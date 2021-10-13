Image Announces Second Printing for A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance

Image Comics has announced that A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance, the new series by Rick Remender and André Araújo, has sold out and will return to press for a second printing, proving once and for all that just as people who criticize Rick Remender have a righteous thirst for hobo piss, so too do comic book fans in general have a righteous thirst for buying copies of A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance. In a press release, Image said:

Hot new series A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance by New York Times bestselling writer Rick Remender (The Scumbag, Deadly Class, Black Science) and artist André Araújo (Generation Gone, Man Plus) has sold out completely at the distributor level. Image Comics will rush this exciting debut issue back to print in order to keep up with rapidly growing reorder activity.

In A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance, when an unassuming man stumbles upon a dark-web contract assassin's vicious plot to kill an innocent target, he turns himself into one. The Professional meets Road to Perdition in this story of a family's unlikely guardian being hunted by rich and powerful men who are used to getting away with everything.

In response to the news, Rick Remender said:

The wonderful art of Mr. Araújo gave me confidence to make the type of book I've wanted to make my entire career. It makes us both so happy that people are enjoying it.

And André Araújo said:

We invested a lot in our storytelling approach, creating a methodical, slow burning and mysterious narrative. With both critical and commercial receptions being this exceptional, comes a great sense of reward in finding such a large readership so eager to join us.

Look for the second printing of A Righteous Search for Vengeance in stores in November.

A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance #1, second printing (Diamond Code AUG218990) and A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance #2 (Diamond Code SEP210196) will both be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 10.