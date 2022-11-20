In The 90s, Superboy Was Meant To Lose His Virginity To Knockout

Next year, DC Comics is giving the nineties Superboy, Conner Kent, clone of Superman and Lex Luthor, celebrating his thirtieth year of existence, his own series. And in a website article by Joshua Lapin-Bertone promoting said nineties series, have dubbed him "The Twink Of Steel" in a mailshot that went out to DC Comics subscribers, reported by Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The article reads;

Years before he took the name Kon-El or Conner, Superboy operated out of Hawaii. At the time this story was published, the Boy of Steel was a bit more brash, inexperienced and impulsive. In other words, he was a teenage boy with phenomenal powers, but he was in over his head. This leads to Superboy hooking up with Knockout, an Apokolips refugee who was once a member of Granny's Female Furies. Knockout is every teenage boy's dream, and Superboy is smitten, but his friends have concerns. They think Knockout is a bad influence on the Boy of Steel, but Superboy ignores them. Things escalate when a cop is murdered and Knockout is the prime suspect. Against his better judgement, Superboy sides with Knockout, believing that she's innocent. Choosing hormones over heroism, our young hero finds himself on the run from the law and his fellow superheroes. Can he overcome his super-crush before Knockout takes him down the path of no return?

Former DC Comics editor Frank Pittarese tweeted "As the editor of that storyline, I officially approve of (and deeply regret not using) the term "Twink of Steel." PS: Superboy was supposed to lose his virginity to Knockout, but management vetoed the idea."

Joshua Lapin-Bertone, writer of the article, added "I wrote the article the newsletter is linking to, but I didn't write the "twink" line – although I wish I had! I'm beyond amused that this caught the editor's attention. As a kid I always thought "Losin' It" was referring to his virginity."

And it looks like, originally, that would have been the case. The plot was changed, but the title stayed the same…

Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow by Kenny Porter and Jahnoy Lindsay, will be published in April 2023. "Determined to find his place in a strange universe, Conner Kent/Superboy leaves Earth behind. But his journey of self-discovery brings him face to face with a group of freedom fighters who challenge not just everything Conner stands for, but what it means to bear the Superman crest."