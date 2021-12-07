Is That All We Get Of Abyss in Batman #118? (Spoilers)

In some earlier Gotham Gossip a month ago, Bleeding Cool stated "The end of The Magistrate's Fear State is a cause for celebration. There will be street parties. But the biggest will be held in the river…" Today sees the publication of Batman #118, and that plays out in the opening pages.

And the book tries to reflect all existing continuities, because as we know from Josh Williamson's Infinite Frontier, everything happened, everything matters. From parasite infections, to Fear State, to going toe-to-toe with alien dictators with the Justice League.

Think clean thoughts, chum.

A bit of foreshadowing there. Because as we get to see how the billionaires of Gotham (and there do seem rather a lot of them, Gotham really should work on those tax loopholes) celebrate the fall of the Magistrate (who probably also interfered in all manner of their ways of making those billions…

There's another hanging chad for Willaimson to pick up on.

Batman Incorporated, the Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely-led initiative that saw Batmen all over the globe, and made headlines with Nightrunner who had the temerity to be an Islamic Batman in Paris. The horror, the horror. And it seems they are still running, even without Bruce Wayne's funding. Oh, and Abyss, the new character majorly teased for the new run on Batman? That saw speculators think they may have another Punchline on their hands?

He's already dead. Dead at the hands of Batman Inc. And over in Badhnisia, a DC Earth small island country, in the South China Sea, in the vicinity of Indonesia. And that first appeared in Johnny Thunderbolt in Flash Comics #1 in 1940.

Previously, in nineties Justice Society Of America, Badhnisia had come under the ownership of Pol St. Germain, an ex-Nazi who kept the Badhnisians in death camps and used the island to make a profit with tourism. Badhnisia was abandoned after a volcanic disaster caused by St. Germain, and only one girl, named Kiku, who was adopted by Johnny Thunder, was the last remaining Badhnisia. Did that happen, did that matter? Maybe not.

So who has been funding Batman Inc in Bruce Wayne's absence, after the Joker stole all the Wayne money, and it was eventually handed to Lucius Fox?

Remember that foreshadowing earlier? Turns out Batman Inc had another sugar daddy.

Worlds collide… and Superman's world comes to threaten that of Batman. The billionaire of Metropolis and the former billionaire of Gotham,

BATMAN #118 CVR A JORGE MOLINA

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jorge Molina

New creative team! Start of a new story arc as Batman leaves Gotham! "Abyss" part one! As Gotham celebrates surviving Fear State, Batman retreats alone into the darkness. But when he learns of a mystery involving Batman Inc., it forces the Caped Crusader to leave Gotham for a brand-new adventure! Thrills, chills, and international intrigue await! The Dark Knight begins a new story with superstar artist Jorge Molina and new writer Joshua Williamson!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/7/2021