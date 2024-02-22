Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: comic shop, comicspro

Image Comics Launch A New Retailer Award

The Image Select Retailer Award, announced for the ComicsPRO Summit, is intended to reward comic shops that go "above and beyond".

At the Diamond Retailer Summits, they used to run Best Practice Awards for comic book retailers. Bleeding Cool ran dozens of them over the decades. But now Diamond isn't doing summits anymore. And so it seems that Image Comics and Lunar Distribution will be doing something similar instead.

The Image Select Retailer Award, announced to coincide with the ComicsPRO Summit (though Image Comics isn't attending), is intended to reward comic shops that go "above and beyond to serve their customers, expand readership, and grow a healthier marketplace." The first winner will be announced next month on the 1st of March at the Lunar Distribution retailer event at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle.

Readers are asked to nominate their local comic shop based on criteria such as:

exemplary customer service

thoughtful and exciting handselling recommendations

efforts fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere

easy-to-browse shelving

attractive and innovative displays

forward-thinking customer marketing and out-of-box consumer outreach

community engagement

robust inventory of & support for Image Comics and other creator-owned/indie comics

To nominate a shop, submit the store's name, and location, and justify your decision. One winning store will be announced quarterly, and each store will receive:

a commemorative medallion

an Image Select Retailer Award window cling for their store's window

a spotlight Q&A to be featured on Image Comics' social media platforms and Website

the store's choice of a gold foil exclusive variant, branded as an Image Select Retailer Award winner, with store logo (limited to 250 copies)

"Simply put: Comic book stores are the backbone of our industry and the success we've all enjoyed since the development of the Direct Market would not be possible without the support of forward-thinking comic book store owners and their staffs," said Eric Stephenson, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer at Image Comics. "I often remind people that one of our industry's all-time biggest hits, The Walking Dead, launched with only a little over 7,000 orders, but as confident as we were in the sterling quality of that series, it took the commitment of the people who ordered up, promoted, and hand-sold that book month in and month out to build it into the worldwide success it eventually became. Now more than ever, new talent and new creativity face some long odds, and we are always looking for ways to recognize and thank members of our retail community who make a mutual investment in their success. This award is a way to spotlight and honor those retailers and their stores for raising the bar, changing the marketplace, and helping to build a better industry for us all."

