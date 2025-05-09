Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: battle beast, blind bag

Image Tell Retailers Not To Spoil Battle Beast But It's Out Of The Bag

Image Comics tell retailers not to spoil Battle Beast Blind Bag reveals but at this stage, it's really, um., out of the bag...

Article Summary Image Comics warns retailers not to spoil Battle Beast #1 blind bag covers ahead of official release date.

Battle Beast #1 blind bags shipped with rare variants have already been revealed online, despite advisories.

Retailers opening and sharing contents on WhatNot and eBay have sparked a wave of early Battle Beast spoilers.

Early reveals led to some stores pulling Battle Beast blind bag listings to avoid violating Image’s street date rules.

Lunar Distributors, exclusive direct market distributors for Image Comics has offered the following "Retailer Advisory" courtesy of Image Comics to comic book stores.

"The INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 CVR C BLIND BAG VAR 0125IM289 has an In-Store Date of 5/14/2025. This product is intended to be sold to the customer in the blind bag. If you have already opened the bags, images of the contained products are not to be shared publicly. As always, this item is not to be provided to or shipped to the customer prior to the on-sale date. Per the terms of service:

The Retailer will not display or offer any new product for sale before Wednesday, at the prevalent opening time of other retail businesses in its immediate area.

This includes displaying unapproved images of physical product or descriptions of content posted on social media or shared in-store.

Any violations of street date can result in the temporary loss of early delivery for your store. Continued violations may result in the permanent loss of early delivery for your store.

This morning Bleeding Cool posted the article "Battle Beast Blind Bags Revealed Early On WhatNot And eBay (Spoilers)". Bleeding Cool had previously reported that next week's Battle Beast #1 from Skybound/Image Comics, which launches the new Invincible storyline by writer Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, had orders for nearly 400,000 copies. But also that sales were helped by the first issue's blind bag promotion. In which the first issue ships in a sealed bag, for a) more money b) a mystery number of randomly intermixed covers including the super rare 1:1000 variant and c) apparently some additional surprises that may not be Battle Beast variants at all, but something else surprising inside.

First, one retailer opened blind bags on WhatNot, the news of which might have been able to be restricted to one stream, but now other retailers have been unbagging the books and listing them on eBay. So, yes, it really is out of the bag now.

Anyway, you can see them all here if you want do. They are also all over eBay. However, it seems as a result of the letter above, some stores have already started pulling them down…

