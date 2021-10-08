Iron Man #13 Preview: Space Friends Unite!

Iron Man #13 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, continuing the saga of Tony Stark: morphine addict. But with the opioid crisis raging out of control even in space, can Iron Man and his new team of cosmic Space Friends stop Korvac before it's too late? Check out the preview below.

IRON MAN #13

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211193

AUG211194 – IRON MAN #13 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) CAFU (CA) Alex Ross

The epic showdown between Iron Man and his allies and Korvac and his cohort continues aboard Galactus' worldship! Reinforcements have finally arrived, and Tony Stark now stands a better chance of stopping Korvac from accessing the Power Cosmic and becoming a power-crazed god all over again! Can Tony – and War Machine, Hellcat, Scarlet Spider, Frog-Man, Gargoyle, Misty Knight and Halcyon – end this fight once and for all? Or are things about to get a whole lot worse? And if they do, will Tony be forced to make a choice that alters the course of his very human existence forever? RATED T+

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

