Image Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For June 2022

Image Comics! It's been a roller-coaster of a week for former Bleeding Cool contributor Andrew Wheeler. First he was quote-tweeted by JK Rowling, who successfully sent a brace of transphobic trolls in his direction before his first Marvel Comics comic was announced and then a brand new digital comic from Amazon, ComiXology Originals and Dark Horse was announced, Love And War with art by Killian Ng and Guillermo Saavedra, and now? Image Comics. Sins Of Black Flamingo with artist Travis Moore, a new series, for June 2022. As well as Closet #1 from James Tynion IV, Chris O'Halloran and Gavin Fullerton, Public Domain #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Skybound Presents: Afterschool #1 with Justin Benson, Aaron Morehead, Greg Hinkle, Giovanna Niro, Beware The Eye Of Odin #1 by Doug Wagner, Tim Odland and Michelle Madsen, Do A Powerbomb #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson, Seven Sons #1 by Jae Lee, Robert Windom and Kelvin Mao, Phalanx oneshot by Jonathan Luna. And 30th Anniversary facsimiles for Spawn #1 and Cyberforce #1. All in Image Comics June 2022 solicits and solicitations for June 2022.

SINS OF BLACK FLAMINGO #1 (OF 5) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220081

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A / CA) Travis Moore

OCCULT NOIR. MIAMI SLEAZE. Sebastian Harlow is the Black Flamingo, a flamboyant and narcissistic thief who gets his kicks stealing mystic artifacts from the wealthy and corrupt of Miami's occult underground. When his latest job leads him to his biggest score so far, the hedonistic outlaw discovers something he wasn't looking for-something to believe in.

"'Be Gay, Do Crimes' as pure pop art. This outlaw occultist queer heist book goes for your throat, your heart, your groin, and your wallet, and will leave you covered in glitter and feathers, absolutely breathless." -KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, DIE)

"SINS OF THE BLACK FLAMINGO is a drop-dead gorgeous, funny, and sexy book! Within pages you immediately know that Sebastian Harlow is the most exciting new character in years! Dripping with WHEELER's wit and looking fabulous thanks to stunning work by MOORE and BONVILLAIN, you're going to want more immediately!" -CHIP ZDARSKY (SEX CRIMINALS, Daredevil)

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CLEMENTINE GN BOOK 01

IMAGE COMICS

APR220009

(W) Tillie Walden (A / CA) Tillie Walden

Acclaimed author Tillie Walden enters the world of Robert Kirkman's THE WALKING DEAD as 17-year-old Clementine must learn the difference between living and surviving in this intimate, coming-of-age YA graphic novel trilogy.

FROM THE WORLD OF ROBERT KIRKMAN'S THE WALKING DEAD…

…CLEMENTINE LIVES!

Clementine is back on the road, looking to put her traumatic past behind her and forge new path all her own.

But when she comes across an Amish teenager named Amos with his head in the clouds, the unlikely pair journeys North to an abandoned ski resort in Vermont, where they meet up with a small group of teenagers attempting to build a new, walker-free settlement.

As friendship, rivalry, and romance begin to blossom amongst the group, the harsh winter soon reveals that the biggest threat to their survival…might be each other.

A coming-of-age tale of survival written and illustrated by two-time Eisner award winner Tillie Walden (Spinning, On a Sunbeam).

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 14.99

CLOSET #1 (OF 3) CVR A FULLERTON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220048

APR220049 – CLOSET #1 (OF 3) CVR B 25 COPY INCV OEMING (MR) – 3.99

APR220050 – CLOSET #1 (OF 3) CVR C 50 COPY INCV SHALVEY (MR) – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A) Chris O'Halloran (A / CA) Gavin Fullerton

A tale of existential familial horror by JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, RAZORBLADES) and GAVIN FULLERTON (BOG BODIES, Bags). Thom is moving cross-country with his family and dragging the past along with them. His son, Jamie, is seeing monsters in the bedroom closet and will not let them go.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PUBLIC DOMAIN #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220053

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Chip Zdarsky

Syd Dallas is responsible for pop culture's greatest hero: THE DOMAIN! But his sons Miles and David have a complicated relationship with both the creation and their creator. Can they convince their dad to fight for their family's legacy?

This fun and heartfelt series written and illustrated by Eisner winner CHIP ZDARSKY (SEX CRIMINALS, Daredevil) explores a WILD ALTERNATE WORLD where comic book creators aren't properly acknowledged or compensated for their creations!! Crazy, I know!!

Hi, it's me, CHIP! I'm writing this solicitation!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SKYBOUND PRESENTS AFTERSCHOOL #1 (OF 4) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220062

(W) Justin Benson, Aaron Morehead (A) Greg Hinkle, Giovanna Niro (CA) Veronica Fish

Morals have eroded. Your kids are out of control. Skybound's new horror anthology is going to teach those teens a lesson.

In the debut issue, JUSTIN BENSON & AARON MOREHEAD (Marvel Studios' Moon Knight) and GREG HINKLE present a standalone cautionary tale soaked in blood and tears.

Nora's anxiety prevented her from approaching high school with any degree of confidence-that is, until she adopted Janie, an emotional support dog with a winning smile and a killer secret. But just how far will Nora go to keep her new life?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BEWARE THE EYE OF ODIN #1 (OF 4)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220066

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Tim Odland, Michelle Madsen

VINYL and PLASTIC creator DOUG WAGNER returns with artist TIM ODLAND and colorist MICHELLE MADSEN to bring you a tale of Vikings, Trolls, Frost Giants, and Valkyries.

When a Viking prince finds the Eye of Odin, he must return it to its rightful owner or face a death of boils and decay. By his side are a one-armed warrior past his prime and a female warrior convinced she's a Valkyrie. Monstrous mayhem ensues.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 4.99

DO A POWERBOMB #1 (OF 7) CVR A JOHNSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR220072

APR220073 – DO A POWERBOMB #1 (OF 7) CVR B HARREN – 3.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

The creator of MURDER FALCON and Wonder Woman: Dead Earth is launching a brand-new limited series!

Lona Steelrose wants to be a pro wrestler, but she's living under the shadow of her mother, the best to ever do it. Everything changes when a wrestling-obsessed necromancer asks her to join the grandest pro wrestling tournament of all time, which is also the most dangerous! It's The Wrestler meets Dragonball Z in a tale where the competitors get more than they ever bargained for!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SEVEN SONS #1 (OF 7) CVR A LEE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220077

APR220078 – SEVEN SONS #1 (OF 7) CVR B 25 COPY INCV LEE (MR) – 3.99

APR220079 – SEVEN SONS #1 (OF 7) CVR C 50 COPY INCV LEE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao (A / CA) Jae Lee

JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue limited series. SEVEN SONS is The Fugitive meets the Book of Revelation. Delph, a young man who may be the Second Coming of Christ, runs for his life as he attempts to learn the truth behind his existence.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CYBERFORCE #1 30TH ANNV ED CVR A SILVESTRI & CHIODO (MR)

CYBERFORCE #1 30TH ANNV ED CVR B PETRAITES (MR)

CYBERFORCE #1 30TH ANNV ED CVR C BOOTH (MR)

PHALANX (ONE-SHOT) CVR A LUNA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220096

(W) Jonathan Luna (A / CA) Jonathan Luna

Inspired since 1992 by the series that launched Image Comics, writer and artist JONATHAN LUNA (ALEX + ADA, 20XX) creates an homage to honor its 30th anniversary with THE PHALANX!

Spur, a mercenary in modern-day Los Angeles, chases a mysterious villain and finds herself going through a portal and running into a famous superhero team. They realize they have a common goal.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PHALANX (ONE-SHOT) CVR B 10 COPY LUNA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220097

(W) Jonathan Luna (A / CA) Jonathan Luna

Inspired since 1992 by the series that launched Image Comics, writer and artist JONATHAN LUNA (ALEX + ADA, 20XX) creates an homage to honor its 30th anniversary with THE PHALANX!

Spur, a mercenary in modern-day Los Angeles, chases a mysterious villain and finds herself going through a portal and running into a famous superhero team. They realize they have a common goal.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #1 30TH ANNV BLANK SKETCH CVR

IMAGE COMICS

APR220109

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Todd McFarlane (CA) Blank Sketch Cover

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of SPAWN and Image Comics, SPAWN #1 will be reissued for the first time with a blank sketch cover.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SUPER FREAKS (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220123

(W) Jim Purchell, Craig Olsen, Raven Perez, Ken Albery, David Branstatter, John Ashton Golden, James Hanson, Gavin Higginbotham, Scott James, Nick Justus, Nikos Koutsis, Simon Mallette St-Pierre, Chris McJunkin, Micah Myers, Greg O'Driscoll, Eric Shonborn, Talbot, Matt, Conner James Tierney, Mark Welser, Rich Woodall (A) Jim Purchell, Craig Olsen, Raven Perez, Ken Albery, David Branstatter, John Ashton Golden, James Hanson, Gavin Higginbotham, Scott James, Nick Justus, Nikos Koutsis, Simon Mallette St-Pierre, Chris McJunkin, Micah Myers, Greg O'Driscoll, Eric Shonborn, Talbot, Matt, Conner James Tierney, Rich Woodall (CA) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Mark Welser

"WHEN FIN-ADDICTS TAKE CONTROL!"

Celebrating 10 years of the Savage FINcast podcast with an official fan tribute to everyone's favorite Fin-Head! SAVAGE DRAGON fans unite to produce one of the wildest comics ever created! It's crude! It's rude! It's hilarious! It's the most offbeat, off-the-wall comic book ever committed to paper! SUPER FREAKS comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 4.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY DESTINY MAN SPEC CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220126

(W) Scott Snyder, Charles Soule (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Matt Wilson (A / CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

The greatest villain of the UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY is the mysterious DESTINY MAN, the dark god of the plains, the conqueror who believes he is destined to rule the New America. Now, in this special issue, dive into the insanity of his past and learn why his ultimate destiny…is to rule it ALL!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY DESTINY MAN SPEC CVR B COIPEL (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220127

(W) Scott Snyder, Charles Soule (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi (CA) Olivier Coipel (A / CA) Matt Wilson

The greatest villain of the UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY is the mysterious DESTINY MAN, the dark god of the plains, the conqueror who believes he is destined to rule the New America. Now, in this special issue, dive into the insanity of his past and learn why his ultimate destiny…is to rule it ALL!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CREEP TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220132

(W) John Arcudi (A) Brian O'Connel (A / CA) Dale Eaglesham

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Oxel Karnhus is a private detective like no other. With the face of a brute and the broken heart of a child, he navigates the mean streets of 1980s Manhattan in four neo-noir tales that test his courage, his wits, and his ethical core. Fan-favorite artist DALE EAGLESHAM provides the fully rendered pencil art, faithfully reproduced for the first time in this new edition. Also includes an additional story illustrated by BRIAN O'CONNEL with remastered dialogue by Eisner-nominated writer JOHN ARCUDI, plus pinups by some of comics' best artists.

Collects THE CREEP #1-4, originally published in Dark Horse Presents

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

GRRL SCOUTS STONE GHOST TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220140

(W) Jim Mahfood (A / CA) Jim Mahfood

Superstar artist and comics-makin' weirdo JIM MAHFOOD returns to his creator-owned GRRL SCOUTS universe for a brand-new adventure!

Join DIO, TURTLENECK JONES, and GORDI as they face off against the sinister and unpredictable evil of THE TEETH! Hilarious, over-the-top, psychedelic action will ensue, you guys! Packed from cover to cover with completely unique, eye-poppin' MAHFOOD art, including bonus comics and behind-the-scenes fun! Also featuring additional artwork from PEACH MOMOKO, JIM RUGG, MATTEO SCALERA, and more! Feel the Funk!

Collects GRRL SCOUTS: STONE GHOST #1-6

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 16.99

JOE HILL RAIN HC

IMAGE COMICS

APR220143

(W) Joe Hill, David M. Booher (A / CA) Zoe Thorogood

ADVANCE SOLICIT

On a seemingly normal August day in Boulder, Colorado, the skies are clear and Honeysuckle Speck couldn't be happier. She's finally moving in with her girlfriend Yolanda. But their world is literally torn apart when dark clouds roll in and release a downpour of nails-splinters of bright crystal that shred the skin of anyone not safely under cover.

RAIN makes vivid this escalating apocalyptic event, as the deluge of nails spreads across the country and around the world, threatening everything young lovers Honeysuckle and Yolanda hold dear.

So begins a gripping graphic presentation of New York Times-bestselling author JOE HILL's acclaimed novella, adapted by DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto) and ZOE THOROGOOD (The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott). Also features a bonus art gallery and an all-new introduction by author JOE HILL!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 21.99

JOE HILL RAIN HC BOOKPLATE (BUNDLE OF 10)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220144

NOTE: For every 10 copies of Joe Hill's Rain HC ordered, retailers may order 1 Joe Hill's Bookplate (Bundle of 10). There is no limit on the number of bookplatebundles an account may order.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 0

SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03

IMAGE COMICS

APR220146

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brian Holguin, Angel Medina, Nat Jones, Philip Tan, Various (CA) Todd McFarlane

Todd McFarlane unleashed his signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In doing so, he created the most successful independent comic book in history.

Join Spawn in SPAWN COMPENDIUM, VOL. 3 as he discovers the true meaning of beoming a Hellspawn and settles on a path of bloody revenge in search of a way back to humanity!

Includes SPAWN #101-150, collected for the first time in FULL COLOR and featuring some never-before-collected issues!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 59.99

ANT #5 CVR A LARSEN

IMAGE COMICS

APR220173

APR220174 – ANT #5 CVR B RETRO 70S TRADE DRESS – 3.99

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

Spider-Man writer and artist ERIK LARSEN concludes his epic ANT/SPAWN/SAVAGE DRAGON crossover in suitably epic fashion! The trio travels to New Mexico to take on the menace Alzayah Stone, a man using his mutant ability to transform zealots and social misfits seeking power into deadly foes! ANT comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ARROWSMITH #6 (OF 6) CVR A PACHECO FONTERIZ VILLARRUBIA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220175

APR220176 – ARROWSMITH #6 (OF 6) CVR B NEKRO (MR) – 3.99

APR220177 – ARROWSMITH #6 (OF 6) CVR C GUARNIDO (MR) – 3.99

APR220178 – ARROWSMITH #6 (OF 6) CVR D SHALVEY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kurt Busiek (CA) Jose Rafael Fonteriz, Jos? Villarrubia (A / CA) Carlos Pacheco

While under attack by skitterjacks, Fletcher learns some secrets behind his flight magic that Aero Corps has been keeping from him. But it may all be for naught when he and Guy discover the true identity of the Blood Emperor.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD-STAINED TEETH #3 CVR A WARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220179

APR220180 – BLOOD-STAINED TEETH #3 CVR B MOORE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Christian Ward (A) Patric Reynolds (CA) Christian Ward

Meet Danny Park, a vampire whose particular fetish involves purposely crashing his automobile and then feasting on the Samaritans that come to his aid. He's on a collision course with Atticus Sloane, and it's a lovely night for a drive.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEADLY CLASS #55 CVR A CRAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220181

APR220182 – DEADLY CLASS #55 CVR B PARSON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rick Remender (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Wesley Craig

"A FOND FAREWELL," Part Seven

The best chapter of life. The future we earned. The way it was always going to be.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #19 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220183

APR220184 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #19 CVR B 25 COPY INCV CHA (MR) – 3.99

APR220185 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #19 CVR C 50 COPY INCV SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Martin Simmonds

One of the Department of Truth's greatest rivals lay dead in America's capital, and all signs point to Black Hat as the culprit. To uncover the truth, Cole Turner must decipher the hidden history of…the Ministry of Lies.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #2 (OF 8) CVR A BROWNE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220186

APR220187 – EIGHT BILLION GENIES #2 (OF 8) CVR B MACLEAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne

EIGHT BILLION GENIES have appeared on earth with one wish for everyone on the planet. We've seen the first eight seconds after the genies arrived, and the first eight minutes-now brace yourself for the first eight hours, when many insane and foolish and wonderful wishes are made, and our heroes (a group of lovely people stuck in a dive bar in Detroit) try to survive the growing wishpocalypse!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FARMHAND #18 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220188

(W) Rob Guillory (A / CA) Rob Guillory, Jean-Francois Beaulieu

They are the Pollinators. And their purpose is as deadly as it is totally nasty.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #21 CVR A SAMNEE & WILSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR220189

APR220190 – FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #21 CVR B FINCH & MCCAIG – 3.99

APR220191 – FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #21 CVR C TALASKI – 3.99

APR220192 – FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #21 CVR D JUNG GI – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

Introducing Master Ping! Owen's quest to assemble all the old masters is almost complete!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #9 CVR A REVOLVER

IMAGE COMICS

APR220193

APR220194 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #9 CVR B BOOTH – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Tonton Revolver

Gunslinger is on the hunt for someone from his past. A person dear to his heart-but also a person who wants him DEAD!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 2.99

HELLCOP #8 CVR A HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220195

APR220196 – HELLCOP #8 CVR B HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR) – 3.99

APR220197 – HELLCOP #8 CVR C DREW & HABERLIN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

"THE SASQUATCH DANCE"

Newly appointed Captain Virgil Hilts is having a difficult time playing politics with a rogue band of Sasquatches who are wreaking havoc on the West Coast. He might be able to keep the peace…if new recruit Gladys is betrothed to their King's son! Can Virgil maintain diplomacy while keeping his recruit-and his new title? Or is he doomed to get squashed by Sasquatches?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOME SICK PILOTS #15 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220198

APR220199 – HOME SICK PILOTS #15 CVR B WALSH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

Everything ends. In fire. In truth. In A LOT of house-punching…in the FINAL ISSUE of HOME SICK PILOTS.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

I HATE THIS PLACE #2 CVR A TOPILIN & LOUGHRIDGE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220200

APR220201 – I HATE THIS PLACE #2 CVR B EXPLICIT VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge

Gabby and Trudy are trapped. It's literally Hell on Earth. But the true monsters may not be who they seem…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ICE CREAM MAN #31 CVR A MORAZZO & OHALLORAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220202

APR220203 – ICE CREAM MAN #31 CVR B HENDERSON (MR) – 3.99

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"A SCALE (SORT OF A POEM)"

A father watches his daughter grow older; a daughter watchers her father grow old.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #3 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220204

(W) Geoff Johns, John Arcudi, Wyatt Kennedy, Skottie Young, Mirka Andolfo, Brenden Fletcher, Chris Giarrusso, Kyle Higgins, Wes Craig, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel (A) Andrea Mutti, Luana Vecchio, Mirka Andolfo, Erica Henderson, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Wesley Craig, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel (A / CA) James Harren

This issue features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Shift" by KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO, and the final chapters of "Gospel for a New Century" by WYATT KENNEDY & LUANA VECCHIO, and "Hopeless" by MIRKA ANDOLFO. Plus! An all-new RUMBLE short by JOHN ARCUDI & JAMES HARREN, WES CRAIG's KAYA, DEAN HASPIEL's BILLY DOGMA, CHRIS GIARRUSSO's G-MAN, and the continuation of "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 5.99

KILLADELPHIA #23 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220205

APR220206 – KILLADELPHIA #23 CVR B MINAYA (MR) – 3.99

APR220207 – KILLADELPHIA #23 CVR C ALEXANDER B&W NOIR ED (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"THE END OF ALL," Part Five

The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series rages on with more mind-bending twists! From Rodney Barnes, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

After two and a half centuries, the greatest hero in American history has returned as its greatest threat! George Washington: Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, Founding Father, first president of the United States…and undead Vampire King! Now James Sangster and company must fight for the survival of every man, woman, and child in the country. But what can they do against the very leader who won the battle for America the first time around?!

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #11 CVR A MATTINA

IMAGE COMICS

APR220208

APR220209 – KING SPAWN #11 CVR B FERNANDEZ – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Francesco Mattina

Spawn finally comes to understand who has been working against him, and now he's on the hunt for the Court of Priests!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 2.99

LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #3 (OF 5) CVR A VUONG & LEONI

IMAGE COMICS

APR220210

APR220211 – LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #3 (OF 5) CVR B TREVINO – 3.99

APR220212 – LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHALEN – 3.99

(W) Tri Vuong (A / CA) Tri Vuong, Annalisa Leoni

The All-New LEGO® NINJAGO® Comic Book Continues with… The Most Evilest Fight Ever!

Garmadon has been the most evil person in Ninjago for a very, very long time, but his ALL-NEW enemy has stolen his most loyal followers and…one of his most prized possessions? So, of course, this calls for a duel!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LITTLE MONSTERS #4 CVR A NGUYEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220213

APR220214 – LITTLE MONSTERS #4 CVR B ALLEN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Dustin Nguyen

The young vampires stumble upon a human girl and try to reunite her with her father. Despite their best intentions, the temptation of drinking human blood might prove too strong when they enter a survivors' encampment.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LOADED BIBLE BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #4 (OF 6) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220215

APR220216 – LOADED BIBLE BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #4 (OF 6) CVR B CAFARO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Steve Orlando (A) Guiseppe Cafano (CA) Mirka Andolfo

This is the first time Jesus has come in from the desert in years. Inside the city, he's met with hatred while Dracula is greeted as a hero. But none of that matters when, finally, the epic duel between Dracula and Jesus begins!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MANIFEST DESTINY #48 (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220217

(W) Chris Dingess (A) Owen Gieni (A / CA) Matthew Roberts

SERIES FINALE

In 1803, Lewis and Clark led the Corps of Discovery across America so their great nation could fulfill its destiny. Years have passed, and now a new monster has been birthed in the heart of their country.

Since 2013, CHRIS DINGESS and MATTHEW ROBERTS have created an alternate history of the United States, and now it's time to bring Lewis and Clark's expedition to its blood-soaked end.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

METAL SOCIETY #2 (OF 5) CVR A BALBI & LESKO

IMAGE COMICS

APR220218

APR220219 – METAL SOCIETY #2 (OF 5) CVR B PANOSIAN – 3.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A / CA) Guilherme Balbi, Marco Lesko

The challenge is made. As our willful heroine Rosa succeeds in securing more human job opportunities, the effort inadvertently displaces construction bot WOL-421313, leading the frustrated, newly unemployed robot to follow a fundamental tenet in robot society and solve his grievance by challenging Rosa to the first ever robot-human fight.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MONSTRESS #41 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220220

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

Will Kippa be able to stop Tuya and the Dusk Court? Will Maika finally awaken from her poisoned sleep-and if she does, will it be with her own mind intact?

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEWBURN #8 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220221

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Casey Gilly (A) Soo Lee (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

With both the cops and the Albano family closing in, Newburn may have finally found a case that even he can't solve.

PLUS: the wistful conclusion of "SPOOK-A-RAMA" from GILLY and LEE!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #16 CVR A COSTA

IMAGE COMICS

APR220222

APR220223 – RADIANT BLACK #16 CVR B TAMURA – 3.99

APR220224 – RADIANT BLACK #16 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins (A / CA) Marcello Costa

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Piece by piece, Marshall has managed to dismantle the EpicFront empire.

This is what happens next.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT RED #4 (OF 5) CVR A LAFUENTE & MUERTO

IMAGE COMICS

APR220225

APR220226 – RADIANT RED #4 (OF 5) CVR B 25 COPY INCV A-F – 3.99

(W) Cherish Chen (A / CA) Darko Lafuente, Miquel Muerto

The job should be easy. Get in, get the payload, get out. But the job is never easy-and with her personal life on the brink of disaster and her new partner watching her every move, it's going to take everything Satomi has to get through it in one piece.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #9 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220227

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Andre Araujo, Chris O'Halloran

Sonny and Xavier are back to square one. Can life ever start over, or do our pasts cast an inescapable shadow?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROGUE SUN #5 CVR A ABEL

IMAGE COMICS

APR220228

APR220229 – ROGUE SUN #5 CVR B 25 COPY INCV RAGAZZONI – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Abel

Cataclysm revealed! Fighting to stay alive on the streets of New Orleans, it's finally time for Dylan to learn the truth about his father's murder-he just has to make it through tonight first.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SAGA #60 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220230

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

Will the landmark sixtieth issue of SAGA end with triumph or tragedy for Hazel and her family? This may be a "season finale" of SAGA, but the most emotional series in comics is only getting started!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SAVAGE DRAGON #262 CVR A LARSEN (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220231

APR220232 – SAVAGE DRAGON #262 CVR B RETRO 70S TRADE DRESS (RES) (MR) – 3.99

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

"SCORCHED EARTH!" Malcolm Dragon and his father-from-another-reality, Paul Dragon, join forces to take down the Vicious Circle, but they're greatly outnumbered and hopelessly outgunned! Savage Dragon comes with our highest possible recommendation.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #7 CVR A AGUILLO

IMAGE COMICS

APR220233

APR220234 – SPAWN SCORCHED #7 CVR B MATTINA – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Don Aguillo

Jessica Priest has been through the wringer in her life. Now, she has a purpose, something to believe in, people she can trust…or is it all a lie?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SILVER COIN #11 CVR A WALSH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220235

APR220236 – SILVER COIN #11 CVR B SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

APR220237 – SILVER COIN #11 CVR C 25 COPY INCV GORHAM (MR) – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Walsh

Eisner Award-winning artist MICHAEL WALSH's critically acclaimed horror hit THE SILVER COIN continues with a new set of all-star writers: JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, Batman), STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman), JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS (TARTARUS, Angel Catbird), and PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE (INFIDEL, THE GOOD ASIAN).

In 1978, a firefighter finds a strange silver coin in the charred ruins of a nightclub. He quickly learns exactly what he can use it to do. What happens when a dark mind harnesses the coin's power and unleashes it on those who least expect it? Find out in this chapter of THE SILVER COIN.

To celebrate the new arc, this issue includes a special "story so far" variant, featuring some of the most memorable and most unfortunate characters who've chanced upon the accursed coin.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SLUMBER #4 CVR A FOX (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220238

APR220239 – SLUMBER #4 CVR B SHALVEY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tyler Burton Smith (A) Vanessa Cardinali (CA) Nathan Fox

Valkira lays a trap both inside of Finch's dreams and in waking life, forcing Stetson and Finch into a game of cat and mouse on both sides of the dream door in order to uncover Valkira's true agenda.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #331 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

APR220240

APR220241 – SPAWN #331 CVR B BARBERI – 2.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Bjorn Barends

Elements of Spawn's dark past continue to arise. Some in the form of friends-others in the form of long-forgotten foes…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 2.99

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PEREZ #14 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220242

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Spicer (A / CA) Ramon K. Perez

Stillwater is unique. Stillwater is immortal. But miracles can happen more than once. Will the town be able to accept that?

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #12 (OF 12) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220243

APR220244 – MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #12 (OF 12) CVR B (MR) – 3.99

APR220245 – MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #12 (OF 12) CVR C (MR) – 3.99

APR220246 – MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #12 (OF 12) CVR D (MR) – 3.99

APR220247 – MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #12 (OF 12) CVR E ANDOLFO (MR) – 4.99

(W) Mirko Andolfo (A) Mirka Andolfo (CA) Mirko Andolfo

SERIES FINALE

The time for second thoughts, insecurities, and doubts is over. Paprika has to face the future that she deserves and dreams of. But she can only do it by burying the past: her father, her ex-and her own feelings. Learning to love again will not be easy…

Here we are. MIRKA ANDOLFO's latest hit comes to an end: get out your handkerchiefs!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #14 CVR A PHILLIPS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220248

APR220249 – THAT TEXAS BLOOD #14 CVR B SMALLWOOD (MR) – 3.99

APR220250 – THAT TEXAS BLOOD #14 CVR C TAYLOR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

"THE SNOW FALLS ENDLESSLY IN WONDERLAND," Part One

THAT TEXAS BLOOD returns with a BRAND-NEW STORY ARC! As a winter storm looms over Ambrose County in January of 1992, a local woman's body is discovered and believed to be the latest victim of a horrifying West Texas serial killer.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #13 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220253

APR220254 – TIME BEFORE TIME #13 CVR B LEGOSTAEV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) P. J. Holden, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

With a large price on their heads, Tatsuo and Nadia have bounty hunters in every century on their trail. Sebastian, a grizzled veteran, embarks on a dangerous mission to track down the fugitives in the hopes of giving his family a better life.

PART ONE OF A TWO-PART STORY by new SPAWN writer RORY McCONVILLE, featuring art by rising star VLAD LEGOSTAEV.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

A TOWN CALLED TERROR #3 CVR A KUDRANSKI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220257

APR220258 – A TOWN CALLED TERROR #3 CVR B KUDRANSKI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

"TRANSFORMATION"

In the violence of dealing with old enemies, we find out just what makes Henry a monster. Reuniting with his two younger siblings softens him enough to agree to stay and search for his mother. Meanwhile, Julie finds help through a sympathetic detective.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TWIG #2 (OF 5) CVR A STRAHM

IMAGE COMICS

APR220259

APR220260 – TWIG #2 (OF 5) CVR B YOUNG – 3.99

APR220261 – TWIG #2 (OF 5) CVR C MOMOKO – 3.99

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Kyle Strahm

The death of the Pathsayer sends Twig and Splat on a journey to a mysterious lab, where a premonition sheds dark light on further dangers to come. Join Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, MIDDLEWEST) and artist KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD, UNEARTH) as they bring us deeper into this unique dark-fantasy world.

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNNATURAL BLUE BLOOD #2 (OF 10) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220262

APR220263 – UNNATURAL BLUE BLOOD #2 (OF 10) CVR B BIGARELLA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Ivan Bigarella (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Leslie's strange dream brought to the surface a reality she hoped would be forgotten forever. What secret lies behind these dreams? And what do Shea's adoptive parents have to do with it? Is the evil that seemed forgotten rising again?

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #40 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220264

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

Andrea is shaken after almost losing Dale, but he's beginning to see things differently…

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #41 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220268

APR220269 – WALKING DEAD DLX #41 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

APR220270 – WALKING DEAD DLX #41 CVR C PLATT & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

APR220267 – WALKING DEAD DLX #40 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Carol finally finds her peace.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #8 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

APR220271

APR220272 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #8 CVR B ORTIZ – 3.99

APR220273 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #8 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Boss (A) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Tyler Boss

THE ORIGIN OF THE ACADEMY!

Spend some time with the not-so-friendly little piggies known as Big Business as they make deals, cause chaos, and huff and puff and blow up anyone in their way! But when they stick their little snouts too far out, someone will have to pay! And how does everyone's favorite record store fit into all this?

That's all, folks!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ZVRC ZOMBIES VS ROBOTS CLASSIC #4 (OF 4) CVR A WOOD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

APR220274

APR220275 – ZVRC ZOMBIES VS ROBOTS CLASSIC #4 (OF 4) CVR B WOOD (MR) – 5.99

APR220276 – ZVRC ZOMBIES VS ROBOTS CLASSIC #4 (OF 4) CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 5.99

(W) Chris Ryall (A / CA) Ashley Wood

MINISERIES FINALE

In this concluding re-presentation of all things ZvR, the world frosts over with RYALL and WOOD's story from the only ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS ANNUAL, "Winter." Plus a little-seen Hero Initiative tale, the 10-part "Tales of ZvR," and much more!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 5.99

CROSSOVER #1 3D SPECIAL

IMAGE COMICS

APR220082

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. Now, join us in a world where reality is dead-and anything is possible…

The powerhouse creative team of DONNY CATES (Venom, Thor), GEOFF SHAW (GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins), DEE CUNNIFFE (REDNECK), and JOHN J. HILL (NAILBITER) is proud to present the bestselling first issue of CROSSOVER in THREE GLORIOUS DIMENSIONS! This special edition uses a magical KLC Press 3D process and includes custom glasses for your viewing pleasure.

Plus, an ALL-NEW story (also in 3D) with new revelations about the Dome, written by DONNY CATES and illustrated by MEGAN HUTCHISON-CATES.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 8.99

