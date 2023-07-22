Posted in: Comics | Tagged: sdcc, Timeless

Immortal Moon Knight & Old Luke Cage Come To Marvel's Timeless 2023

Timeless 2023 #1 will be published in December, by the hivemind of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanning, drawn by Juann Kabal.

At the end of 2021, Marvel Comics published the book Timeless #1 which teased and in some cases spoiled storylines through the Marvel Universe. In 2022, they did it again, with stories that have only just reached fruition such as the Krakoan New York Treehouse catching on fire for the Hellfire Gala. And, announced at the Marvel Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con (which has been riotiously oversubscribed as some folk seem to think it is a panel for the Marvel Cinematic Universe denied them in Hall H) there will be a third one for December 2023 which will in all likelihood set up storylines that will run until the next San Diego Comic-Con.

The panel has also shown off Doom's X-Men from X-Men in December…

Captain America in the Uncanny Avengers's Unity Squad with the world against them, and a first look at an Uncanny Avengers #4 cover by Javier Garron that suggests we have a Cable or Winter Soldier situation going on.

And news from Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing that Grootfall's culmination in #6 will lead to a very different book in #7 with both Billy and Teddy, Wiccan and Hulkling popping by.

Oh and they have a certain Thunderbolts #1 book launching too…

Saturday, July 22 • 3 – 4pm Room 6A

Marvel: Next Big Thing

This is the place to be for announcements about the future of the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man's never had it easy, but what's coming for him next will shake the wallcrawler to his core. Plus: things are heating up for Guardians of the Galaxy in the throes of the catastrophic Grootfall. And just what is happening in Jonathan Hickman's all-new Ultimate Universe? On hand to discuss all this and more are C. B. Cebulski (editor-in-chief), Nick Lowe (executive editor), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy), and others. Attendees will receive an exclusive giveaway!

