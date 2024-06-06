Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: jason aaron, Joelle Jones, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

First Proper Look Inside TMNT #1 As It Gets 140,000 Orders Before FOC

Here is your first proper look inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 by Jason Aaron and Joelle Jones as it gets 140,000 orders before FOC

Article Summary TMNT #1 by Jason Aaron and Joelle Jones hits 140k orders pre-FOC.

Exclusive peek at the first 6 pages of the new TMNT series.

Artwork showcased is subject to change pending final approval.

TMNT #1 kicks off a new era and celebrates the 40th anniversary.

The first issue of the new TMNT relaunch, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 by Jason Aaron and Joelle Jones goes to FOC, or Final Order Cut-Off, this coming weekend. But even before comic book store retailers have had a chance to up their final orders, which can often swell numbers by two or three times, publisher IDW has received 140,000 orders for the first issue.

And that's only when the world has only inked pages so far. Maybe Bleeding Cool can fix that by debuting the first look at the first 6 TMNT pages, lettered and coloured. Now, these pages are both "not final" or "pending licensor approval", so bear that in mind. But it might help comic book stores make a decision this weekend over just how many copies they will order for their stores.

Again, the pages are "not final" and "pending licensor approval", so bear that in mind. But it should give you a flavour of the banged up TMNT.



IDW

MAY241157

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Joelle Jones (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

New Series Premiere! New Jumping-On Point! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but there are forces gathering that will pull them back together-whether the bad guys like it or not. First up: Raphael! But why is everyone's favorite brawler in prison?! When a surprise attack behind bars puts Raph's position in jeopardy, he needs to figure out how to get out of jail and warn his brothers that trouble is coming. Superstar writer Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World) teams up with Jo lle Jones (Lady Killer, Catwoman) for the first issue of a new TMNT series that will start a bold new era, celebrating the TMNT's 40th anniversary while setting them up for the next 40 years to come! In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 2024 #1IDW(W) Jason Aaron (A) Joelle Jones (CA) Rafael AlbuquerqueNew Series Premiere! New Jumping-On Point! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but there are forces gathering that will pull them back together-whether the bad guys like it or not. First up: Raphael! But why is everyone's favorite brawler in prison?! When a surprise attack behind bars puts Raph's position in jeopardy, he needs to figure out how to get out of jail and warn his brothers that trouble is coming. Superstar writer Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World) teams up with Jo lle Jones (Lady Killer, Catwoman) for the first issue of a new TMNT series that will start a bold new era, celebrating the TMNT's 40th anniversary while setting them up for the next 40 years to come! In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!