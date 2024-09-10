Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: outliers, uncanny x-men

Introducing The Outliers In Tomorrow's Uncanny X-Men #2 (XSpoilers)

Introducing the new Outliers in tomorrow's Uncanny X-Men #2... and yes there are spoilers, but not as many as if you read the PR.

The first issue of the new Uncanny X-Men #1 by Gail Simone and David Marquez, introduced a new group of young mutants – or are they? – known as the Outliers. But in Uncanny X-Men #2 out tomorrow we get a little bit more of their vibe,

We had already received a breakdown of them all in previous previews… with trading card style descriptions.

JITTER

Real Name: Sofia Yong, Mutant Power: Hyper-Focus

Sofia can do anything she sets her mind to—accessing talents and skills most people train their lives to develop. The only downside for the Singaporean teen is the immediate crash if she exerts her ability for too long. Constantly on the move, she keeps a stopwatch on her at all times so she never has to slow down—not even to sleep!

Sofia can do anything she sets her mind to—accessing talents and skills most people train their lives to develop. The only downside for the Singaporean teen is the immediate crash if she exerts her ability for too long. Constantly on the move, she keeps a stopwatch on her at all times so she never has to slow down—not even to sleep! RANSOM

Real Name: Valentin Correa, Mutant Power: Black Hole Heart

The young Valentin was born in Buenos Aires with a black hole in place of his heart. Abandoned by his parents after he was kidnapped and held for ransom as a child, Valentin discovered that his captors' bullets only made him stronger, and he escaped. Since that time, he's made his own way on the mean streets of the world.

The young Valentin was born in Buenos Aires with a black hole in place of his heart. Abandoned by his parents after he was kidnapped and held for ransom as a child, Valentin discovered that his captors' bullets only made him stronger, and he escaped. Since that time, he's made his own way on the mean streets of the world. DEATHDREAM

Real Name: Hotoru, Mutant Power: Death State/Ghost Summoning

In Kyoto, Japan, the baby Hotoru died during childbirth and was resuscitated. As a teen, he is able to choose a state of life, or one of death at will. In his state as a walking corpse, he has a deep connection to the spirit world, and can summon the souls and power of the unliving. Hotoru struggles to understand the living world, and sometimes, prefers the grave.

In Kyoto, Japan, the baby Hotoru died during childbirth and was resuscitated. As a teen, he is able to choose a state of life, or one of death at will. In his state as a walking corpse, he has a deep connection to the spirit world, and can summon the souls and power of the unliving. Hotoru struggles to understand the living world, and sometimes, prefers the grave. CALICO

Real Name: Becca Constance Simon-Pinette, Mutant Power: Psychic connection with her horse, Ember

Becca was raised as a perfect American princess by wealthy and overprotective parents who taught her to hate and fear mutants—so she has a hard time accepting that she is one herself. She shares a powerful connection with her steed, Ember, which can transform into a variety of different horse-forms at her command.

Yeah, Calico has real issues,…

But, as is traditional with many a budding superhero, parents are out of the picture. Fate and destiny are involved. Religious xealotry and self hate. Secrets and lies. And not everyone may be as committed to the cause as others…

It's giving early New Mutants, is it not?

UNCANNY X-MEN #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240601

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

WHO ARE THE OUTLIERS? FROM THE ASHES continues as ROGUE, GAMBIT and WOLVERINE welcome a friend back, just in time to face four UNCONTROLLABLE and WILD mutants in the swamps of Louisiana! But with the mutant community disheartened and fractured, will even the UNCANNY X-MEN be enough to stop them? Something HUGE is starting, and it begins RIGHT HERE! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

