane prose.

"We devote our publishing efforts to the quixotic, the bizarre, the radical and and the uncanny," said Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Josh O'Neill. "We dig existential rabbit holes and build paper worlds. We strive to make things that have no other natural outlet — books and artworks that without the shared passion of our contributors and readership might not otherwise exist. We envision our press as a greenhouse in which strange, rare plants can thrive."

The Illuminated Editions books come in three print editions: a slipcase hardcover, a signed and numbered edition, and a sketched and lettered edition. All nine titles in this series are available through the latest campaign and each title also comes as a DRM-free digital PDF, which is included along with every print edition.

The standard Illuminated Editions is an oversize 9×12" hardcover, bound in sewn signatures, and housed in an embossed and debossed die-cut slipcase, silk-screened or foil-stamped with artwork.

The interior is printed on creamy, acid-free heavy-weight 140gsm uncoated paper with a fine tooth, and each edition includes a minimum of ten full-page illustrations, along with numerous spot drawings, illuminated letters, and special design pieces. The entire package is designed by Maëlle Doliveux. The previous titles in the Illuminated Editions line are:

PETER PAN by J.M. Barrie, illustrated by Brecht Evens

THE WILLOWS AND OTHER NIGHTMARES by Algernon Blackwood, illustrated by Paul Pope

THE BLAZING WORLD by Margaret Cavendish, illustrated by Rebekka Dunlap

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT by Fyodor Dostoevsky, illustrated by Dave McKean

THE ISLAND OF DOCTOR MOREAU by H.G. Wells, illustrated by Bill Sienkiewicz

THE FAIRY TALES OF OSCAR WILDE, illustrated by Yuko Shimizu

Beehive Books' Illuminated Editions' crowdfunding campaign concluded tomorrow on the 25th of February.