Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, aunt may, peter parker, Uncle Ben

Is Marvel Comics Killing Off Aunt May In Amazing Spider-Man #1000?

Is Marvel Comics Killing Off Aunt May In Amazing Spider-Man #1000? Marvel Comics' June 2026 solicits suggest something like that...

Article Summary Marvel teases a major Aunt May reveal ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #1000, sparking fan speculation

June's comics feature Aunt May giving Peter "the talk" and hint at a shocking family secret

Writer Joe Kelly promises an emotional story that "changes everything" for Peter Parker and Aunt May

Possible outcomes range from Aunt May dying to wild twists about her true connection to Peter Parker

Amazing Spider-Man #30-31 by Joe Kelly, Pete Woods and Patrick Gleason, out in June are concerned more about September 2026, for the legacy numbered Amazing Spider-Man #1000… but first, Aunt May is going to give Peter Parker "the talk"?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30 (LGY#994)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PETE WOODS

Cover by MARK BAGLEY

On Sale 6/3

Joe Kelly and guest artist Pete Woods continue to introduce the newest member of Spidey's rogues gallery. One of Spider-Man's oldest friends was caught in a terrible accident – and Peter Parker is to blame! Don't miss SPIDEY VS. SPORE! But should Peter even BE fighting in a tragedy of his own making?! And learn the answers to an earth-shattering riddle from the battle with Torment in "Death Spiral"! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31 (LGY#995)

Written by JOE KELLY

Art and Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

On Sale 6/17

Patrick Gleason joins Kelly for "THE TALK." Just in time for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Peter Parker's world is turned upside down with one of the biggest reveals in Spider-Man history. Don't miss this pivotal story that leads directly into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 and beyond!

"The 1000th issue of Amazing Spider-Man arrives in September, and the lead up to the monumental milestone has already begun! Joe Kelly's hit run with artists Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. and more has been heating up since Peter Parker returned from his cosmic adventures in "Death Spiral," a new crossover with Venom that kicked off earlier this month. Today, fans can peek ahead at what awaits on the other side of this bloody affair with the reveal of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30-31, hitting stands in June.

On creating Spore, Kelly said, "From the beginning of my run, Nick [Lowe] and I talked about a new villain that harkened back to early Amazing Spider-Man classics. Someone with science-based powers, caused by a lab accident, etc. But rather than give this villain an excuse to hate Spider-Man, they would be decided anti-Peter Parker. Enter Brian Nehring, who not only has a complex childhood past with Peter, but also blames him for the accident that transforms him into Spore! Pete Woods did an amazing job on his design- creepy and modern. He's a sick puppy… Brian, not Pete… maybe Pete."

On what fans can expect from the revelatory issue, Kelly shared, "There is so much to say about this issue… It's heartbreaking, for one. Some of the most honest and emotional stuff we've done. Pat Gleason delivers a powerhouse performance and captures everything I'd hoped for. It's also one of those times where you can honestly say, 'This changes everything.' A family secret comes to light that rocks Peter and May to the foundation of their relationship. It's huge and has ramifications well past issue #1000. I try not to oversell these sorts of moments… but this is the big one."

That will be the "NEW SUPERVILLAIN SPORE SPREADS TERROR, AUNT MAY DROPS A BOMBSHELL AND MORE IN THE LEADUP TO AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000!" headline then… Okay, place your bets:

Aunt May is dying, and she is not seeking any further medical treatment

Aunt May is taking voluntary euthanasia.

Aunt May is going to start up hangliding without a helmet, just to help things along.

Aunt May was Peter Parker's mother

Aunt May is pregnant

Aunt May is part of the Spider-Totem lineage

Aunt May was cheating on Uncle Ben with Ric Bernal back in the day

Aunt May reveals that Mary Jane Watson is Peter Parker's step-sister

Aunt May revealed that she was Raelith Of The Wretched all along

Uncle Ben didn't die; he has been in the attic all this time.

Any more for any more??? The image does seem to have Aunt May and Uncle Ben reunited… in death?

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