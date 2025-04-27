Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Afterlight, scratch

Inuit & A Lungful Of Brine in Afterlight Comics' October 2025 Solicits

AfterLight Comics is an independent horror comics publisher based in Wales and established by Writer/Founder Joseph Oliveira in late 2018. They've recently been distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors, via Diamond UK, which remains a very financially solid way to get international distribution. So far. They just have to solicit things a bit further in advance, such as the launch of Inuit #1 byMassimo Rosi and Nicola Izzo, nautical anthology horror A Lungful Of Brine by Dan Tappan, Renzo Podesta, R. H. Stewart, Matias De Vincenzo, Bob Price, and Nicolas Nieto and continuing Folktales Of The Cryptids by Joseph Oliveira and Dominic Racho, all for October 2025 but in the new Diamond Previews. Joining them, also from the UK, is the final issue of Fully Loaded by Jimmy Broxton from Scratch Comics, also for October. I hope they don't mind sharing the space below…

INUIT #1 (OF 4) (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

MAY250988

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Nicola Izzo

When the first humans emerged, they didn't come alone-they brought extinction. Entire civilizations and creatures vanished, hunted to the brink. Among them were the giants, known as Kiviuq or more commonly, the Inuits. Forced to flee into the frozen north, they became prey in a relentless genocide. But one survived.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

A LUNGFUL OF BRINE TP (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

MAY250986

(W) Dan Tappan (A) Renzo Podesta, R. H. Stewart, Matias De Vincenzo, Bob Price, Nicolas Nieto (CA) Alex Cormack

Take a deep breath, it might just be your last. A Lungful of Brine is a 108 -page comic collection featuring 5 nautical horror stories. From demon fishermen to haunted conch shells, this book will pull you in, drag you under, and leave you gasping for air!

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

FOLKTALES OF THE CRYPTIDS #3 (MR)

AFTERLIGHT COMICS

MAY250987

(W) Joseph Oliveira (A) Dominic Racho (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

FolkTales of the Cryptids is a chilling horror comic anthology crafted by a talented collection of artists, each bringing to life the eerie legends of cryptids.

In this volume, readers will encounter dark, spine-tingling tales inspired by Indrid Cold & the Baba Yaga!

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

FULLY LOADED #3 (MR)

SCRATCH COMICS

MAY251659

(W) Jimmy Broxton (A / CA) Jimmy Broxton

Blade Runner meets Sin City in a Neo-noir, Cyberpunk crime thriller. Art to die for, a story to kill for, and a shattering finale you wouldn't see coming in a 100 years.

In Shops: Oct 15, 2025

