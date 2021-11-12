Gotham Gossip: 16 Batman Character Secrets Revealed (Spoilers)

We've had some Gotham Gossip about Danny DeVito's Penguin, Nicole Kidman's Dr Chase Meridian and all the Poison Ivies we can find. But there's so many more teases to tell. Especially some of the secrets behind some of the new names who have been flooding Gotham's streets of late.

The end of The Magistrate's Fear State is a cause for celebration. There will be street parties. But the biggest will be held in the river… Ghost-Maker's real name is Minkhoa Khan, born in Singapore to importer/exporters. Ghost-Maker will now be training Clown Hunter with a sword instead of a bat-bat. Wolfgang Bylsma, Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director at Gestalt Publishing at Murdoch University in Perth is about to become one of Batman's rogue gallery. as a Gotham drug dealer. That's what happens when you know Tom Taylor. I hope they signed that one off. Barbara Gordon is sent bodycam footage of Red Hood killing FBI agents in error, trying to get to an organised criminal boss. But hasn't he stopped using guns? Kid Kawaii is an innocent child's mind trapped in a top-of-the-line ferro fluid assassin's body. created by Akumaco Miracle Molly is heading to jail. Flatline's grandfather was a super-powered Russian serial killer and assassin with the power to learn from those who killed. A little like Chu from Chew… without the cannibalism. Razorline is an occultist with powers from the Book Of Pain, stolen from the secret city of Shambhala The Drenched was an Atlantis scientific experiment, a genetic mix of Atlantean and Trench. Brainstorm is a powerful telekinetic, engineered against his will to become a living weapon. The Batgirls move to The Hill. They have bunk beds. XXL is only ten years old. The Instigator put the August General In Iron in a coma for 3 weeks Black Swan is a ballerina who accidentally killed everyone on stage in a fit of picque. The Magistrate may be no more, but only the brand. The tech with armoured police, drones and cyber soldiers could still be handy for foreign wars. Amanda Waller naturally wants the tech – and may be keeping Simon Saint house arrest in return. But Peacekeeper is missing… As a new generation is growing up in Gotham wary of Batman, he realises he can't control Gotham so he isn't going to try any more.

Tick them off as they walk through the door… and catch up with more Gotham Gossip here,