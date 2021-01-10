Is Donald Trump Going To The Alamo Total Landscaping?

NotComics: It has been clarified that this Tuesday, President-deselect Donald Trump will be visiting the town of Alamo in Texas – but not The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. One is a town the other is a very famous building. It is not entirely clear if Donald Trump knew the difference. Or if this is another Four Seasons debacle, in which Trump's team booked a press call at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Georgia, rather than the Four Seasons hotel up the road. And then saw Rudi Guliani double down and do the press call anyway, in the car lot, next door to a sex toy shop. So could Trump's team have made the same mistake for a second time?

The Alamo has special significance to Americans. The Battle of the Alamo in 1836) was a pivotal event in the Texas Revolution. After a 13-day siege, Mexican troops under President General Antonio López de Santa Anna reclaimed the Alamo Mission near San Antonio de Béxar, killing the Texian and immigrant occupiers. But importantly, Santa Anna's cruelty during the battle inspired many Texians, both legal Texas settlers and illegal immigrants from the United States, to join the Texian Army. Buoyed by a desire for revenge, the Texians defeated the Mexican Army at the Battle of San Jacinto, on April 21, 1836, ending the rebellion. The phrase "Remember The Alamo" became a recruitment call to Texans and has been used, interminably, since for all manner of similar appeals. And it gained even the more legendary and mythical status courtesy of the likes of the 1950s Disney TV series Davy Crockett and John Wayne's 1960 film The Alamo.

There are fears that Donald Trump is trying to echo that call here, depicting the riot in the Washington DC Capitol ins a similar vein. Eventually defeated and ejected from the building – and Trump himself from social media, possible even the Presidency itself, and all tied up in his spurious claims that election fraud denied him a second term. Will he try and call on his supporters to "Remember The Alamo" one more time? Even if, as it appears, Donald Trump seems to have forgotten which Alamo that refers to? Maybe "Remember Which Alamo" may be a better calling card?