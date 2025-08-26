Image Comics Misprint Invisible Man Thank You Variant So That It Isn't

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: invisible man, universal

Image Comics Misprint Tomorrow’s Invisible Man Thank You Variant… So That It Isn’t

Comic book retailers, this week, got a one-per-store "thank you" variant to the Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 comic book out tomorrow from Skybound and Image Comics. Here is a copy in hand and the promo version…

But there's a problem and Skybound tells retailers that there's a problem. "Horror icon James Tynion IV and rising star artist DaNi bring you Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1, on sale this Wednesday August 27. As a special thank you for all your support, we had originally planned to send you a Thank You variant that, like our titular character, is…out of sight. Due to a printing error, some accounts may have received their one per store Thank You variants with full color interiors instead of the all-blank (AKA invisible) interiors that we intended. These corrected variants will now arrive in comic shops with September 10 product for Lunar brick and mortar accounts in good standing."

So, let me get this straight, they are apologising for sending a one-per-store variant cover, as above, as they printing the actual pages inside some copies of the variant when they should have been blank. And are now sending new copies of the blank inside version. And I have to ask, if the comic no longer has the inside pages, is it still a variant? A variant of what?

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1 by James Tynion IV and Dani is published by Image Comics/Skybound tomorrow.

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS THE INVISIBLE MAN #1 (OF 4) CVR A DANI & BRAD SIMPSON

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Dani, Brad Simpson

MINISERIES PREMIERE

JAMES TYNION IV & DANI RESSURECT A HORROR ICON! Jack Griffin has always been invisible to the people around him—at least in his own mind. But when an experimental breakthrough presents a path to make his dreams of invisibility a reality, no one—not even the woman he loves—will stand in his way. Witness Griffin's legendary descent into madness as his humanity fades away and the monster inside is revealed, leaving only…THE INVISIBLE MAN! The horror dream team of JAMES TYNION IV (SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN, EXQUISITE CORPSES) and DANI (The Low, Low Woods**) reveal their vision for one of the most horrific monsters in cinematic history!Retail: $4.99

