Is Priest Tying Superman: Lost & Black Adam Together? (Spoilers) The current Black Adam comic book series from DC Comics has introduced the Akkadian pantheon of goddesses and gods to the DC Universe.

But in the new Black Adam #11 out on Tuesday, we get a little more information about the origins of these gods and goddesses. And it feels a little familiar.

They were microscopic space organisms, cosmic dust, that read thoughts and transformed themselves into their current form. Hang on, haven't we read something else like that really recently? In Superman: Lost #3 last week?

Microscopic organisms that can read minds and can come together to form godly figures and images? Before being eaten by space dolphins? And both being written by Christopher Priest? Are these the same beings, a galaxy apart? Black Adam #11 is published by DC Comics tomorrow. And Superman: Lost #3 was published last Tuesday.

BLACK ADAM #11 (OF 12) CVR A JOHN GIANG

(W) Priest (A) Eddy Barrows – Eber Ferreira (CA) John Giang

EVERYBODY HATES THEO. Black Adam's actions turn everyone against him, including his own people and even Bolt, as the entire Middle East is brought to the brink of war and the Akkadian New Gods usher in a new kingdom on Earth…whether we like it or not.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023

SUPERMAN LOST #3 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan – Jason Paz

With the assistance of advanced technology from an unnamed planet, Superman begins his voyage home—only to discover that, even at fantastic rates of speed, Earth could still be several lifetimes away. However, hope arrives in the form of a familiar species allowing Superman to hitch a ride with them, but they encounter a grave threat to their existence on a mysterious planet along the way. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/9/2023