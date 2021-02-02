In Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #3 – Everyone Gets A Gun!

Bleeding Cool has mocked comic book writer Tom Taylor and artist Darick Robertson for their Hellblazer: Rise And Fall mini-series for DC Comics' Black Label. Specifically for the decision to portray British police carrying handguns as a matter of course. With Tom Taylor's reason that he simply didn't realise that they didn't. And that it's handy from an action point of view. Though we would like to note that everything from Hot Fuzz to Luther to Gangs Of London to Lock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels to Line Of Duty finds a way to use the rules. And while it's fantasy, it's all fantasy, it's the equivalent having all the police in Cleverman having didgeridoos in their holsters for no reason. It's just weird. So we are probably going to mention it a few more times.

Set in London? Will Batman have a gun? 8-) — Rich Johnston (@richjohnston) January 15, 2021

Also, Matthew, British police generally don't run around the place with guns. Just in case that comes up. — Rich Johnston (@richjohnston) November 11, 2020

Maybe our police will end up with guns 8-) — Rich Johnston (@richjohnston) November 10, 2020

But it's not as if Tom hasn't done his research. The appearance of Stanley Park, Liverpool, and its role hosting both Liverpool FC and Everton FC over the years, for one.

That takes more that a browse on Wikipedia? But as for the guns? Well, in today's Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #3 they really double down on it.

Every single policeman there suddenly has a gun and gets to use it. Even the traffic warden. As Simon Pegg says in Hot Fuzz, this is going to entail a serious amount of paperwork.

