Invisible Man & Soon-To-Be Wife in Seven Seas January 2023 Solicits

The Invisible Man & His Soon-To-Be Wife by Iwatobineko is a new manga from Seven Seas Entertainment in their January 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as many manga and light novels.

INVISIBLE MAN & SOON TO BE WIFE GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222175

(W) Iwatobineko (A) Iwatobineko

A sweet and supernatural love story at a detective agency, by the creator of The Country Without Humans! Yakou Shizuka, a quiet and bashful woman, works at a detective agency. Her boss Tounome owns the company and is the gentlemanly type-kind and dapper-though he also has an unusual trait: he's invisible! This is perfect for detective work, but he quickly comes to find it doesn't work on Yakou, who is blind and always knows if he's near. Charmed, Tounome is determined to get her to date him and isn't against using his many "skills." Yakou's quirky coworkers contrarian human man and a sisterly beastwoman watch over her as she stumbles and blushes through the uncharted waters of office romance.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE ALCHEMISTS BLUE GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222138

(W) Kore Yamazaki, Makoto Sanda (A) Isuo Tsukumo

An orphaned boy named Ao is taken under the wing of the mage Giselle to explore the artistry of magic in Paris. For readers interested in a gender-swapped take on the original premise of The Ancient Magus' Bride, this beautifully illustrated manga is full of all-new wonder.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ARIFURETA COMMONPLACE TO STRONGEST GN VOL 10 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222139

(W) Ryo Shirakome (A) RoGa

When a classroom of students is transported to another world to act as its saviors, Hajime Nagumo finds himself the weakest link. As his friends and classmates are granted strong classes and impressive abilities due to their existing skills, he is given the weak title of Synergist. When a dungeon quest leaves him separated from his group, Hajime must discover his own talents or be left to rot in this world forever.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ARPEGGIO OF BLUE STEEL GN VOL 21 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222140

(W) Ark Performance (A / CA) Ark Performance

It's been seventeen years since the Fleet of Fog-a mysterious, unmanned fleet of powerful vessels that appeared out of nowhere-took control of the oceans, barring humanity from traveling between continents or islands. Now, a weapon powerful enough to damage the Fog's vessels has finally been invented, and there's just one way of getting the critical information and prototypes from Japan to America, where the weapon can be produced. The submarine I-401, with its humanoid avatar-a "mental model" named Iona, who's taken the shape of a young girlo-was once part of the Fleet of Fog, but has chosen to side with humanity. Captained by Chihaya Gunzo and his crew, the I-401 is the only ship under human control that can move freely through the seas. But she answers only to her captain-and he answers to no one.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ASUMI CHAN IS INTERESTED IN LESBIAN BROTHELS GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222141

(W) Kuro Itsuki (A) Kuro Itsuki

Sweet but awkward college student Asumi never got over her childhood crush on her old friend Mai. She's mortified by the memory of their first kiss, which couldn't have gone worse. When she discovers that Mai may be working at a nearby brothel, she sees her chance for redemption. There's only one catch: none of the girls on the brothel's website use their real names. Goaded along by a more experienced friend, Asumi begins a journey of exploring her sexuality, trying new fetishes, and getting comfortable in her own skin as she sleeps with the brothel's women one at a time in her search for Mai. Is it possible Mai is searching for her out there, too?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 14.99

BACKSTABBED IN A BACKWATER DUNGEON GN VOL 02 (JUN228932)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222142

(W) Shisui Meikyou (A) Takashi Ohmae, tef

A kid named Light is the only human member of the adventuring party Legion of Races, but humans are by far the weakest race in his world. When his comrades abandon him to the lowest levels of a dungeon, Light resorts to the gift of Infinite Gacha to create a harem of Lvl 9999 allies! With his powerful and beautiful new friends by his side, can Light escape the dungeon and exact vengeance upon the Legion of Races… and the entire world?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

BITE MAKER KINGS OMEGA GN VOL 07 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222143

(W) Miwako Sugiyama (A / CA) Miwako Sugiyama

A sexy josei manga series where desire and destiny meet head-on! Nobunaga won the genetic lottery and was born an alpha: his beauty, intelligence, and talent drive everyone wild with lust. Despite his seemingly perfect life, Nobunaga is unsatisfied-until he meets the woman of his dreams, who can sate his every desire. Enjoy a taste of the supernatural in this alpha/beta/omega tale about love, lust, and the power of attraction.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BOX OF LIGHT GN VOL 02 (JUN229082) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222144

(W) Seiko Erisawa

A quiet convenience store at the crossroads between life and death. Its faint glow in the darkness draws in transient souls, pulling them closer to the final purchase they'll ever make. Prepare for shadowy creatures, strange employees, and an air of dread in this delightfully creepy supernatural tale.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CANDY & CIGARETTES GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222145

(W) Tomonori Inoue (A) Tomonori Inoue

When retired cop Hiraga Raizou gets a lucrative gig working for a shadowy government organization known as the SS Agency, he is in for a rude awakening. The first day on his new job, he comes across a grisly murder and a lone little girl who's far from innocent. She's Suzukaze Miharu, an 11-year-old master assassin-and his new partner! The arrangement is simple: she kills, he cleans up and hides any evidence. Sure, the pay is great, but how much blood is Raizou willing to get on his hands?

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CHILLIN ANOTHER WORLD LEVEL 2 SUPER CHEAT POWERS GN VOL 06 (

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222146

(W) Miya Kinojo (A) Akine Itomachi

Banaza, a young merchant, is summoned to an unfamiliar world to become a legendary hero! But his unimpressive stats disqualify him, and Banaza isn't sent home, but exiled to the edge of a monster-filled forest. Fortune takes a turn when his first battle bumps him to Level 2-and his previously NPC-grade stats leap to infinity! Banaza is determined to live a normal life despite his god-level power, but his world is turned upside down yet again when he meets Fenrys, a fair maiden who happens to be a fiendish demon!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222147

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Yuyu Ichino

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who's determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222148

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Yuyu Ichino

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka has landed at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he meets Horikita Suzune, who's determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Can they beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13.99

VALIANT MUST FALL GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222150

(W) Yu Aida (A / CA) Yu Aida

The Edo period has ended, and former samurai Haruyasu is adrift in a strange new world. Not even the promise of rebellion can cure him of his desire for death. But after an assassination gone wrong, Haruyasu finds himself at the mercy of his intended victim's bodyguard, an intriguing young woman with the power to heal-so intriguing, in fact, that he decides he wants to live in order to learn more about her. But what will she ask in return for saving his life?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 15.99

DINOSAUR SANCTUARY GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222151

(W) Itaru Kinoshita (A) Itaru Kinoshita

Dinosaurs are alive! In 1946, a remote island was discovered where dinosaurs never went extinct. Through breeding and genetic manipulation, dinosaur populations increased and dino-mania reached a fever pitch worldwide… until a certain terrible incident occurred. Afterward, dinosaur reserves like Enoshima Dinoland fell on hard times. Enter Suma Suzume, a kindhearted rookie dino-keeper! Can she be the one to save Dinoland from extinction?

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DO NOT SAY MYSTERY OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222152

(W) Osamu Nishi

Totonou is a young man who stands out-partly for his bushy hair, partly for his finely honed abilities of observation and deduction. When Totonou is accused of murder, he puts his skills to work delving into the lives of the cops investigating him and uses his insights to find the real murderer. After clearing his name, all Totonou wants to do is return to his laidback, mundane life, but he can't help but be drawn into one mystery after another. In his own blunt but gentle way, Totonou is just trying to make sense of a chaotic world.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 24.99

DOUGHNUTS UNDER CRESCENT MOON GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222153

(W) Shio Usui (A) Shio Usui

Uno Hinako throws herself into makeup, fashion, and falling in love, hoping that will make her seem "normal" to the other people at her job. But no matter how hard she tries, she's a self-doubting mess inside, and her attempts at "normal" romance with men just keep failing. When she starts to think she might be alone forever, a new normal presents itself-in the form of her relationship with Asahi Sato, a level-headed woman who works at her company, which starts as respect until it becomes far more intimate.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222154

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222155

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

EX YAKUZA & STRAY KITTEN GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222156

(W) Riddle Kamimura (A) Riddle Kamimura

One cold and rainy winter's day, a tiny kitten named Sabu is abandoned on the side of the road. When Sabu is rescued by Jin, a retired yakuza boss, the poor kitten fears things have gone from bad to worse-and that this would-be savior has murder on his mind! Yet beneath Jin's scarred hands and scary face lies a sweet man who loves pampering kitties with baths, bottle-feedings, and whatever else his tiny companion needs. Be sure to get your paws on this hilariously adorable tale about an unlikely pet pair!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 13.99

FUTARI ESCAPE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222157

(W) Shouichi Taguchi (A) Shouichi Taguchi

Two young women-one an overworked manga artist, the other a complete slacker-try to escape the realities of adult responsibilities. Whether it's running off on a day trip instead of being productive or going into debt for an epic meal, the two always have fun when they're together! Enjoy this delightful (and relatable) slice-of-life tale about the little pleasures in ducking away from the hard stuff.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.99

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS GN VOL 03 (MR) (C

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222158

(W) Kakeru (A) Kakeru

Tsukishiro Kotone doesn't consider herself much of a gamer. That is, until she's introduced to the virtual reality game Free Life Fantasy Online, also known as FLFO, by her game-savvy sister. In FLFO, Kotone decides to become a Zombie, one of the game's inhuman races, a race that's said to be quite difficult to master, even for experienced players. Why not, right? When Kotone embarks on her first quest in the darkness of the catacombs, controlling a fascinating undead body, little does she know that this game is about to become a huge part of her real life. Join the virtual adventure in this gaming tale about an online world like no other!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

FREE LIFE FANTASY ONLINE IMMORTAL PRINCESS GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222159

(W) Kakeru (A) Kakeru

Tsukishiro Kotone doesn't consider herself much of a gamer. That is, until she's introduced to the virtual reality game "Free Life Fantasy Online," also known as FLFO, by her game-savvy sister. In FLFO, Kotone decides to become a Zombie, one of the game's inhuman races-a race that's said to be quite difficult to master, even for experienced players. Why not, right? When Kotone embarks on her first quest in the darkness of the catacombs, controlling a fascinating undead body, little does she know that this game is about to become a huge part of her real life. Join the virtual adventure in this gaming tale about an online world like no other!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 13.99

GAP PAPA DADDY AT WORK & HOME GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222160

(W) Utakata (A) Utakata

This charming, full-color manga about a devoted family man began as a popular webcomic! His colleagues at work see him as handsome, cool, and distant… but the moment he's back home, this frosty-looking salaryman shows his true colors as a doting father and husband. Playing silly games with his young daughter, showering kisses on his beloved wife-what a gap between his appearance and behavior! This sweet, full-color manga about a wholesome family is sure to warm your heart.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 15.99

GIRL IN ARCADE GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222161

(W) Okushou (A / CA) MGMEE

A Japanese high schooler gets a part-time gig at an arcade, where he's pretty much ignored by everyone-people even start calling him an "NPC" because of the way he blends into the background. All that changes when the gorgeous, larger-than-life Yaegashi Nanora barges into the place and demands his help learning the ins and outs of the arcade's trickiest games. It isn't long before she suggests they start going out, beginning a summer full of arcade fun and simmering sexual tension!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

GRANDMASTER DEMONIC CULTIVATION MO DAO ZU SHI NOVEL VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222162

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

Also known as MDZS, the blockbuster danmei/Boys' Love novels from China, this historical fantasy tale of two powerful men who find each other through life and death is now in English, for the very first time. Wei Wuxian was once one of the most powerful men of his generation, a talented and clever young cultivator who harnessed martial arts and spirituality into powerful abilities. But when the horrors of war led him to seek more power through demonic cultivation, the world's respect for his abilities turned to fear, and his death was celebrated throughout the land. Years later, he awakens in the body of an aggrieved young man who sacrifices his soul so that Wei Wuxian can exact revenge on his behalf. Though granted a second life, Wei Wuxian is not free from his first, nor the mysteries that appear before him now. Yet this time, he'll face it all with the righteous and esteemed Lan Wangji at his side, another powerful cultivator whose unwavering dedication and shared memories of their past will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222163

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (A) Luo Di Cheng Qiu

Feared and hated for his sinister abilities, Wei Wuxian-the grandmaster of demonic cultivation-was driven to his death when the most powerful clans united to destroy him. Thirteen years later, Wei Wuxian is reborn. Summoned by a young man who sacrificed his soul in a forbidden ritual, Wei Wuxian is now bound to seek vengeance on the stranger's behalf or risk the destruction of his own soul. But when an evil entity emerges, a familiar face from Wei Wuxian's past suddenly appears amidst the chaos-a powerful cultivator who will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GRANDMASTER OF DEMONIC CULTIVATION GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222164

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (A) Luo Di Cheng Qiu

Feared and hated for his sinister abilities, Wei Wuxian-the grandmaster of demonic cultivation-was driven to his death when the most powerful clans united to destroy him. Thirteen years later, Wei Wuxian is reborn. Summoned by a young man who sacrificed his soul in a forbidden ritual, Wei Wuxian is now bound to seek vengeance on the stranger's behalf or risk the destruction of his own soul. But when an evil entity emerges, a familiar face from Wei Wuxian's past suddenly appears amidst the chaos-a powerful cultivator who will help shine a light on the dark truths that surround them.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HAUNTED BOOKSTORE GATEWAY TO PARALLEL UNIVERSE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222165

(W) Shio Usui (A) Shio Usui

Ever since she was three years old, Kaori has lived in a bookstore where the boundaries between the mortal realm and the spirit realm are blurred. Her adoptive father, who lives with her in this magical space, is a spirit himself. One day, Kaori comes across a bleeding young man who has stumbled into the spirit realm just as she did when she was a small child. Though the young man is an exorcist who has vowed revenge against all spirits, Kaori decides to embrace kindness and help him find his way back home.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HEAVEN OFFICIALS BLESSING TIAN GUAN CI FU NOVEL VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222166

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

The blockbuster danmei/Boys' Love novels from China that inspired the animated series! Born the crown prince of a prosperous kingdom, Xie Lian was renowned for his beauty, strength, and purity. His years of dedication and noble deeds allowed him to ascend to godhood. But those who rise, can also fall.. and fall he does, cast from the Heavens again and again and banished to the mortal realm. Eight hundred years after his mortal life, Xie Lian has ascended to godhood for the third time. Now only a lowly scrap collector, he is dispatched to wander the earthly realm. Aided by old friends and foes alike, and graced with the company of a mysterious young man with whom he feels an instant connection, Xie Lian must confront the horrors of his past in order to dispel the curse of his present.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 19.99

HIDDEN DUNGEON ONLY I CAN ENTER GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222167

(W) Meguru Seto (A) Tomoyuki Hino (CA) Enoki Tomoyuki

Noir Stardia, lesser son of an even lesser noble, just lost his job. Without a penny to his name, he decides to enroll in the Hero Academy and improve his career prospects. But he'll need to get a lot stronger to pass the entrance exam. So Noir seeks out a hidden dungeon-a legendary labyrinth filled with strange beasts and rare items-where he can train until he's powerful enough to change his fate!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HIS MAJESTY DEMON KINGS HOUSEKEEPER GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222168

(W) Saiko Wadori (A / CA) Mika Kajiyama

For Takatsuki Sakura, a trip to the library turns into a fantastical journey. She has been swept away to a grandiose castle ruled by a gorgeous demon king. Magic and wonder covers every room. Taking it in, Sakura can hardly breathe… because of all the dust and dirt. A curse has prevented this kingdom from cleaning. Only Sakura and her housekeeping knowhow can scrub away this dark magic grime!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

HUNTING IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY ELF WIFE VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222169

(W) Jupiter Studio (A) Kaltoma

After being killed by a bear, professional hunter Shin Nakajima has awakened in another world. Armed with only his shotgun, things get hairy when wolves attack. It looks like his second chance at life is short-lived until the beautiful elf Saran comes to his rescue. A skilled hunter in her own right, she and Shin instantly connect. Perhaps she can help him find his way in this strange new land.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13.99

I GET FEELING THAT NOBUKUNI LIKES ME GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222170

(W) Kousuke Yasuda (A) Kousuke Yasuda

Nobukuni is in love with Sasaki, a boy who sits next to her in class. But how can she get him to notice her? A deep dive into teen magazines and heeding the advice of a cool girl in class gives Nobukuni all kinds of ideas: try to sleep cutely at her desk, flash a little skin, and kindly waft some of her pheromones in Sasaki's direction. She's not getting much of a reaction, so she fears it isn't working; little does she know he's hiding some secret feelings of his own!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 13.99

I GOT FIRED AS A COURT WIZARD GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222171

(W) Rui Sekai (A) Kyou Kitazawa

Jade was one of the strongest mages in his entire country, boasting the coveted post of Court Wizard. Unfortunately, a twist of fate saw him fired from that gig, and now he's wound up teaching at a magic school way out in the boonies. Worse yet, he's in charge of a class of losers and misfits who have earned the scorn of the academy's elite. Channeling both his skill as a royal magician and his earnest desire to help his students achieve their dreams, can Jade turn this class of rejects into a force to be reckoned with?

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 13.99

I'M KINDA CHUBBY AND IM YOUR HERO GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222172

(W) Nore (A) Nore

Honjiro is a rookie actor trying his best to land a breakout role, but he fears that his weight stands in the way of his dreams. One day, he's surprised by fan mail full of sweets. The package came from Konnosuke, a local pastry chef-Honjiro's first major fan! As Konnosuke supports Honjiro's work and gives him new confidence to face the stage, will their relationship grow beyond just aspiring star and fanboy?

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 14.99

IMAGINARY GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222173

(W) Niiro Ikuhana (A) Niiro Ikuhana

Back when Tasuku was a kid, he harbored a secret: he was in love with his friend Maika. But Maika moved away for school before he could gather his courage and confess. Now, as adults, they've reconnected as friends, and being together brings back memories of their shared past. It was so easy to fantasize about wild things when they were children, but what has become of those fantasies now that they've grown up?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 13.99

INVINCIBLE SHOVEL GN VOL 05 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222174

(W) Yasohachi Tsuchise (A) Renji Fukuhara

Alan is no ordinary miner. He's the greatest miner in the world, thanks to a shovel that can shoot lasers and level mountains! After scooping up a princess in distress, Alan finds himself drawn into a quest to save her kingdom. Dig out your common sense and delve into a land of shovels and sorcery, where a spade is not a spade, but an invincible shovel like no other!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WHY DONT YOU EAT ME MY DEAR WOLF GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222223

(W) Ao Koishikawa (A / CA) Ao Koishikawa

Little Red Riding Hood with a Boys' Love twist! An edgy, beautifully illustrated manga for Mature audiences. Taro is sent to the forest alone. He's a sacrifice for the monstrous wolf, Uru. Upon seeing him, Uru declares Taro is too small and too thin. The wolf feeds him, clothes him, and cares for him. Time passes and Taro finds himself wanting to be devoured by this giant wolf who gives him nothing but affection.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 15.99

KAGEKI SHOJO GN VOL 08 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222176

(W) Kumiko Saiki (A) Kumiko Saiki

Watanabe Sarasa has a dream: she wants to play the role of Oscar as part of the Kouka Acting Troupe, an all-female acting troupe similar to Takarazuka Revue. But before she can do that, she has to attend two years at the Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. As Sarasa practices singing, dancing, and acting, she grows closer to the other girls in her year, including her roommate, the stoic former J-idol Ai. But though Sarasa is great at making friends, her outspoken nature and grand ambitions earn her lots of enemies as well. Can Sarasa keep her upbeat attitude and achieve her dream of stardom?

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KEMONO JIHEN GN VOL 04 (JUN228901)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222177

(W) Sho Aimoto (A / CA) Sho Aimoto

In a quiet rural village, livestock has been dying off in a strange manner. Inugami, a detective of the occult, is summoned from Tokyo to solve the mystery. He meets a boy scorned by the villagers, who call him Dorotabo after a yokai that dwells in the muddy fields. Inugami soon learns that there is more to the boy than meets the eye… and vice-versa.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

KILLING STALKING DLX ED GN VOL 03 (JUN228994) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222178

(W) Koogi (A) Koogi

The Mature-rated Boys' Love horror webtoon from Lezhin that became a global manhwa hit! Yoon Bum, a scrawny and quiet man, has a crush on one of the most popular and handsome guys in his college: Sangwoo. After the two cross paths again during their military training, Yoon Bum's feelings grow in intensity until they become an obsession-and he breaks into Sangwoo's home. But what he sees inside is not the Sangwoo of his fantasies; his dreams of this alluring man abruptly turn into a nightmare. Readers can own this full-color, deluxe paperback edition in English for the first time, with a special fold-out insert included in every volume!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 27.99

KILLING STALKING DLX ED GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222179

(W) Koogi (A) Koogi

The Mature-rated Boys' Love horror webtoon from Lezhin that became a global manhwa hit! Yoon Bum, a scrawny and quiet man, has a crush on one of the most popular and handsome guys in his college: Sangwoo. After the two cross paths again during their military training, Yoon Bum's feelings grow in intensity until they become an obsession-and he breaks into Sangwoo's home. But what he sees inside is not the Sangwoo of his fantasies; his dreams of this alluring man abruptly turn into a nightmare. Readers can own this full-color, deluxe paperback edition in English for the first time, with a special fold-out insert included in every volume!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 27.99

KINGDOMS OF RUIN GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222180

(W) yoruhashi (A / CA) yoruhashi

Humanity long lived in harmony with witches, but an advanced scientific revolution has made the powers of a witch unnecessary. Succumbing to resentment and fear, the greatest nation in the world begins a brutal witch hunt and eliminates all witches from the land. After being forced to watch his beloved teacher die, Adonis, a witch's apprentice, swears revenge on the empire that took everything away from him.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KIRURU KILL ME GN VOL 04 (JUN229003)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222181

(W) Yasuhiro Kano

Aoi Nemo is a big-ticket businessman whose face has appeared on all the magazines, and there's a price on his head. Coming to collect is Akaumi Kiruru, an assassin as deadly as she is beautiful. But the person who requested the hit was Aoi himself! From the moment he laid eyes on her, Aoi fell for this femme fatale, and he'll do whatever it takes to spend more time with her: even if it means risking his own life.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KNIGHT BLOOMS BEHIND CASTLE WALLS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222182

(W) Masanari Yuduka (A) Masanari Yuduka

Rosa dreams of taking up arms and protecting the people as a courageous knight! But in order to achieve this, she must first become a squire, and those duties around the castle are much less glorious. One moment she's caring for horses in the stable, the next she's chopping a huge pile of firewood or battling a mountain of laundry-and, of course, she must also be ever-ready to assist the knight she serves! Though her tasks in this role may seem mundane, all are important steps on her journey to becoming a knight worthy of legend. Rosa will face every challenge with the heart of a hero!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LAZY DUNGEON MASTER GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222183

(W) Supana Onikage (A / CA) Nanaroku

Masuda Keima just wants to sleep. Too bad for him, he's been pulled from sweet dreams and comfy sheets into a fantasy dungeon in another world! Not only is he charged with protecting it, but failure to do so will cost him his life. His only guide is the personification of the Dungeon Core, Rokuko-but she's a moron who can't even figure out how to drive away a group of bandits. If Keima ever wants to get some quality shut-eye again, he'll have to take over running this dungeon himself!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LAZY DUNGEON MASTER GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222184

(W) Supana Onikage (A / CA) Nanaroku

Masuda Keima just wants to sleep. Too bad for him, he's been pulled from sweet dreams and comfy sheets into a fantasy dungeon in another world! Not only is he charged with protecting it, but failure to do so will cost him his life. His only guide is the personification of the Dungeon Core, Rokuko-but she's a moron who can't even figure out how to drive away a group of bandits. If Keima ever wants to get some quality shut-eye again, he'll have to take over running this dungeon himself!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LEGEND OF DORORO & HYAKKIMARU GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222185

(W) Osamu Tezuka (A / CA) Satoshi Shiki

A modern remake of Osamu Tezuka's legendary samurai tale about reclaiming stolen humanity. During Japan's tumultuous Sengoku period, one man sells his son to a pack of devils in exchange for the power to rule. Forty-eight devils take forty-eight pieces of young Hyakkimaru, and the boy is left for dead. But through the assistance of a sage and a series of inventive prosthetics, Hyakkimaru survives. Together with the young thief Dororo, the now-grown Hyakkimaru embarks upon a quest to slay all the demons and retrieve the stolen pieces of his body.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

LES MISERABLES OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222186

(W) Takahiro Arai, Victor Hugo (A / CA) Takahiro Arai

Jean Valjean, a starving man who commits an act that will haunt him for the rest of his life; Cosette, a young orphan girl; Javert, an obsessed policeman; Marius, a revolutionary who inspires the working classes. These unforgettable characters and more make up the cast of Victor Hugo's classic novel, Les Misérables, renowned as one of the greatest works of Western literature. Its countless adaptations have appeared in film, TV, and on stage alike. Now, experience the epic tale of love, tragedy, and redemption in this gorgeously illustrated and faithfully adapted manga series!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

LETS BUY LAND & CULTIVATE IT GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222187

(W) Rokujuuyon Okazawa (A / CA) Jun Sasameyuki

Norio, a corporate drone in modern Japan, is summoned to a fantasy world to fight evil! But it turns out that the magical ability he got doesn't work?! Thankfully, he has a plan B. Ask for a plot of land to cultivate a farm! To his surprise, that supposedly useless magic ability turbo charges his tools, allowing him to craft with wood like a master and plant vast fields of crops. After fishing up a mermaid wife, charming a lich, and tempting a young dragon over to his side with home cooking, there's nothing our hero can't do!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LEVEL 1 DEMON LORD AND ONE ROOM HERO GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222188

(W) Toufu (A) Toufu

Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber…but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MACHIMAHO MADE WRONG PERSON MAGICAL GIRL GN VOL 12 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222189

(W) Souryuu (A / CA) Souryuu

While searching for a brave candidate to become a magical girl and defend the world from evil, a mythical creature finds Kayo Majiba, a cute young lady who seems like the perfect fit. But when this newly turned magical girl proves to be a crude delinquent who goes berserk in a conflict, it becomes clear that this may have been a terrible mistake. Now evil-and any innocent bystanders-will face the rage of a magical girl gone wrong!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MARMALADE BOY COLL ED GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222190

(W) Wataru Yoshizumi (A / CA) Wataru Yoshizumi

Miki's life was pretty ordinary until the day her parents told her they were swapping spouses with another couple! Thanks to this unconventional arrangement, Miki not only gains two new step-parents, but a hot new step-brother, Yuu! At first Miki writes Yuu off as a total jerk, but as the two spend time together, Miki starts to fall for him. Can Miki sort out her complicated feelings for her Yuu?

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 19.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID GN VOL 13

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222191

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment-until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), who will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi's normal life is about to go off the deep end!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID ELMA DIARY GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222192

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Ayami Kazama

Some people live to work, others work to live. But Elma works to…eat! Elma is a Harmony Dragon who came to the human world to bring fellow dragon Tohru back home. In order to stay close to Tohru, Elma has taken a job as an office lady (OL). This charming new series from the world of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid follows the 9-to-5 adventures of Elma as she learns to work and eat her way through the OL life. From mixed-up mixers to death marches, Elma learns that being an OL is just as hard as being a dragon…

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MONSTER GUILD DARK LORDS NO GOOD COMEBACK GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222193

(W) Tourou (A / CA) Tourou

It's hard to defeat a mighty hero when he keeps coming back to life-in fact, it's impossible. The Dark Lord, stuck in a loop of battling a good guy who won't stay dead, finally loses the fight and meets his own end… or so it would seem. The Dark Lord saved himself by putting his soul into an empty vessel, and now he's about to stage his own comeback. He may be weak now, but along with his newly formed fellowship of misfits-a slime, an orc, an ifrit, and a dark elf-he's convinced he can rebuild his evil empire, one bumbling step at a time.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MOST NOTORIOUS TALKER RUNS WORLDS GREATEST CLAN GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222194

(W) Aki, Yamorichan (A / CA) Monnzusu

Young Noel is the grandson of the empire's mightiest hero, and promised his dying grandfather to become the world's greatest adventurer. But Noel has been assigned to the weakest class of adventurers: a Talker, whose only skill is to enhance the abilities of other heroes. How can he possibly find glory with only support skills? By being ruthless with them! Good, evil, it's all the same to Noel as he manipulates his allies, controls his friends, and outfoxes endless monsters from the deepest Abysses. Noel will stop at nothing to grow strong enough to save the world-and dominate it!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI JOBLESS REINCARNATION GN VOL 16 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222195

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) Yuka Fujikawa

An unemployed otaku has just reached the lowest point in his life. He wants nothing more than the ability to start over, but just as he thinks it may be possible… he gets hit by a truck and dies! Shockingly, he finds himself reborn into an infant's body in a strange new world of swords and magic. His identity now is Rudeus Greyrat, yet he still retains the memories of his previous life. Reborn into a new family, Rudeus makes use of his past experiences to forge ahead in this fantasy world as a true prodigy, gifted with maturity beyond his years and a natural born talent for magic. With swords instead of chopsticks, and spell books instead of the internet, can Rudeus redeem himself in this wondrous yet dangerous land?

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MY REPAIR SKILL BECAME A VERSATILE CHEAT GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222196

(W) Ginga Hoshikawa (A) Yukimi Enoki (CA) Nemusuke

It's hard for Luke to make a name for himself as an adventurer with all the competition-especially when he's a perpetually low-ranked adventurer whose only skill is [repair]. But when Luke is abandoned by his party and uses that same [repair] skill to survive and escape the dungeon, a new world of possibilities opens up. Suddenly, his despised skill allows him not only to survive but to stand out in a crowded field!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MY ROOM IS DUNGEON REST STOP GN VOL 06 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222197

(W) Tougoku Hudou (A) Takoyakiyoshi

There has to be a catch when a deluxe rental property is this cheap-and this one connects to a perilous dungeon in another world! Far from being dissuaded, Tooru jumps at the chance to sign the lease, hoping to go from high school dropout to big-time adventurer. He soon encounters a stranded knight: a gorgeous young woman named Ria. Tooru rescues her and takes her back to Earth, where she promptly mistakes him for a Great Sage, seeing normal things like running water for evidence of his powerful magic. Tooru may dreams of heroism, but first he has to figure out how to share an apartment with a cute girl from another world!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MY SECRET AFFECTION GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222198

(W) Fumi Mikami (A) Fumi Mikami

Final volume. It's been thirty years since meteorites from space turned everyone on the Earth gay. In a world where heterosexuality no longer exists, Takanashi Kazusa falls for her childhood friend Ayumu-a boy. Though she's doing everything she can to act normal whenever they hang out, her love for Ayumu is growing stronger by the day. How much longer can she hide her secret feelings?

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MY SISTER CAT GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222199

(W) senko (A) senko

After losing his mother at a young age, Nekota is taken in by family friends… who happen to be a couple of human-sized walking, talking cats. Not only do his new parents have paws, tails, and furry pointed ears, but now he also has an adorable little sister, Neneko-chan! As a high schooler, he's integrated well into their household, and his precocious adoptive sister has fully accepted him as her big brother. Whether she's showing him things she brought home from elementary school, purrsistently asking him to play with her mouse toy, or waking him up at the same early hour every morning for breakfast, life with this charming feline family is never dull!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 13.99

NAMEKAWA SAN WONT TAKE A LICKING GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222200

(W) Rie Ato (A) Rie Ato

After putting up with years of bullying in junior high, Namekawa-san decides to make a preemptive strike when she starts high school. Her plan? Become a delinquent! At first, everything seems to be going great-her classmates are terrified. However, the head of the disciplinary committee is unfazed. She's got her eye on Namekawa-san, and she refuses to look away in this explosive yuri comedy!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 13.99

OBNOXIOUS HERO KUN COMPLETE COLL GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222201

(W) Osamu Nishi

At school, everyone loves Hiro (especially Hiro). Handsome, charismatic, and overflowing with poetic praises of himself, he can get any girl he wants with just a smile and an abundance of background sparkles. He definitely doesn't waste any of his precious time thinking about Takashi, a stoic and somewhat icy boy who sits in front of him in class. Hiro's always glaring at Takashi for being so uncool, not staring longingly at Takashi's stupid beauty mark! When Hiro pushes his theatrical charm too far and finds Takashi daring him to kiss, Hiro realizes that being the hero of his own story means facing a dizzying array of heart-pounding challenges…like figuring out his true feelings for the very blunt, very hot Takashi. And dealing with exactly how much fetish gear is in Takashi's closet.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 24.99

POLAR BEAR CAFE COLL ED TP VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222202

(W) Aloha Higa (A) Aloha Higa

Polar Bear has a penchant for puns and runs a serene café frequented by humans and animals alike. Regulars include a panda who has a part-time job being a panda at the local zoo, his keeper (who has a crush on the café's waitress), and a pretentious penguin. Join the colorful clientele through the seasons in this comforting and humorous manga about daily specials, romantic complications, and quirky workplaces, a tale that inspired a 50-episode anime adaptation. This 4-volume edition of the complete manga series, in English for the first time, will include bonus color content!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 16.99

PULSE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222203

(W) Ratana Satis (A / CA) Ratana Satis

Mel, a renowned heart surgeon, is well-known for being a stoic loner. She views her erotic flings with other women as a tool for pleasure rather than a show of affection. Then she meets Lynn, a beautiful and spirited cardiac patient who needs a new heart, but refuses a transplant. The two women meet with minimal expectations but soon become enthralled in a relationship that changes everything for them both.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

REBORN AS A BARRIER MASTER GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222204

(W) Kataoka Naotaro (A) Souichi

Barrier Masters: wielders of a rare and powerful guardian magic, entrusted with the lives of those under their protection. When his life on Earth ends, Lynos is fortunate to be reborn and to inherit this special gift. What's less fortunate is that he's been reborn as a child, and slated for sale as a slave. Narrowly avoiding a dire fate, he is taken as a servant by a prosperous noble family, where he is trained to become the guardian of its reigning members. Step by step, one trial after another, Lynos prepares for a life of adventure as a Barrier Master!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.99

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD ANOTHER WISH GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222205

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A) Hinako Inoue

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with all memories of his past life except for his name, a magical sword saved a young beast girl from a life of slavery. As his wielder, Fran the cat-eared girl only wants to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Follow their new adventures in this spin-off manga series!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SAKURAI SAN WANTS TO BE NOTICED GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222206

(W) Sora Akino (A / CA) Sora Akino

Mako can't figure out what's up with Sakurai. She's always talking to him, asking weird questions, and getting really close! Doesn't she think he's going to get the wrong idea? Or could it be that… she likes him? No way! But… maybe?

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 13.99

SAVIORS BOOK CAFE STORY IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222207

(W) Kyouka Izumi (A) Reiko Sakurada

Final volume. Tsukina is a single, thirty-something office worker whose favorite thing is curling up with a good book. When a god tells her that she must go to another world to become its magical savior, Tsukina isn't interested. She has zero desire to go on some grand hero's journey. So when she arrives in this strange new land, she decides to use her magical powers to create a cozy little book café instead. Her first customer is a handsome soldier who loves reading almost as much as she does. But when a fellow "savior" starts causing trouble, Tsukina might have to play the hero after all!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SCHOOL ZONE GIRLS GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222208

(W) Ningiyau (A / CA) Ningiyau

Rei and Kei have been friends for years, and they've mastered the art of making trouble when life's a bore. High school might be a drag, but these girls know just how to inject a little chaos and comedy into their sloppy school life-all while inching closer to admitting just how deep their feelings for each other go!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 13.99

SERVAMP GN VOL 18

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222209

(W) Tanaka Strike (A / CA) Tanaka Strike

When a stray black cat named Kuro crosses Mahiru Shirota's path, the high school freshman's life will never be the same again. Kuro is, in fact, no ordinary feline, but a servamp: a servant vampire. While Mahiru's personal philosophy is one of non-intervention, he soon becomes embroiled in an ancient, altogether surreal conflict between vampires and humans.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SHE PROFESSED HERSELF PUPIL OF WISE MAN GN VOL 08 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222210

(W) Hirotsugu Ryuusen (A) Dicca Suemitsu

Sakimori Kagami has woken up in the world of Arch Earth Online, a VRMMORPG he's been playing intensely for a long time. The catch? He made some adjustments to his character when he last logged on, which he thought he hadn't saved. Instead of his normal avatar of an old, bearded sorcerer, he's in the body of a young woman! Now he must convince the people of this world that he-she-is a pupil of the wiseman who vanished without a trace thirty years ago.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SKELETON KNIGHT IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 10

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222211

(W) Ennki Hakari (A / CA) Akira Sawano

One day Arc wakes up in the world of his favorite MMORPG… and discovers that he's become exactly like his game character, a heroic knight who just so happens to be a skeleton! The whole skull-for-a-head thing is maybe going to be a problem. Arc resolves to keep a low profile, lest anyone mistake him for a monster, but he can't quite manage to turn a blind eye to the troubles of his new world. Adventure awaits, and the Skeleton Knight will be there to meet it!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SKIP AND LOAFER GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222212

(W) Misaki Takamatsu (A) Misaki Takamatsu

Excellent student Iwakura Mitsumi has always dreamt about leaving her small town, going to a prestigious university, and making positive change in the world. But she's so focused on reaching her goals that she's not prepared for the very different (and overwhelming) city life that awaits her in a Tokyo high school. Luckily, she makes fast friends with Shima Sousuke, a handsome classmate who's as laid-back as she is over-prepared. Can this naive country girl make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side?

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SLOW LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD I WISH GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222213

(W) Shige (A) Nagayori

Itsuki Shimomiya, exhausted office worker, has hit the jackpot… right? Reborn in a fantastical world, Itsuki finds himself with a magical skill that generates fat stacks of cash once a day. It should let him finally relax without having to bother with your usual fantasy fuss of slaying monsters, but the otherworldly cost of living is higher than you'd think. With his wit and otherworldly knowledge, can Itsuki finally create a relaxing life for himself?

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TALE OF THE OUTCASTS GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222214

(W) Makoto Hoshino (A) Makoto Hoshino

Wisteria is an orphan girl living in a corner of the British Empire at the end of the 19th century. Her life is desolate and bleak-until she encounters Marbas, a powerful but equally lonely immortal being with a furry appearance, hounded by hunters. Together, Wisteria and Marbas roam the Empire-populated by humans and human-like beasts-in search of a place where they can live together in peace.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SPRIGGAN DLX ED GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222215

(W) Hiroshi Takashige (A / CA) Ryoji Minagawa

In the waning years of the Cold War era, national governments and paramilitary forces are in a race to uncover the relics of an ancient civilization that once ruled the Earth. The technology holds seemingly miraculous powers, but in the wrong hands, this power could spell disaster. Only the ARCAM Corporation's elite special operatives, the SPRIGGAN, have what it takes to stand up against an international rogue's gallery of power-hungry cyborgs and gunmen who covet ultimate power. Brash and fearless Ominae Yu, a teenage SPRIGGAN equipped with ARCAM's strongest power armor, will do whatever it takes to keep the past's forbidden legacy buried away! This classic manga first released in the late 1980s is finally being released in its entirety in North America in this beautiful English-language release.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 29.99

SPRIGGAN DLX ED GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222216

(W) Hiroshi Takashige (A / CA) Ryoji Minagawa

In the waning years of the Cold War era, national governments and paramilitary forces are in a race to uncover the relics of an ancient civilization that once ruled the Earth. The technology holds seemingly miraculous powers, but in the wrong hands, this power could spell disaster. Only the ARCAM Corporation's elite special operatives, the SPRIGGAN, have what it takes to stand up against an international rogue's gallery of power-hungry cyborgs and gunmen who covet ultimate power. Brash and fearless Ominae Yu, a teenage SPRIGGAN equipped with ARCAM's strongest power armor, will do whatever it takes to keep the past's forbidden legacy buried away! This classic manga first released in the late 1980s is finally being released in its entirety in North America in this beautiful English-language release.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 29.99

TALE OF THE SECRET SAINT GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222217

(W) Touya (A) Aobe Mahito

Born into a family of knights, Fia has always dreamed of following the path to knighthood too, except she's the least talented of them all. On the day of her initiation test, a deadly injury prompts her life to flash before her eyes… and reveal her former life as a powerful Saint who defeated the Demon King in a bygone era! Her painful death as a Saint made her swear she'd never accept sainthood and its dangers again. But now, with her saintly power returned, Fia has the chance to be a more powerful knight than she'd ever dreamed-that is, if she can last long enough!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.99

THOUGH I AM AN INEPT VILLAINESS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222218

(W) Satsuki Nakamura (A) Ei Ohitsuji

After a rocky start, Reirin and Leelee have no time to lose before they must compose themselves for the Ghost Festival at the Maiden Court. There, Reirin must tread a tight line between the villainess role she's been cast and employing a diplomatic tit-for-tat of her own: confronting Kin Maiden Seika and her menacing court lady Gayou's plots. Keigetsu, meanwhile, is pushed to wits' end by her new body's precarious health-the risk of her plot's discovery rises!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TRAPPED IN DATING SIM WORLD OTOME GAMES GN VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222219

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Jun Shiosato

Thanks to some unfortunate gameplay, a young man named Leon has been reborn into the world of an alternate universe otome game. Facing an absurd scenario where males are no better than livestock who serve at the whim of women, Leon only has one weapon-his knowledge of the dating sim genre-to survive the challenges he faces and inspire a revolt against the system!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TWO OF THEM ARE PRETTY MUCH LIKE THIS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222220

(W) Takashi Ikeda (A / CA) Takashi Ikeda

Thirty-year-old Eri and twenty-year-old Wako are "roommates." Eri is a professional writer, and Wako's a voice actor who's building up her reel. Having worked together and now living together, these two women in love have a nice little life for themselves! Follow this comfortable couple in a heartwarming manga tale about the everyday humor, stressors, and joys of a life shared together.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 13.99

VERSAILLES OF DEAD GN VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222221

(W) Kumiko Suekane (A) Kumiko Suekane

While en route from Austria to marry Louis XVI and become the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette's carriage is intercepted by bloodthirsty zombies. The sole survivor of the attack is Marie's twin brother, Albert. He heads for Versailles in his sister's gown-and instead of continuing life as himself, decides to take his sister's place. Now at the heart of the French royal court, Albert must face the undead horrors as the man who would be queen.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WEAKEST TAMER BEGAN A JOURNEY TO PICK UP TRASH GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222222

(W) Honobonoru 500, Tou Fukino (A / CA) Nama

When Ivy learns she's "starless," she knows her life is over. Without stars, she can't use her Tamer skill to subdue even the smallest of animals. So she flees into the forest, where she befriends a lowly slime named Sora, the one creature she can tame. Together, this unlikely pair begins salvaging other people's rubbish in an attempt to turn their lives around!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 13.99

YAKUZA FIANCE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222224

(W) Asuka Konishi (A) Asuka Konishi

Yoshino grew up as the yakuza princess of the Osaka Somei crime family. Everyone left her alone due to her sharp gaze and mobster ties. But when her grandfather signs a truce with the Tokyo-based Miyama crime family, she's offered for betrothal to the Miyama leader's grandson, Kirishima. At first, Kirishima seems amiable and polite-but when he shows his dark side, he proves to be more disturbing than any gangster Yoshino has ever met. This engagement is sure to be a wild ride for a tough yakuza princess and her twisted yakuza prince!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 14.99

YAKUZA REINCARNATION GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222225

Ryu may be getting on in years, but this aging yakuza boss is still tough enough to take on the punks trying to edge in on his turf. However, when the young toughs ambush him, it looks like it's lights out for old Ryu. But instead of dying, Ryu wakes up in a fantasy world in the body of a beautiful princess! Is he the one that the ancient prophecy spoke of? Ryu might be out of place in this fantasy realm, but he may be the only one who can save it!

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

YAKUZA REINCARNATION GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222226

Ryu may be getting on in years, but this aging yakuza boss is still tough enough to take on the punks trying to edge in on his turf. However, when the young toughs ambush him, it looks like it's lights out for old Ryu. But instead of dying, Ryu wakes up in a fantasy world in the body of a beautiful princess! Is he the one that the ancient prophecy spoke of? Ryu might be out of place in this fantasy realm, but he may be the only one who can save it!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 12.99

YOKAI CATS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222227

(W) PANDANIA (A / CA) PANDANIA

What if your pet cats were actually supernatural creatures known as yokai? With a neck that can stretch to steal food off the counter, or the ability to turn into a huge wall that blocks your way, these yokai cats are even more adorable and mischievous than typical felines! Get ready to be surprised and delighted by these "spirited" cats in a manga series the whole family can enjoy.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 14.99

YOKAI CATS GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222228

(W) PANDANIA (A / CA) PANDANIA

What if your pet cats were actually supernatural creatures known as yokai? With a neck that can stretch to steal food off the counter, or the ability to turn into a huge wall that blocks your way, these yokai cats are even more adorable and mischievous than typical felines! Get ready to be surprised and delighted by these "spirited" cats in a manga series the whole family can enjoy.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 14.99

YOKOHAMA KAIDASHI KIKOU OMNIBUS GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222229

(W) Hitoshi Ashinano (A) Hitoshi Ashinano

In a future Japan, long after an environmental catastrophe, Alpha the android runs a small café in a seaside town. As she wonders if her absent owner will ever return, she stands witness to the twilight of humanity with coffee, a slice of watermelon, and the sound of her moon guitar. Alpha and her fellow residents enjoy the melancholy beauty of life, even as the end approaches.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 24.99

YOU LIKE ME NOT MY DAUGHTER GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222230

(W) Kota Nozomi (A) Azuma Tesshin (CA) Giuniu

When Ayako's sister died, leaving her young daughter all alone, Ayako stepped up and took the child into her life. Now that her niece/adopted daughter is a teenager, a 30-something Ayako can sense first love in the air. Ayako teases her daughter about Takumi, their handsome and college-aged neighbor, who's been tutoring her since she was young; could they be a blossoming couple, since he's always beaming when he comes to their house? To Ayako's surprise, Takumi isn't interested in daughter dearest: he's long had a crush on Ayako herself!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 13.99

YOUNG LADIES DONT PLAY FIGHTING GAMES GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222231

(W) Eri Ejima (A / CA) Eri Ejima

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayui. But Shirayui hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DIDNT I SAY MAKE MY ABILITIES AVERAGE GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

NOV222149

(W) FUNA (A / CA) Neko Mint

When it comes to reincarnation, most people hope for a better life-except for recent high school graduate, Kurihara Misato. She wants an average life! Unfortunately for her, thanks to God's… interesting interpretation of "average," she is reborn as a young girl with incredible magical powers. Can she achieve the normal life she's always longed for or will her not-so-average abilities betray her?

In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF DUKES DAUGHTER NOVEL SC VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222232

(W) Reia (A) Hazuki Futaba

Iris Almeria, the daughter of a powerful duke, is arrested and forced to her knees in front of her fiancée. Her betrothed, Prince Edward, is rejecting her for another woman! As Iris's life flashes before her eyes, she suddenly realizes she knows exactly what is coming next-because she has been reincarnated into her favorite otome game as its villainess. Quick thinking saves her from exile, but Iris can't rest yet. If she wants to survive this world that sees her as wicked, she'll have to change the world itself.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222233

(W) Mika Akatsuki (A) Nanako Tsujimura, Utako Yukihiro

When Seigi Nakata rescued a handsome young jewelry appraiser from a group of drunken assailants, he got more than he bargained for! The appraiser is Richard Ranasinghe de Vulpian, a brilliant and mysterious British jewelry expert. Seigi hires him to appraise a family heirloom… and that is just the beginning. Together, they unlock the secret messages hidden in the hearts of precious stones-and those who possess them.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE YEAR 2 L NOVEL VOL 04 4.5

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222234

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Tomoseshunsaku

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Ayanokouji Kiyotaka started at the bottom in the scorned Class D, where he met Horikita Suzune, who was determined to rise up the ladder to Class A. Who can beat the system in a school where cutthroat competition is the name of the game? The second year of this intense school drama begins now!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 14.99

DISCIPLE OF LICH NOVEL SC VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222235

(W) Nekoko (A) Hihara Yoh

When Kanbara Kanata is whisked away from his mundane life to a world of adventure, he inadvertently offends the all-powerful being who brought him there. As punishment, he is sent to the bottom of the most dangerous dungeon without a single special power or ability! He is sure that he's a goner until he meets a lich girl named Lunaère-an undead powerhouse who hates humans, but grudgingly decides to assist him all the same. With Lunaère's help, Kanata may just grow into someone truly incredible!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 13.99

EVIL LORD INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE L NOVEL VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222236

(W) Yomu Mishima (A) Takamine Nadare

In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person… but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided into the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

FAILURE FRAME LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222237

(W) Kaoru Shinozaki (A) KMKW

Mimori Touka and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the world's resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him in a dungeon to die-but, it turns out, Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HOW REALIST HERO REBUILT KINGDOM LIGHT NOVEL VOL 16

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222238

(W) Dojyomaru (A / CA) Fuyuyuki

When the aggressively pragmatic Kazuya Souma is summoned to another world as a hero, he's not given a quest, he's given a kingdom to rule. On top of that, he's betrothed to the previous king's daughter! To get the country back in order, Souma gathers a group of gifted individuals to his side. Will their impressive talents and his own knack for logistics be enough to get the country on its feet again?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 13.99

I SWEAR I WONT BOTHER YOU AGAIN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222239

(W) Reina Soratani (A) Haru Harukawa

Succumbing to long-simmering jealousy over her younger sister, noblewoman Violette snaps and does something terrible. As she languishes in prison, something unexpected happens: time is rewound, sending her back to the day she first met her sister! Armed with the memories of her disastrous first go-round, Violette is determined to take the script in a different direction this time.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 14.99

I'M IN LOVE WITH VILLAINESS L NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222240

(W) Inori (A) Hanagata

Claire François has it all: beauty, brains, and the blood of nobility. As the daughter of the kingdom's Minister of Finance, she takes her status and the according responsibilities with utmost seriousness-even as the king threatens to undermine his realm's stability with his visions of "meritocracy." Claire is nevertheless prepared to take this societal change in stride, at least until one of the new commoner students at her elite academy, Rae Taylor, throws everything Claire knows to be true into question. Everything about Rae confounds Claire, from her behavior to her intellect to her bizarre fixation on Claire herself. Little does she realize just how much Rae will change her world, and how much she'll change Rae in turn.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

IRINA VAMPIRE COSMONAUT LIGHT NOVEL VOL 04 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222241

(W) Keisuke Makino (A / CA) Karei

A fierce space race between two global superpowers gives rise to the Nosferatu Project, a top-secret plan to train up some unusual cosmonauts-vampires! When Lev Leps, a human soldier, is ordered to supervise vampire test subject Irina Luminesk, the unlikely pair bonds over their shared dream of reaching the stars. Together, can the human and vampire duo rise above the chaos and corruption down on Earth and blast off into the final frontier?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 14.99

KUMA KUMA KUMA BEAR NOVEL SC VOL 13

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222242

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A / CA) Non

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO game to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LONER LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222243

(W) Shoji Goji (A) Booota

When acerbic loner Haruka gets transported to another world with his class, he's not big on adventuring, but he wouldn't mind some cool magic of his own. Unfortunately, the magic powers are first-come-first-served, and by Haruka's turn, there's nothing good left to choose from. Now he'll have to take on this fantasy world the hard way, with a hodgepodge selection of bizarre skills… and with all the girls in class tagging along!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MOST NOTORIOUS TALKER RUNS GREATEST CLAN NOVEL SC VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222244

(W) Sasami Nitori (A) Sasami Nitori

Noel longs to be a Seeker like his heroic grandfather, slaying the beasts that emerge from Abysses and exploring far-off lands. Unfortunately, it turns out he's nothing but a measly Talker-a job with no combat skills whatsoever. Undaunted, Noel sets out to establish the strongest clan in all the land, using his silver-tongued Talker skills to unite assassins and heroes under his leadership.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 14.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI JOBLESS REINCARNATION LIGHT NOVEL VOL 21 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222245

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) ShiroTaka

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom-just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MUSHOKU TENSEI REINCARNATION NOVEL VOL 23 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222246

(W) Rifujin na Magonote (A / CA) ShiroTaka

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he's hit rock-bottom-just as he's hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He's going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 13.99

RAVEN OF INNER PALACE NOVEL SC VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222247

(W) Kouko Shirakawa (A) Ayuko

A tale of dark magic and court intrigue in a setting inspired by historical China. Deep within the palace lives a mysterious woman known only as the Raven Consort. Some say she's an old woman, others that she's young and beautiful. But all are agreed on this: her dark arts have the power to exorcise spirits, lay fatal curses, and find what has been lost-for a price. When the young emperor, Koushou, seeks out the Raven Consort to make use of that magic, what follows will overturn the court… and perhaps even the country.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

RAVEN OF INNER PALACE NOVEL SC VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222248

(W) Kouko Shirakawa (A) Ayuko

A tale of dark magic and court intrigue in a setting inspired by historical China. Deep within the palace lives a mysterious woman known only as the Raven Consort. Some say she's an old woman, others that she's young and beautiful. But all are agreed on this: her dark arts have the power to exorcise spirits, lay fatal curses, and find what has been lost-for a price. When the young emperor, Koushou, seeks out the Raven Consort to make use of that magic, what follows will overturn the court… and perhaps even the country.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 14.99

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 12

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222249

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A / CA) Llo

When a 30-year-old salaryman and games enthusiast is suddenly killed in a car accident, he finds himself reborn into a fantasy world… but in the form of a sword! Now he's in search of a beautiful woman to wield him, and a cat girl named Fran might be the exact adventuring partner he needs.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 13.99

SHE PROFESSED HERSELF PUPIL OF WISE MAN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222250

(W) Hirotsugu Ryuusen (A) Fuzichoco

Sakamori Kagami was one of the top players in the VRMMO Ark Earth Online as Danblf, a veteran summoner with the gravitas to match his elite status. When he falls asleep playing one day, he's transported to a world where the game is reality-but instead of his all-powerful avatar, he's stuck in the body of a cute young girl! He can't let anyone know that this little cutie is really Danblf, so he takes the name "Mira" and claims to be Danblf's disciple. If this gets out, he'll never live it down!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 14.99

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY NOVEL SC VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222251

(W) Mine (A) Tejas Venugopal

One by one, the mercenaries who raised Loren fell in a terrible, bloody battle. The lone survivor in a hard world with only his wits and his sword to his name, Loren hires himself out as an adventurer. His new party, however, proves all too willing to run headlong into danger using him as their meat shield. Only Lapis, the party's sly priest, sees his true worth, just as Loren sees hers. They must rely on each other, or else neither of them will live to see the end of their first adventure.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 14.99

STRANGE ADVENTURE OF BROKE MERCENARY NOVEL SC VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222252

(W) Mine (A) Tejas Venugopal

One by one, the mercenaries who raised Loren fell in a terrible, bloody battle. The lone survivor in a hard world with only his wits and his sword to his name, Loren hires himself out as an adventurer. His new party, however, proves all too willing to run headlong into danger using him as their meat shield. Only Lapis, the party's sly priest, sees his true worth, just as Loren sees hers. They must rely on each other, or else neither of them will live to see the end of their first adventure.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 14.99

THERE'S NO FREAKING WAY LOVER UNLESS L NOVEL VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222253

(W) Teren Mikami (A) Eku Takeshima

Renako Amaori is leaving her awkward and lonely junior high school life behind, determined to become a normal girl with normal friends in high school. Glamorous, confident Mai Ouzuka is Renako's total opposite: wealthy, outgoing, and a literal fashion model. Against the odds, the two girls form an immediate connection. Renako thinks she may have found the best friend of her dreams… until Mai's romantic confession sends her into a tailspin. Renako wants to prove to Mai that being BFFs is better than being girlfriends, but Mai is dead set on convincing Renako that they're destined to be lovers. Let the love games begin!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 14.99

THOUGH I AM AN INEPT VILLAINESS L NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222254

(W) Satsuki Nakamura (A / CA) Yukikana

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts-but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called "butterfly" of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when "court rat" Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire…to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TO EVERY YOU I'VE LOVED BEFORE L NOVEL

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222255

(W) Yomoji Otono

To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You: two novels, two films, one multiverse. In a world where people regularly travel between slightly different parallel universes, Koyomi Takasaki lives with his mother after his parents' recent divorce. Awkward and studious, he has trouble making friends at his new school, until his classmate Kazune Takigawa seeks him out. She claims that she's moved here from another world where she and Takasaki are lovers… But could he be the one who's actually from a parallel world? To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You are parallel universe novels by the same author and released on the same day. They can be read in either order to complement each other.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TO ME ONE WHO LOVED YOU L NOVEL

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222256

(W) Yomoji Otono

To Every You I've Loved Before and To Me, The One Who Loved You: two novels, two films, one multiverse. In Hidaka Koyomi's world, travel between slightly different alternate universes is commonplace. After his parents' recent divorce, Koyomi lives with his father, and falls in love with a girl named Shiori Sato when they meet at his father's workplace. But their young love seems doomed when their parents get remarriedeach other. Is there some parallel world out there where Koyomi and Shiori can be together as lovers, not step-siblings… and what could be the price if they try to find out?

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WEAKEST TAMER BEGAN A JOURNEY TO PICK UP TRASH L NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222257

(W) Honobonoru500 (A) Nama

Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own. She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WORLDS FASTEST LEVEL UP LIGHT NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

NOV222258

(W) Nagato Yamata (A) fame

It has been twenty years since dungeons began appearing all across the world, an incident that coincided with humanity receiving supernatural abilities-all of which transformed everyday life into a living RPG. Amane Rin is one of countless people plundering dungeons with the dream of getting rich quick with his unique skill. Rin is far from capable, though, and is quickly written off as a weak adventurer. However, one day, his skill evolves, taking a new form that allows Rin to break the dungeon system and level up at warp speed! Will this new power make him the strongest adventurer in the world?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 14.99