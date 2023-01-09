In May, DC Comics Will Publish Batman #900 – If They Remember Batman Vol 3 #135 is coming, otherwise known as Batman #900

The ongoing Batman comic book series has been running since 1940. It reset and rebooted with the New 52 and became Batman #1 (Vol 2) in 2011 with Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo and then again with the DC Rebirth and Batman #1 (Vol 3) in 2016. It was intended to have had another reboot and renumbering after Tom King's run concluded, and 5G was meant to begin. Vol 4 would have been by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel and would have had one of Lucius Fox's sons as the new Batman. But then everything changed.

So James Tynion IV's run (which would have originally gone to #100 before the reboot) and then Chip Zdarsky's kept the numbering and didn't reset it. But what about that original number?

Because if you add all the volumes together, we are heading to Batman #900 in May. DC Comics did this for Vol 3 #35, which was also Batman #800. A variant cover. But aside from that, nothing special.

Will Batman #135 suffer that same ignominious fate? You know, if they rebooted it again with #136, then in eight years' time, they'd have a simultaneous Vol 4 #100 and Batman #1000 all in one…

Of course, it is also possible that DC Comics forgot. Well, if DC has, Chip Zdarsky definitely won't have. Maybe he has something that's 900 proof ready to roll? Let's keep an eye far ahead for DC Comics' May solicitations…

BATMAN #132 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The mean streets of Gotham City have gotten meaner as the likes of Harvey Dent and Killer Croc roam free, brutalizing the population. Where is Batman and why hasn't he responded to the cries of a city in peril?! Can Bruce Wayne find the answers before the mysterious Red Mask captures him? And in the backup story, Tim Drake's hunt for Batman continues. Will Metropolis's newest Superman, Jon Kent, be able to help the Boy Wonder with this Multiversal mystery, or will they both run afoul of an overpowered Toyman?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/7/2023

BATMAN #133 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Everyone goes insane eventually. And then they belong to the terrifying Red Mask! But Gotham City has a new savior. He strikes from the shadows, exhumes the dead, and is known only as…the Batman. And in our backup story, Tim Drake's search for Batman continues as he and Superman, Jon Kent, team up to stop the terror of the Toyman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/7/2023