Is Teen Titan Matthew Price, Darkseid's Bastard Grandson?

Matthew Price is a member of the Teen Titans Academy, who fell out of the sky, and was rescued by the U.S.S. Eisenhower missing all his memory. He has powers of flight, superhuman hearing, durability and strength, as well as a form of heat vision, triggered by a change in emotion. But this wannabe Superman may have a very different history ,and this week's final Teen Titans Academy #15 gives a very heavy hint as to Matthew Price's origins.

Not heat vision at all, but Omega Beams. Used by Darkseid, powered by the Omega Effect, they can lock on a target so they can't be miss. They can disintegrate a target but also recreate them. They can trap a subject in a pocket dimension and all kinds of nasty undocumented things.

As well as Darkseid, they were also used by Darkseid's father Yuga Khan and his daughter Grail, though they have weakened with each successive generation. Luthor also managed to use them when leader of Apokolips but that was very temporary. Either way, it does raise questions as to just who Matthew Price actually is.

The series ends but the institution is planned to continue – that's if it survives being destroyed in Dark Crisis of course. More on that to come, I am sure. But might we get a Matthew Price – Bastard Son Of Darkseid at some point? Something at least to distract you from all the Dickkory going on around these parts…

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #15 CVR A TOM DERENICK & MATT HERMS

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Tom Derenick, Matt Herms

FINAL ISSUE! In the shadow of the new Titans Tower, the students and faculty decide whether the school is the right place for them.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/24/2022