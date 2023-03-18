IO Interactive Announces New Istanbul Studio Location Istanbul, Türkiye now has a brand new gaming studio as IO Interactive revealed they have opened IOI Istanbul.

IO Interactive announced they have opened up a brand new game studio this week, as they've opened up shop in Istanbul, Türkiye. Officially being called IOI Istanbul, the company basically spelled it out that they wish to have a studio in the region to serve as a pan-continental gateway to Europe and Asia. As well as continuing to grow the company with new and creative talent, and establish themselves more as a global studio. The studio will be taking on at least three of their current projects, including working on whatever the next incarnation of the Hitman franchise is on the way. We have the bulk of their statement below as the company is currently hiring people for that studio.

"With a thriving tech and mobile development scene, we identified Istanbul as a region filled with talent that is furiously passionate, development-focused and technically creative. Istanbul is also a city rich in history, offering a strong cultural presence, historic architecture, astonishing Bosphorus views and vibrant and varied culture. Those elements made opening a studio in Istanbul a strong step forward for IOI's pursuit of making impactful games on all platforms and for everyone, as well as establishing a foothold for AAA development in Türkiye."

"IOI Istanbul is located in Maslak, Sariyer. While Sariyer is a historic location known for its harbour and dining scene on the lively Bosphorus. Maslak is the heart of tech and business that is incredibly easy to access from anywhere in the city, and rich in amenities, beautiful plazas and shopping centers. The mission of IOI Istanbul is to establish a hub for AAA game development in the region and create unique game experiences for our players across the world. Our team in Istanbul will play a significant role in our ambitious productions: Project 007, Project Fantasy, and Hitman."