Iman Vellani Gives Ms Marvel Her Bangle Back

In the Ms Marvel TV series and the movie The Marvels, Kamala Khan gains her powers as a hybrid of mutancy and the Noor Dimension.

In the Ms Marvel TV series and the movie The Marvels, Kamala Khan gains her powers through a genetic heritage as a hybrid between being a mutant and from an interdimensional race from the Noor Dimension known as the Djinn, as well as her Quantum Band, found on a Kree body in the forties by Kamala's great-grandmother Aisha and passed down Khan's family.

In the comic books, it's a bit different. Her powers come from her Inhuman heritage. Her bracelet is a series of bangles with hollow compartments inside, modified by Bruno into a single bracelet worn on Kamala's left arm to hold her cell phone and other small items. They were originally used by Kamala's great-grandmother Aisha to smuggle money out of Bombay during Partition and had been passed down.

Either way, Ms Marvel fights with a family heirloom wrapped around her wrist in both versions.

Except, she hadn't for a while in the comics, not since she died and was later resurrected. But in today's Ms Marvel: The New Mutant #4, written by Iman Vellani who plays Ms Marvel in the TV and movies, it gets returned to her after being kept safe by Spider-Man.

And she'll be wearing it again in the upcoming Ms Marvel: Mutant Menace when it launches in March.

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #1 (OF 4)

Written by IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA

Art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

On Sale 3/6

MS MARVEL NEW MUTANT #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230724

(W) Vellani, Iman, Pirzada, Sabir (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Sara Pichelli

WELCOME TO THE X-MEN, KAMALA KHAN!

With Orchis hot on her heels, Ms. Marvel is faced with the reality of what it means to be a mutant… Is being an X-Man a dream come true…or a nightmare come to life? Find out as the newest mutant's inaugural X-series comes to a close! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99

