Image Comics Full November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations

Image Comics' October 2023 solicits and solicitations are here, with Maria Llovet's Crave #1, James Tynion and James Hixson's The Deviant #1, Larry Hama's GI Joe: A Real American Hero #301 with Chris Mooneyhan, and #1, with Herb Trimpe and Bob McLeod, Joe Casey and Nathan Fox's GI Joe: Dutch #0, Andy Sandberg, Rick Remender, Joe Throhman and Roland Boschi's Holy Rollers #1, Rob Williams and Pye Parr's Petrol Head #1, Szymon Kudranski's Blood Commandment #1, Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's Geiger: Ground Zero, Mohsen Ashraf, Arish Akanda, and Thomas Hedglen's Syphon Vol 2 #1, Alex De Campi,Ryan Howe, and Dee Cunniffe's Bad Karma, the Black Science 10th Anniversary volumes, the final issue of Mark Millar and Pepe Larraz's Big Game,the final issue of Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville, Joe Palmner and Chris O'Halloran's Time Before Time.

CRAVE #1 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY | ART | COVERS A-D MARIA LLOVET

CRAVE, a mysterious app that promises to make your desires come true, spreads among the students of an elite university who use it as a hookup app. David, a top student, engages in a game of seduction with the unattainable Alexandra. But as requests to the app escalate and wreak havoc on campus, David and his friends' only chance to stop this spiral is to find out what really lies behind Crave.

THE DEVIANT #1 (OF 9)

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY JAMES TYNION IV ART | COVERS A & B JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE ANDREA SORRENTINO

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE SEAN PHILLIPS

COVER F | 1:75 INCENTIVE CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER G | 1:100 INCENTIVE LEE BERMEJO

As snow falls over Milwaukee in 1972, a bloodstained Santa Claus commits unimaginable atrocities against young men. Fifty years later, a troubled young writer interviews this so-called "Deviant Killer," who still maintains his innocence from behind bars. And as Christmas approaches once again, the past returns, wielding a sharpened ax. Eisner-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and acclaimed artist JOSHUA HIXSON (The Plot, Children of the Woods)unite for a pitch-black holiday horror story.

THE HOLY ROLLER #1

(W) ANDY SAMBERG RICK REMENDER JOR THROHMAN (A) ROLAND BOSCHI)

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 22

Everyone was sitting around wondering when comedian ANDY SAMBERG (SNL, Palm Springs) would join writer RICK REMENDER (DEADLY CLASS, LOW) and Fall Out Boy's JOE TROHMAN to write a comic about a vigilante hero who smashes people's faces with a

bowling ball—and everyone's dreams have come true! With art by the fan-favorite ROLAND BOSCHI (THE SCUMBAG, Wolverine)! To care for his ailing father, pro bowler Levi Coen is forced to quit his dream job and return to his hometown, which he soon discovers has been overrun by Neo-Nazis! With only his bowling ball collection to defend himself, Levi becomes THE

HOLY ROLLER, a trick bowling ball-wielding superhero battling to liberate his home and bowl a perfect game against crime! Kingpin meets Inglourious Basterds meets Batman (that old chestnut) with equal parts action and humor in this special introductory issue with 42 full pages of story! Two issues for the price of one! Three writers for the price of one! Same great low price!

PETROL HEAD #1

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES) NOVEMBER 8

STORY ROB WILLIAMS ART | COVERS A-C PYE PARR

COVER D LAURENCE CAMPBELL

JUMP STRAIGHT INTO THE NON-HUMAN RACE WITH 42 ROBO-GORGEOUS LAUNCH-ISSUE STORY PAGES!

In a climate crisis-ravaged future metropolis, an old, grumpy, obsolete, smoke-belching, cigar-chomping, HOTROD-RACING ROBOT is one 12-year-old girl's only hope. Together, can they outrace the chasing RoboCops with an invention that might just save humanity?

BLOOD COMMANDMENT #1 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 1

STORY | ART | COVERS A-E SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

Living an isolated life in a shadowed valley surrounded by mountains and a thick forest, a father and son are terrorized by a dangerous supernatural presence. Only the father's dark secrets can save them…or damn their souls for all eternity! Being a single father can be tough, but for Ezra Connolly, it's a duty he doesn't take lightly. Living off-grid, away from prying eyes, in the heart of forest country, he spends his days teaching his teenage son Wil survival skills. But Wil has questions, questions Ezra fears to answer—about his past, and about why they never leave the valley before sundown… A four-issue horror miniseries from the creator of the breakout hit series SOMETHING EPIC and the artist of SPAWN and Punisher. SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI serves us a story about survival, sacrifice, and hope. Thirty-two pages of story and art for the price of just $3.99! "All my heroes growing up were writer/artists. It's the purest form of our medium. I now add SZYMON to this list of greats. This is Exceptional." —MARK MILLAR (KICK-ASS, WANTED) "BLOOD COMMANDMENT is the type of storytelling I yearn for. The depth of a human story coupled with the genre-bending horror that keeps me up at night! I love this book!" —RODNEY BARNES (KILLADELPHIA, Star Wars: The Mandalorian)

DUTCH #0

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY JOE CASEY

ART | COVER A NATHAN FOX

COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE IAN CHURCHILL

COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE JIM RUGG

From the combustible creative team of CASEY and FOX—THE ORIGINAL DUTCH IS BACK! It's been thirty years since he served as the ultimate superhero soldier. Now his new life is shattered by an old enemy from the past. Will Dutch answer this newest call to action? And coming next year—the mayhem continues in the all-new DUTCH #1!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #301

A new era for G.I. JOE starts here…but one Joe won't survive THIS ISSUE! The legendary LARRY HAMA is joined by new series artist CHRIS MOONEYHAM (Five Ghosts) and cover artist ANDY KUBERT (Batman, X-Men) to continue one of the longest-running titles in comics history!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY LARRY HAMA ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER A BRAD ANDERSON ANDY KUBERT

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER ANDY KUBERT

COVER D | BLANK SKETCH

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #1–LARRY HAMA CUT

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART | COVER A HERB TRIMPE, BOB McLEOD

COVER B PAT OLIFFE

Celebrate the return of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO with the definitive edition of its historic first issue! This issue restores Larry Hama's original, unedited dialogue, which has never before seen print!

GEIGER: GROUND ZERO #1 (OF 2)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

NOVEMBER 15

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER A COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE GARY FRANK

COVER B | SILVER AGE ORIGIN VARIANT BRYAN HITCH

The saga of THE UNNAMED continues! GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK return to the apocalyptic world of GEIGER for a special explosive two-issue origin epic. What happened to Tariq Geiger in the days after the nuclear bombs first dropped? How did mankind survive the UNKNOWN WAR? Who is the mysterious Russian scientist Dr. Molotov and why is he hunting Geiger? And how does this tie all the way back to the American Revolution? Get ready to put on your hazmat suit and find out! MINISERIES PREMIERE

SYPHON, VOL. 2 #1 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY MOHSEN ASHRAF ARISH AKANDA

ART COVER C THOMAS HEDGLEN

COVER A JEFF EDWARDS JOHN KALISZ

COVER B JOSH GEORGE

The Ringo Award-winning series returns! After defeating Antonio, Sylas struggles to navigate life, love, and the moral ambiguity of his newfound power. His physical and emotional limits are tested as he pushes the boundaries of his abilities. As his powers grow, so do the consequences of his actions, leading him to face a monster of his own making.

ARCADE KINGS, VOL. 1 TP

208 PAGES FULL COLOR 6×9 INCHES

$19.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY & COVER DYLAN BURNETT

ART DYLAN BURNETT WALTER BAIAMONTE SARA ANTONELLINI

Writer/artist DYLAN BURNETT (Cosmic Ghost Rider, Ant-Man) unveils a new prestige comics series sensation, perfect for fans of INVINCIBLE and MURDER FALCON. Joe, a mysterious new face in Infinity City, has suddenly become the hottest undefeated player at the Round House Arcade. But when his most formidable challenge yet rolls into town, Joe's forced to combo his powers with a joystick, his fists…and his family's secret fighting legacy!Collects ARCADE KINGS #1-5

BAD KARMA

304 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.5 X 10.1 INCHES $29.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

NOVEMBER 1

STORY ALEX DE CAMPI

ART DEE CUNNIFFE RYAN HOWE

COVER TONY STELLA

FIRST PRINTING LIMITED TO 4000 COPIES

After finding out Aaron Carter, an innocent man, is on Death Row for a mercenary job they did 10 years ago, down-ontheir-luck army veterans Sully and Ethan go on a Christmas road trip to free him. Turns out nobody's interested in Aaron's innocence, but someone is very interested in making sure Sully and Ethan don't live to see the New Year. They just didn't figure on one thing: Ethan's ex-wife Cheryl. Collects the hit Panel Syndicate action/comedy series by writer ALEX DE CAMPI (DRACULA, MOTHERF**KER!, NO MERCY, TWISTED ) and artists RYAN HOWE (True War Stories, Daisy Blackwood: Pilot for Hire) and DEE CUNNIFFE (INDIGO CHILDREN, EMISSARY, Joe Fixit).

BLACK SCIENCE: THE BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO ENTROPY

(10TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION), VOL. 1 HC

432 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES

$49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART MATTEO SCALERA DEAN WHITE MORENO DINISIO

COVER MATTEO SCALERA

FIRST PRINTING LIMITED TO 6000 COPIES Grant McKay, former member of the Anarchistic Order of Scientists, has finally done the impossible: he has deciphered Black Science and punched through the barriers of reality. But what lies beyond the veil is not epiphany, but chaos. Now Grant and his team are lost, living ghosts shipwrecked on an infinite ocean of alien worlds, barreling through the long-forgotten, ancient, and unimaginable dark realms. The only way is forward. The only question is how far are they willing to go, and how much can they endure, to get home again? Celebrating 10 years of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series by powerhouse creative duo RICK REMENDER and MATTEO SCALERA, this anniversary edition is crammed with sketches, concept art, and other rare goodies in a glorious oversized 8" x 12" hardcover, and features an all-new cover by MATTEO SCALERA! Collects BLACK SCIENCE #1-16

BLACK SCIENCE : A BRIEF MOMENT OF CLARITY (10TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION), VOL. 3 HC

NOVEMBER 22 FIRST PRINTING LIMITED TO 6000 COPIES

Following the catastrophic final jump of the Pillar, Grant McKay is stranded in the furthest reaches of space, adrift on the wreckage of his former self. Before he can reclaim his mantle as protector of the Eververse, he must first overcome the demons that lurk within his own soul. And when his path finally leads him back home, what has happened while they were gone? In a world of infinite possibilities, what can one man do to keep everything that could ever possibly go wrong from doing so? Celebrating 10 years of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series by powerhouse creative duo RICK REMENDER and MATTEO SCALERA, this anniversary edition is crammed with sketches, concept art, and other rare goodies in a glorious oversized 8" x 12" hardcover, and features an all-new cover by MATTEO SCALERA! Collects BLACK SCIENCE #17-30 Collects BLACK SCIENCE #17-30 400 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES

$49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART MATTEO SCALERA MORENO DINISO DEAN WHITE

COVER MATTEO SCALERA

BLACK SCIENCE: TRANSCENDENTALISM (10TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION), VOL. 2 HC

FIRST PRINTING LIMITED TO 6000 COPIES

The Anarchist League of Scientists charges forward for one final adventure as RICK REMENDER and MATTEO SCALERA bring their seminal pulp science fiction epic to a mind-shattering finale! The Eververse is collapsing under its own weight. Grant McKay created the Pillar to save the world with science, and now he must use it to save all worlds, all of creation, or doom reality itself to oblivion. Celebrating 10 years of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series by powerhouse creative duo RICK REMENDER and MATTEO SCALERA, this anniversary edition is crammed with sketches, concept art, and other rare goodies in a glorious oversized 8" x 12" hardcover, and features an all-new cover by MATTEO SCALERA! Collects BLACK SCIENCE #31-43

$49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART MATTEO SCALERA MORENO DINISO DEAN WHITE

COVER MATTEO SCALERA

424 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES

DEAD ROMANS HC

168 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 11.125 INCHES

$29.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY FRED KENNEDY

ART | COVER NICK MARINKOVICH

Arminius, a chieftain's son was taken hostage as a child and raised by the Romans. Now an accomplished leader of the Roman army, he has been sent to quell resistance in the land where he was born, but instead has plotted vengeance against his captors. He will unite the Germanic tribes and fight alongside them for freedom from the Empire that butchers their people. As a ruler in Germania, Arminius wants to make a queen of his beloved Honoria, a fellow slave. But he has not told her of his plans, and she does not share his dreams. Now, in one of the bloodiest battles the Empire will ever see, fifty thousand Romans die to give Honoria a throne she never wanted. Collects issues #1-6 of the critically acclaimed DEAD ROMANS series in a glorious over-sized hardcover.

ICE CREAM MAN: SUNDAE EDITION, VOL. 2 HC

456 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES

$44.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART | COVER MARTÍN MORAZZO CHRIS O'HALLORAN

The most critically acclaimed comic of the last five years introduces its second helping of deluxed-ness: THE SUNDAE EDITION, VOL. 2! Collecting another 12 issues (plus some more) of the bestselling anthology comic ICE CREAM MAN, this oversized hardcover features standalone stories that manage to push the boundaries of the comics medium while also telling emotionally compelling yarns. From a comic that's a perfect palindrome (it can be read first-to-last panel, or last-to-first), to an experiment with crossword puzzles, to an instruction manual for how to be a ghost, to a live telethon for a VERY sick Jerry—there's still something here for readers of every stripe. The Ice Cream Man is back in town…care for a treat? Collects ICE CREAM MAN #13-24, HAHA #6, and ICE CREAM MAN QUARANTINE COMIX SPECIAL

INDIGO CHILDREN, VOL. 1 TP

184 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 1

STORY CURT PIRES ROCKWELL WHITE

ART | COVER ALEX DIOTTO DEE CUNNIFFE

Fifteen years ago, a group of extraordinarily gifted children who claimed to be reborn martians sent to earth to save the world disappeared without a trace. They were the Indigo Children. Journalist Donovan Price has spent the last fifteen years trying to hunt them down and find out what happened. But when he does, it kickstarts a chain of events that will alter the trajectory of mankind. RADIANT BLACK meets THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH in this action-packed sci-fi/mystery epic from the creators of the critically acclaimed Youth, soon to be a show on Amazon Prime. Collects INDIGO CHILDREN #1-6

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 2 TP

144 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES

$14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 1

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with stunning new covers from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG. Mark Grayson is just like most everyone else his age. Except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet—Omni-Man. When Mark develops powers of his own, it's a dream come true. But living up to his father's legacy is only the beginning of Mark's problems… The Guardians of the Globe are dead, and there's one question on everyone's mind: who killed them? Think, Mark, THINK! Collects INVINCIBLE #8-13

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 1 TP COLLECTIONS

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART RYAN OTTLEY BILL CRABTREE

COVER CORY WALKER DAVE McCAIG



INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM, VOL. 3 HC

1112 PAGES FULL COLOR $99.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

NOVEMBER 8

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART RYAN OTTLEY CORY WALKER

COVER RYAN OTTLEY DAVE McCAIG

FIRST PRINTING LIMITED TO 6000 COPIES The year-long celebration of INVINCIBLE's 20th anniversary continues with a direct market-exclusive collecting the final 48 issues of the greatest superhero comic in the universe into one massive hardcover edition! Invincible's journey is more harrowing than ever as he gets betrayed by his allies, goes toe-to-toe with his greatest enemies, and welcomes a new member to his family. He'll have to be stronger than ever before if he's going to save the universe…but not everyone will survive. Every single story has been leading up to the stunning conclusion of INVINCIBLE, and when it's over… Mark Grayson's story is over. Collects INVINCIBLE #97-144

THE COMPLETE INVINCIBLE LIBRARY (NEW PRINTING), VOL. 1 HC

768 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 12 INCHES $125.00 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART CORY WALKER RYAN OTTLEY CLIFF RATHBURN BILL CRABTREE

COVER RYAN OTTLEY BILL CRABTREE

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! Collects the INVINCIBLE: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 1-2 into one massive slipcased tome. That's over 700 pages of pure INVINCIBLE goodness! This is a can't-miss for any INVINCIBLE fan, and a perfect addition to any sturdy, reinforced bookshelf. Mark Grayson is just like most everyone else his age. Except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet—Omni-Man. When Mark develops powers of his own, it's a dream come true. But living up to his father's legacy is only the beginning of Mark's problems… Collects INVINCIBLE #0-24 and IMAGE COMICS SUMMER SPECIAL #1 excerpt

KAYA, VOL. 2 TP

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY | ART | COVER WES CRAIG

Kaya's worst fear has come true: her little brother, Jin, has been kidnapped. Now, despite everything she's already been through, she'll have no choice but to enter the Kingdom of the MUTANTS to get him back. With unexpected allies in tow, a wild adventure begins in the strange and sinister POISON-LANDS! Collects KAYA #7-11

LASTMAN, BOOK 3 TP

416 PAGES PARTIAL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES

$24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY BASTIEN VIVÈS MICHAËL SANLAVILLE BALAK

ART | COVER BASTIEN VIVÈS MICHAËL SANLAVILLE

The hit French fight comic comes to Skybound! Until now, the Valley of Kings has been sheltered in relative peace. But when Richard Aldana creates a breach in the Rift, can Adrian and Marianne fix it before the Valley of the Kings erupts into absolute chaos? Find out in the third thrilling installment of the LASTMAN series from the powerhouse team of BALAK, MICHAËL SANLAVILLE & BASTIEN VIVÈS! Perfect for readers of INVINCIBLE and ULTRAMEGA! Collects LASTMAN, VOL. 5-6

LOVE EVERLASTING, VOL. 2 TP

136 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY TOM KING

ART | COVER ELSA CHARRETIER

The 2023 Eisner Award-nominated, mind-bending story of Joan Peterson's journey through love and horror continues in the second epic and heartbreaking arc of this critically acclaimed series. After traveling from romance to romance, Joan finds herself trapped inside just one story, growing older with the love of her life instead of escaping again and again. And as she becomes a wife, a mother, a grandmother, she is on a bloody quest to discover if everyone in this new world is insane, or if she alone is broken. Collects LOVE EVERLASTING #6-10

MANIFEST DESTINY DELUXE EDITION, BOOK 1 HC

544 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES $59.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY CHRIS DINGESS

ART MATTHEW ROBERTS, TONY AKINS, STEFANO GAUDIANO, OWEN GIENI

COVER MATTHEW ROBERTS

FIRST PRINTING LIMITED TO 5000 COPIES

"This is the kind of trailblazing you won't want to miss." —Newsarama Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking series! In 1804, Captain Meriwether Lewis and Captain William Clark set out on an expedition to explore the unchartered American frontier. This is the untold story of what they discovered lurking in the wilds. This deluxe hardcover collects the first 24 issues, along with covers and a sketchbook, for the definitive presentation of the entire MANIFEST DESTINY series by writer CHRIS DINGESS (Marvel's Agent Carter, Doom Patrol), artist MATTHEW ROBERTS (BATTLE POPE), and colorist OWEN GIENI (RAT QUEENS). Collects MANIFEST DESTINY #1-24

MONSTRESS, VOL. 8 TP

200 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY MARJORIE LIU

ART | COVER SANA TAKEDA

The truth about the death of Maika's mother has been revealed, and Maika has come undone. As her allies scramble to save her soul, they find themselves in the unlikeliest of places—the beautiful and brutal prison planet where the Monstra have long been locked away. This visit to the site of Zinn's worst nightmares might just hold the key to Maika's survival—and to the long-buried origins of the Known World. Collects MONSTRESS #42-48



PRETTY DEADLY: THE SHRIKE, VAULT EDITION HC

144 PAGES BLACK & WHITE 12.25 x 17.25 INCHES

$125.00 US OVERSIZED ARTIST EDITION M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY KELLY DeCONNICK

ART | COVER EMMA RÍOS

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of PRETTY DEADLY, EMMA RÍOS has opened her personal vault and is sharing the first five issues of PRETTY DEADLY in their original, detailed artboard scale. Collects PRETTY DEADLY #1-5

SAVAGE DRAGON: INTO THE HORNETS' NEST TP

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY | ART | COVER ERIK LARSEN

Paul Dragon joins forces with Malcolm Dragon to take down the Vicious Circle once and for all! Featuring Canada's premiere super-team: North Force! The terror of Torment! The menace of Mako! And the story of Paul! This one has it all! It's comics' wildest ride! Comes with our highest possible recommendation. Collects SAVAGE DRAGON #259-264

SPAWN COVER GALLERY

(SECOND PRINTING), VOL. 1 HC

120 PAGES FULL COLOR 11.1 X 7.5 INCHES

$19.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES) NOVEMBER 1

GREG CAPULLO MARC SILVESTRI MIKE MIGNOLA FRANK MILLER ALEX ROSS ASHLEY WOOD BRENT ASHE DANNY MIKI KEVIN CONRAD CHANCE WOLF MATT BANNING TONY S. DANIEL

COVER TODD McFARLANE

Bring the artistic legacy of TODD McFARLANE's

record-breaking independent comic home with this

hardcover collection of the classic cover artwork for

the FIRST 100 ISSUES of SPAWN! All the action! All the

detail! All the capes! And spikes! And demons! And

guns! Part celebration, part inspiration, this is a gallery

AND an artbook—a must-have for any SPAWN fan!

Collects covers for SPAWN #1-100

SPAWN'S UNIVERSE BOX SET

576 PAGES FULL COLOR $29.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 22

JAVI FERNANDEZ BRETT BOOTH STEPHEN SEGOVIA JIM CHEUNG TODD McFARLANE MARCIO TAKARA THOMAS NACHLIK PHILIP TAN KEVIN KEANE PAULO SIQUERIA

STORY TODD McFARLANE SEAN LEWIS ALES KOT

COVER TODD McFARLANE LIMITED TO 2500 SETS!

FROM THE MIND OF LEGENDARY TODD McFARLANE: SPAWN'S UNIVERSE! This all-in-one BOX SET is the perfect introduction for any SPAWN fan who wants a deeper dive into the world of SPAWN. New Heroes, new villains, and all new adventures! Inside the SLIPCASE will include trade paperbacks of KING SPAWN, VOL. 1, GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 1, SCORCHED, VOL. 1, and a NEW printing of the record-breaking 72-page hit SPAWN'S UNIVERSE (ONE-SHOT)!

STREET ANGEL: PRINCESS OF POVERTY TP

200 PAGES PARTIAL COLOR $19.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY BRIAN MARUCA JIM RUGG

ART | COVER JIM RUGG

Harry Potter, Bruce Wayne, Annie, and Oliver Twist can go #&©% themselves! There's a new orphan badass in town. Homeless teenager Jesse "Street Angel" Sanchez cuts school and fights ninja gangbangers, mad scientists, cops, time-traveling pirates, J-horror cliches, an evil version of her future self, ancient gods, rednecks, and hunger. In America's cold, hard streets, the PRINCESS OF POVERTY defends the destitute, downtrodden, and defenseless with a skateboard and kung fu. Funny, violent, irreverent—everything you love in comic books. From the creator of The Plain Janes, Hulk Grand Design, and Cartoonist Kayfabe. Collects Dr. Pangea's Continental Conundrum, IncaDinkaDoom, Going Street to Hell, Down in the Dumpster Blues, Hero Time, untitled SLG Free Comic Book Day story, 3 Wishes, Shop Fu, The Donkey Cried Chocolate Tears, No Girls Allowed, Paradox Lost, A Ring Before Dying, Eagle Run & Lost Dog

SUMMONERS WAR, VOL. 2: AWAKENING TP

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY JUSTIN JORDAN

ART | COVER LUCA CLARETTI IGOR MONTI

AN OFFICIAL TIE-IN TO THE WORLDWIDE HIT MOBILE GAME! Return to the world of Alea, as war rages between armies that summon magical creatures to battle each other in a seemingly never-ending conflict! Now, newly trained summoner Rai and her friends are stranded deep within enemy territory, with threats from soldiers on the ground, sky pirates in the clouds above…and a bounty hunter on their trail! Discover new friends, new foes, and powerful creatures in the next chapter of the action-packed SUMMONERS WAR saga! Collects SUMMONERS WAR: AWAKENING #1-6

W0RLDTR33, VOL. 1 TP

160 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART FERNANDO BLANCO JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER FERNANDO BLANCO

In 1999, Gabriel and his friends discovered the Undernet—a secret architecture to the internet. They charted their exploration on a message board called W0RLDTR33. Then they lost control. Someone broke into W0RLDTR33– someone who welcomed the violent hold the Undernet had on them. At great personal cost, Gabriel and the others thought they sealed the Undernet away for good. They were wrong. And now the whole world will know the meaning of PH34R. Don't miss the next major horror outing from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, The Nice House on the Lake) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics). Collects W0RLDTR33 #1-5

ANTARCTICA #5 (OF 10)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY SIMON BIRKS

ART WILLI ROBERTS LYNDON WHITE

COVER A WILLI ROBERTS

COVER B MAJORY YOKOMIZO

With the arrival of a third Antarctic base, Hannah and Dr. Hannah must unite against a new common enemy. Hatching a plan to jump to Hannah's world, Dr. Hannah reveals the heartbreaking motives behind her actions. With the enemy closing in, the team must make one last sacrifice in their desperate attempt to escape to safety.

BIG GAME #5 (OF 5)

(W) MARK MILLAR (A/CA) PEPE LARRAZ (C) OLIVIER COIPEL

NOVEMBER 15

This is it! The double-length conclusion to the best company crossover in years. We've seen all the beloved Millarworld characters together for the first time and watched as Nemesis murdered them one by one. But is there a chink of hope somewhere he's forgotten about? This book is a must for fans of KICK-ASS, KINGSMAN, THE MAGIC ORDER, NEMESIS, and all your favorites. MINISERIES FINALE

$7.99 US

BONE ORCHARD: TENEMENT #6 (OF 10)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY JEFF LEMIRE

ART ANDREA SORRENTINO DAVE STEWART

COVER A ANDREA SORRENTINO

COVER B CHRISTIAN WARD

The collective nightmares of the remaining neighbors continue to distort reality around them. How will these fears and regrets help them all find a path out of the madness? And is finding Felix really the answer to all their questions? The biggest and most essential project yet in the bold and ambitious new shared horror universe of THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS continues from Eisner-winning creative team JEFF LEMIRE & ANDREA SORRENTINO.

CREEPSHOW, VOL. 2 #3 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY ZOE THOROGOOD JOEL FARRELLY

ART ZOE THOROGOOD GORAN SUDŹUKA

COVER A GUILLEM MARCH

COVER B ZOE THOROGOOD

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE CONNECTING VARIANT SKINNER

First, the Eisner Award-nominated ZOE THOROGOOD (IT'S LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH) writes and draws the story of a woman who discovers the fountain of youth and her terrifying journey into "Eternity, Eternity, Eternity." Then, nightmarish novelist JOEL FARRELLY (Tell Me a Story) teams up with ghoulish GORAN SUDŽUKA (GHOSTED, Year Zero) to tell the tale of a gem heist with a Lovecraftian twist in "Sacrifices."

THE CULL #4 (OF 5)

NOVEMBER 15

Our intrepid filmmakers turned explorers turned… something else?…have returned home to find only horror and chaos awaiting them. What does it all mean? Can any of it be fixed? Teamwork makes the dream work! Pffft!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY KELLY THOMPSON

ART | COVER A MATTIA DE IULIS

COVER B TULA LOTAY

DARK RIDE #9

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART | COVER A ANDREI BRESSAN ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B RILEY ROSSMO

COVER C LUANA VECCHIO

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE TONY FLEECS ANDY PRICE

"I am impossibly intrigued by the work that JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, ANDREI BRESSAN, and company are crafting here." —ComicBook.com Who is Halloween, and what is the real story behind the Princess of Devil Land? When given the choice to claim her throne, can Sam trust his sister in his time of need? NEW STORY ARC

DESTINY GATE #2 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY RYAN CADY

ART CHRISTIAN DiBARI SIMON GOUGH

COVER A CHRISTIAN DiBARI

COVER B C.P. SMITH

THE TIDES OF DESPAIR! Mitchell Slate has survived his first encounter with the nightmarish denizens of the Destiny Gate, but there are only greater horrors waiting as he follows its twisting tracks deeper. With no escape route in sight, is Mitch ready to take this ride all the way?



EDENWOOD #3

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY | ART | COVERS A & B COVER E | 1:10 INCENTIVE TONY S. DANIEL

COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

COVER D SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

The EDENWOOD flashback reveals Rion and his friends journey into the VAMPIRE COLONIES in search of the Black Lake Trio, three demons who Bastille, the famous Demon Killer has been tracking in hope of retrieving an important object. Lexington and her friend join the quest but are side tracked when an old flame emerges with troubles. In the OPEN LANDS, Rion is helped by an unlikely ally to locate the one person who can help him get what he needs to return to Edenwood, a famous Demon Killer known only as GRAYHOUND. But will Grayhound agree to help?

THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE #4 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY CHRIS CONDON

ART | COVER JACOB PHILLIPS

With a dangerous hurdle cleared, the Enfield Gang continues its battle with Capt. Ely while the deposed Sheriff Hardesty seeks answers to the question of who killed Bill Barley.



FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN AND SAMNEE #29

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER A CHRIS SAMNEE MATTHEW WILSON

COVER B CORY WALKER MATHEUS LOPES

The battle against the dragon hits far too close to home, and the Johnson family is left reeling in the aftermath.

FISHFLIES #3 (OF 7)

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY | ART | COVER A JEFF LEMIRE

COVER B ANDREA SORRENTINO

Officer Danny Laraque arrives at Fred Fox's farm to pursue a lead on finding the man who shot Paul DuPuis. Young Francis Fox holds a major clue but isn't going to betray her new friend. A special extra-length issue from JEFF LEMIRE (GIDEON FALLS, Sweet Tooth) deepens the mystery of this small-town surrealist horror.

THE FORGED #6

STORY GREG RUCKA ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART | COVER MIKE HENDERSON

64 PAGES FULL COLOR MAGAZINE FORMAT $6.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

The second arc concludes! Agents of the Empire attempt to murder Vic and the team in a variety of inventive and horrible ways, but it turns out it's all just a terrible misunderstanding! So, you know, it's business as usual. Also: Harpo gets laid! END OF STORY ARC

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #26

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B GABRIEL GÓMEZ

Gunslinger is in HELL on a mission to kill Sinn! Will this put an end to the Gunslinger's quest for Vengeance? Only time will tell.

HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL #2 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY | ART | COVER A ZOE THOROGOOD

COVER B EPHK

Cassie Hack has gone back to school…slasherhunting school! Meet Darla, an ex-scream queen dedicated to turning young girls into Killer Killing Machines by way of the mysterious Agency—and she's just in time as a host of internet slashers attack!

A HAUNTED GIRL #2 (OF 4)

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY ETHAN SACKS NAOMI SACKS

ART MARCO LORENZANA

COVER A JESSICA FONG

COVER B PAOLO VILLANELLI

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE DANIEL GOVAR

As Cleo struggles to reintegrate into her high school after a stay in a psychiatric hospital for her depression and suicidal thoughts, she is being hunted by a supernatural terror that only she can see. Can the 16-year-old unravel the mystery behind the threat in time?

HEXAGON BRIDGE #3 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY | ART | COVER RICHARD BLAKE

The rescue has begun! Adley's clairvoyant abilities are put to the ultimate test as she guides Staden into the strange parallel dimension that is The Bridge.

ICE CREAM MAN #38

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART | COVER A MARTÍN MORAZZO CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B NATE SWEITZER

"ESCAPE FROM GARYLAND" There seems to be something wrong with Gary No. 38…

JUNIOR BAKER THE RIGHTEOUS FAKER #3 (OF 5)

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY JOE CASEY

ART | COVER A RYAN QUACKENBUSH

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE SONIA HARRIS RYAN QUACKENBUSH

COVER C | 1:15 INCENTIVE PAUL FRY

It's Dizzy Baker vs. Biohazard-Us! The villainous duo holds the key to unlocking the super-secrets that Dizzy is compelled to uncover and expose to the world. But compelled by who? By what? Plus, the mythic Ballad of the Sun King!

KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #4 (OF 6)

It's a mystery as old as time, or at least as old as volume one, issue one: Whatever happened to Skullthor? Join best pals CHIP and KAGAN as they take you to a world full of delights and horrors…EARTH.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER KAGAN McLEOD

KAYA #13

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY | ART | COVER A WES CRAIG

COVER B MICHAEL CHO

Kaya and Jin barter a deal with a band of pirates that can deliver them to their long-dreamed-of safe harbor. But to earn their passage, first they'll have to track down a rebellious princess in a city on the edge of revolution! This issue also features a variant cover by the classy-as-hell MICHAEL CHO! "KAYA is the ongoing all-ages title we've been waiting for! Combining the wonder of Jeff Smith's Bone with the adventure of Kazu Kibuishi's Amulet, KAYA is a perfect example of a comic that can hook anyone AND keep them coming back every month." —Patrick Brower (Challengers Comics + Conversation, Chicago) NEW STORY ARC

KILL YOUR DARLINGS #3

Reunited with imaginary friend Wallace, Rose and Elliott journey back to save the kingdom of Rosewood. Somewhere deep within, the great and terrible evil waits for their arrival…the same one that destroyed Rose's life all those years ago.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY ETHAN S. PARKER, GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

ART BOB QUINN, JOHN J. HILL

COVER A COVER C | 1:25 FOIL INCENTIVE BOB QUINN

COVER B COVER D | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE RYAN STEGMAN

KILLADELPHIA #31

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY RODNEY BARNES

ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE

COVERS A & D JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER C JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG

Enter SPAWN! The forces of Heaven and Hell clash on the battleground that is Philly and weave into the tapestry of a larger universe when TODD McFARLANE's greatest creation crosses over into the pages of KILLADELPHIA! All the power SeeSaw has gained and all the magic he's learned will be put to the test when he faces off against comics' greatest anti-hero! Anything can happen in this bold jumping-on point for new readers that will redefine the KILLADELPHIA universe as we know it. The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. This issue also contains a backup story featuring Hell's Baddest Badass: Johnny Gatlin. Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors! NEW STORY ARC



KING SPAWN #28

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

Spawn has been making his way through the horrifying landscape, traversing the lesser-used pathways of the afterworld. Unfortunately for him, something truly dark and evil has been waiting for him there.

LOCAL MAN #7

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY | ART | COVERS A & C TIM SEELEY TONY FLEECS

COVER B NORM RAPMUND

"THE DRY SEASON," Part Two Local Man gets creative in his search for a murderer, as Inga prepares to bring the superhuman trade to Farmington. On the flip side…while Crossjack attends celebrity weddings and goes on dates with models, Inga is going to save Farmington, one person at a time. But how?

MIDLIFE (OR HOW TO HERO AT FIFTY!) #2

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY BRIAN BUCCELLATO

ART | COVER STEFANO SIMEONE

The story of the world's oldest new superhero continues! A confused but empowered Ruben navigates the discovery of his special ability and must choose who to confide in and how to express himself in a meaningful way. But at the age of fifty, is it too late to seize this new gift as an opportunity to become a hero…and reclaim his self-worth? And more importantly, can he even integrate this monumental responsibility into his everyday life without hurting—or worse, pissing off—his family?

NIGHTS #2

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY WYATT KENNEDY

ART | COVER LUIGI FORMISANO

It's movie night with Gray, and Vince is taking the long way home. And there's only one way back…through the mysterious woods. Now, all that waits for him is blood, teeth, and vintage cola. Stay outta the woods, lover boy.

NO/ONE #8 (OF 10)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY KYLE HIGGINS BRIAN BUCCELLATO

ART | COVER A GERALDO BORGES

COVER B DIEGO GRECO

COVER C MARK ENGLERT

Unable to let go, Ben dives even deeper into the copycat killer case, leading him and Julia into a web of secrets and cover-ups that might finally get them to the truth—if they live long enough to uncover it. NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.

PHANTOM ROAD #6

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY JEFF LEMIRE

ART GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

COVER B ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO JEFF LEMIRE and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ

WALTA's hit series returns! Birdie and Dom find themselves searching through an abandoned road-side circus when they discover hints of…life. Elsewhere, Agent Weaver enlists Deputy Donnie to help piece together the frantic clues they have amassed so far. NEW STORY ARC

QUEST #4

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY JONATHAN LUNA CRYSTAL WOOD

ART | COVER JONATHAN LUNA

Loyalties are tested when the king's search party catches up to Anya, Tor, and Nuru, deep within a demon-infested jungle. Will they all survive what dwells there?

ROGUE SUN #18

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY RYAN PARROTT

ART ABEL

COVER LUANA VECCHIO

Finally free from the Sun Stone, Dylan squares off against Caleb for a fight that will determine the fate of New Orleans! But does Dylan have any hope of winning against an enemy with 400 years' experience? ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series. END OF STORY ARC



THE SACRIFICERS #4

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 1

STORY RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A MAX FIUMARA

COVER B DONG HO KIM

We love to imagine that one day we will eat them. But they don't have to dream. They have what they want. We live on their scraps. The anger is rising.

SAVAGE DRAGON #270

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY | ART | COVERS A-B ERIK LARSEN

While Malcolm Dragon's team faces its greatest challenge, the Dragon kids go off on an adventure of their own! Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

THE SCHLUB #4

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY RYAN STEGMAN KENNY PORTER

ART TYRELL CANNON MIKE SPICER JOHN J. HILL

COVER A COVER C 1:10 | VIRGIN INCENTIVE COVER E 1:75 | FOIL INCENTIVE TYRELL CANNON

COVER B COVER D | 1:50 VIRGIN INCENTIVE COVER F | 1:100 FOIL INCENTIVE RYAN STEGMAN

Cirrus has faced the greatest horrors in the universe—but he's never had dinner with Roger's family! Can he survive the dinner from Hell while Roger is summoned to MaxTerra? Wyrm is closing in, the world is in trouble, and Roger might be one word away from being execute

THE SCORCHED #24

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B TONTON REVOLVER

After a devastating loss, the Scorched decide to refocus their mission and strike back at the person they feel is responsible for their recent problems.

SCRAPPER #5 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY ALEX DE CAMPI CLIFF BLESZINSKI

ART RYAN KELLY JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER JUAN FERREYRA

Scrapper and the cats need to free the strays that SMITE is keeping prisoner and keep the organization from releasing a potion that will turn all the city's animals into mind-controlled minions. A tall enough order, even without Scrapper discovering that the laboratory is guarded by SMITE's next-generation upgrade of…him.

SOMETHING EPIC #7

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY | ART | COVERS A-B SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

Final issue of first story arc! Haunted by the death and destruction wrought by his own emotions, Dan returns to the temple, where his darkness reveals its true face. Twenty-nine pages of story and art for the regular price of just $3.99! END OF STORY ARC

SPAWN #348

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVER B VON RANDAL

The race for the Throne of Hell is reaching its climax. New alliances have been made and old promises have been broken…

SWAN SONGS #5 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART | COVER A ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

COVER B SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

COVER C | 1:50 INCENTIVE MARTÍN MORAZZO CHRIS O'HALLORAN

"THE END OF ANHEDONIA" Via therapeutic hypnosis, a man travels through his subconscious to try to find his inner child—and a way to be happy again. A comic that doesn't look like any other comic ever made, this issue is done in full collage art by the spectacular ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN—a veritable dream in four colors. The end is almost here; this is just one of many SWAN SONGS.

TERRORWAR #8 (OF 9)|

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY SALADIN AHMED

ART DAVE ACOSTA JAY LEISTEN WALTER PEREYRA

COVER DAVE ACOSTA WALTER PEREYRA

Divided and beaten to hell, Muhammad and what's left of the crew breach the pampered, deadly sanctuary of Safehaven. But what they'll face there is more horrifying than any of the Terrors they've hunted… It's revolution time in the penultimate chapter of SALADIN AHMED and DAVE ACOSTA's sci-fi horror spectac

TIME BEFORE TIME #29

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY RORY McCONVILLE DECLAN SHALVEY

ART | COVER B JOE PALMER CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A DECLAN SHALVEY

Series co-creator JOE PALMER returns for the final issue of TIME BEFORE TIME, where time runs out for everyone. SERIES FINALE

TRANSFORMERS #2

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 8

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON MIKE SPICER

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE BRYAN HITCH

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE TOM REILLY

COVER B AFU CHAN

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE ORLANDO AROCENA

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance!

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #2 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 22

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B FRANCIS MANAPUL

As Lucy Weston suffers from a mysterious ailment, Dr. Seward calls upon Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Dracula's thirst goes unquenched…

THE UNBELIEVABLE, UNFORTUNATELY MOSTLY UNREADABLE AND NEARLY UNPUBLISHABLE UNTOLD TALES OF I HATE FAIRYLAND #5 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 1

STORY SCOTT BROWN DAVID DelGROSSO DEREK LAUFMAN

ART SCOTT BROWN DEREK LAUFMAN

COVER MIKE DEL MUNDO

Two Untold Tales based on Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG's I HATE FAIRYLAND! In the final issue of this insane miniseries, SCOTT BROWN and DAVID DELGROSSO showcase the warriors of Fairyland in "Fairy Road" and DEREK LAUFMAN shows us how bad things get when Gert controls a gavel in "Judge Gerty."

VOID RIVALS #6

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART LORENZO DE FELICI MATHEUS LOPES

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE EJIKURE

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE TONI INFANTE

Premier Zalilak will stop at nothing to prevent Darak and Solila from escaping Zertonia! But what secret awaits at the center of the Sacred Ring? END OF STORY ARC

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #76

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 1

Alexandria is shaken by Rick's violent actions, leading to a confrontation with Douglas Monroe. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN ART | COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING VARIANT J.H. WILLIAMS III

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #77

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

NOVEMBER 15

Trouble brews within Alexandria, and Rick is left with no choice but to take matters in his own hands.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN ART | COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD DAVE McCAIG

COVER A DAVID FINCH DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING VARIANT J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER D JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #16

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) NOVEMBER 29

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG ART | COVER A TYLER BOSS

COVER B JOE MULVEY

FORGET EVERYTHING YOU KNOW. The City is a utopia. Sid is safe and cared for, surrounded by people who love her. Everything is good.



