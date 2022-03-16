Now Andrew Wheeler Finds Love And War On ComiXology

It's been a roller-coaster of a week for former Bleeding Cool contributor Andrew Wheeler. First he was quote-tweeted by JK Rowling, who successfully sent a brace of transphobic trolls in his direction before his first Marvel Comics comic was announced and now a brand new digital comic from ComiXology Originals, Love And War with art by Killian Ng and Guillermo Saavedra, to be published digitally on the 12th of April and the collected in print from Dark Horse Comics in September.

Comixology Originals announces Love and War, a new comic book series set in the competitive world of varsity Tug-of-War. Written by Andrew Wheeler (Shout Out) and featuring art by Killian Ng and Guillermo Saavedra, letters by Aditya Bidikar and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, colors by C.R. Chua and edits by Allison O'Toole, Love and War issue #1 (of 5) debuts on April 12, 2022 from Comixology Originals, , the exclusive digital content line of Comixology, an Amazon company.

"Love and War is a romantic sports comedy about how our conflicting passions can pull us in different directions," said Wheeler. "It's a fun, upbeat, inclusive rom com about love, friendship, and competition in a world that takes varsity Tug-of-War much too seriously!"

Welcome to the Aster Academy School for Arts and Sport, where Tug-of-War is the game of champions. This year the varsity Tug-of-War Team is determined to win against their rivals Kingdom College. Thanks to Coach Toth, whose motto is "Excellence, Commitment, Determination, Passion," Domo, a shy, heavy-set boy, is named the new co-captain of the Aster Academy team. Can Domo help lead his team to victory while he struggles with his feelings for ambitious rival Gabriel and new recruit Emil? Will his co-captain, Jocasta, a serious athlete who will stop at nothing to prove she's the best, help or hinder their chances? And in the end, will Domo rise to the challenge of captain, or do his real strengths lie elsewhere?

Comixology Originals titles are available at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comixology Unlimited, and for purchase at amazon.com/comixology.

