Image Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For May 2025

Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations for May 2025

We have Image Comics's full solicits and solicitations for May 2025, including the launch of Blood And Thunder by Benito Cereno, E.J. Su and Msassyk from Skybound, The Curse of Sherlee Johnson by Daniel Henriques and Jonathan Glapion from Todd McFarlane's Spawn Universe, The Cold Witch by Charles Soule and Will Sliney, Exquisite Corpses by James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh from Tiny Onion, Clementine Book Three by Tillie Walden, Dark Honor by Ethan Sacks, KS Bruce and Brian DeCubellis, Free Planet by Aubrey Sitterson and Jed Dougherty, The Terrific Teacups by Rick Remender and Farel Dalrymple, Sleep by Zander Cannon and Ryan Browne, Mommy Blog by Marguerite Bennett.

