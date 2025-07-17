Image Comics Crossover – Spawn In Ghost Machine And/Or Massive-Verse?

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: sdcc, spawn

San Diego Comic-Con is almost here, and the comic book gossip is starting to heat up. Including that Todd McFarlane Productions is gearing up for a major reveal—but what could it be? A new Spawn movie? Fresh toys? Or perhaps more Spawn crossovers? If you know the Toddfather, you know to expect a bit of everything. However, a trusted source at Image Comics is hinting at something big: a new Spawn crossover spanning multiple interconnected titles, not just a one-shot like Blood Squad Seven. And this time, it's staying in-house—no DC crossover like the Spawn/Batman team-ups.

So, where's Spawn headed? We're placing our bets on either Ghost Machine's books or the Massive-Verse. The Civil War-era Redcoat seems to be setting the stage for the "ghost" in First Ghost, but characters like Gunslinger Spawn or Medieval Spawn might be too tricky to fit into that historical context. Meanwhile, the Massive-Verse feels like a stronger candidate. The 2023 Supermassive one-shot already teased a Spawn connection, making it a prime stomping ground for Al Simmons to shake things up. What do you think? Will Spawn rattle his chains in Ghost Machine's Unnamed universe? Or is Kyle Higgins' Massive-Verse about to get a dose of Spawnmania? We'll find out at San Diego… here are some panels and parties that might be worth attending for clues.

Image Comics: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate—or Love to Hate! | Room: 24ABC Thursday 11:30AM – 12:30PM Join James Tynion IV (Exquisite Corpses), Charles Soule (Lucky Devils), Bryan Lee O'Malley (Snotgirl), Maytal Zchut (Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story), Deniz Camp (Assorted Crisis Events) and more for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: Jim Viscardi , VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join (Exquisite Corpses), (Lucky Devils), (Snotgirl), (Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story), (Assorted Crisis Events) and more for an in-depth discussion of character building that leaps from the page and the secret behind what makes for loveable or unlikable characters for readers. Moderator: , VP of Business Development at Image Comics. Kyle Higgins: Radiant Black, The Massive-Verse, and More| Room 25ABC Friday 12:00PM – 1:00PM Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (Radiant Black, No/One), Brian Buccellato (No/One), Nick Cotton (Rogue Sun), Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun), and more special surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next! Moderator Ryan Sidoti .

Join Massive-Verse superstars (Radiant Black, No/One), (No/One), (Rogue Sun), (Rogue Sun), and more special surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next! Moderator . Todd McFarlane: In Conversation–Spawn, Image Comics, and Moree | Room 6A Saturday 12:30PM – 1:30PM Join Todd McFarlane , Founder and President of Image Comics, Creator of Spawn, CEO of McFarlane Toys, and co-creator of Venom, and Jim Viscardi (Image Comics), as they sit down for a candid conversation about comics, creativity, and the business of pop culture. Expect insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even a few surprises as they dive into the past, present, and future of comics.

Join , Founder and President of Image Comics, Creator of Spawn, CEO of McFarlane Toys, and co-creator of Venom, and Jim Viscardi (Image Comics), as they sit down for a candid conversation about comics, creativity, and the business of pop culture. Expect insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and maybe even a few surprises as they dive into the past, present, and future of comics. Image Comics: Artists Unleashed | Room 24ABC Saturday 3:30PM – 4:30PM Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers Ryan Ottley (INVINCIBLE), Daniel Warren Johnson (The Moon is Following Us), Ian Bertram (Precious Metal), Sanford Greene (Bitter Root), David Marquez (The UnChosen) & more as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storytellers (INVINCIBLE), (The Moon is Following Us), (Precious Metal), (Bitter Root), (The UnChosen) & more as they share details about their work as well as their creative process and influences. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics. Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics | Room: 10 Sunday 11:30AM – 12:30PM Join Gerry Duggan (Falling in Love on the Path to Hell), Curt Pires (Lost Fantasy), Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, News from the Fallout), and Tony Fleecs (Feral, Local Man) for a freewheeling conversation amongst some of the top talent in the comics industry as they discuss genre, storytelling, industry secrets, and tricks-of-the-trade. Moderator: Jim Viscardi, VP of Business Development at Image Comics.

